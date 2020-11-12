TODAY
Stuff-a-Truck
Stuff-a-Truck has been incorporated into Athens First United Methodist Church’s mission week (Missions 144) and will take place 8 a.m.-noon today through Saturday. Items for Stuff-a-Truck can be dropped off at the FUMC parking lot on the corner of Bryan and Marion streets in Athens, diagonally across from the Beasley Center. It will be a touchless/drive-thru drop-off process. The donated items will be deliver to Limestone County Churches involved to help those in need in the community prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
FRIDAY
Movie night
The Athens-Limestone Public Library is offering a free showing of the Coen brothers' 2010 remake of True Grit at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Enjoy this modern masterpiece starring Jeff Bridges from the comfort of your car. The movie is being presented as part of NEA Big Read: Limestone County. The library building will be closed, so restrooms and other amenities won't be available. The movie is rated PG-13.
SATURDAY
Turkey shoot
Friendship Men at Cambridge are sponsoring a turkey shoot from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Friendship United Methodist Church at Cambridge campus, 14004 Cambridge Lane, Athens. The cost is $5 for one shot per flight, 12 or 20-gauge. There will be 10 shooters per flight and ammunition will be provided. The winner of each flight receives a turkey. All proceeds benefit children's ministry and missions. More information: www.friendshipumc.org
Free diabetes screening
The Athens Lions Club is sponsoring a free diabetes screening 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at Bethel Church of Christ, 26772 Capshaw Road, Athens. Masks required.
MONDAY
NAACP voting
The Limestone NAACP will have its elections from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at 809 U.S. 72 West, Suite D, Athens. Limestone NAACP members are encouraged to come out and cast their vote for unit officers and executive committee members. You can vote from your car or you can come inside to vote with proper PPE. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489
UPCOMING
Fundraiser yard sale
The Limestone County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association will host a fundraiser yard sale Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20-21, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. each day at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church, 1300 S. Lindsay Lane, Athens. Most items will be $1 or stuff a bag for $5. There will be a section with larger items that will be individually priced but priced to sell. All proceeds will go to LCFAPA to help provide a hospitality room for children coming into care waiting for placement. To donate an item, make a monetary donations or ask questions, call or text Maria Tyler at 256-777-9900.
Turkey giveaway
Women Empowering Women of Alabama is holding its annual turkeys and food boxes giveaway from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Freshwind Christian Fellowship Church, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Registration before event required. Register at Freshwind Christian Fellowship Church 2:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays between Oct. 5 and Nov. 5. Proof of residence and valid ID required to register.
Food pantry
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will host a food distribution event 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1911 Hine St., Athens. To participate one must: be eligible to receive food stamps/Supplemental Food Assistance Program (SNAP); be eligible for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF/AFDC); be eligible to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI); meet income minimums (available at distribution site); be facing special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.); and complete eligibility form at distribution site. Bring valid driver's license or ID card. One food distribution per household. More information: 256-444-2628
Thanksgiving dinner
Hope Gibson and volunteers will host their annual free Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, dressing, dessert and more Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Ole Gin House BBQ in Elkmont. The dinner will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until all the food is gone. Eat-in or drive-thru carryout is available. Drinks will be provided for those who eat in. More information: 256-497-3706
Athens sanitation holiday schedule
The City of Athens has organized its sanitation schedule for the four holidays occurring between November and January. Sanitation will run as scheduled on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. There will be no pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. On Friday, Nov. 27, Thursday's garbage will be collected with Friday's garbage being collected on Saturday, Nov 28. There will be no pickup on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, with Friday's garbage being collected Saturday, Dec. 26. Sanitation will run as scheduled on New Year's Day. Please have bins to the curb by 6 a.m.
North Pole Stroll
The sixth annual Athens North Pole Stroll is coming again this year to the Big Springs Memorial Park. Sponsorships are available now and are still only $100. Organizers require the use of SOLAR string lights only, unbreakable ornaments and use twist ties or bread ties to secure ornaments to the tree. Contact the Athens Limestone Tourism Office at 256-232-5411 or go to the tourism website for the forms to fill out and email back at visitathensal.com/2020-anps
ONGOING
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 2–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 1–2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED
Festival of Trees
Due to COVID-19, the Donnell House will not be hosting the Festival of Trees this year. However, the Donnell House is still available to rent for private events. More information: 239-249-2211
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.