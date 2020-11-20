TODAY
Fundraiser yard sale
The Limestone County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association will host a fundraiser yard sale 8 a.m.–6 p.m. today and Saturday, Nov. 20-21, at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church, 1300 S. Lindsay Lane, Athens. Most items will be $1 or stuff a bag for $5. There will be a section with larger items that will be individually priced. All proceeds go to LCFAPA to help provide a hospitality room for children coming into care and waiting for placement. To donate an item, make a monetary donations or ask questions, call or text Maria Tyler at 256-777-9900.
SATURDAY
Turkey giveaway
Women Empowering Women of Alabama is holding its annual turkeys and food boxes giveaway 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Freshwind Christian Fellowship Church, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Registration before event required. Register at Freshwind Christian Fellowship Church 2:30–4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays between Oct. 5 and Nov. 5. Proof of residence and valid ID required to register.
Food pantry
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will host a food distribution event 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1911 Hine St., Athens. To participate one must: be eligible to receive food stamps/Supplemental Food Assistance Program (SNAP); be eligible for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF/AFDC); be eligible to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI); meet income minimums (available at distribution site); and/or be facing special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Participants must also complete eligibility form at distribution site. Bring valid driver's license or ID card. One food distribution per household. More information: 256-444-2628
UPCOMING
Thanksgiving dinner
Hope Gibson and volunteers will host their annual free Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, dressing, dessert and more Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Ole Gin House BBQ in Elkmont. The dinner will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until food is gone. Eat-in or drive-thru carryout available. Drinks provided for those who eat in. More information: 256-497-3706
Museum closed for Thanksgiving
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Athens sanitation holiday schedule
The City of Athens has organized its sanitation schedule for the four holidays occurring between November and January. There will be no pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. On Friday, Nov. 27, Thursday's garbage will be collected with Friday's garbage being collected on Saturday, Nov 28. There will be no pickup Christmas Day, Dec. 25, with Friday's garbage being collected Saturday, Dec. 26. Sanitation will run as scheduled New Year's Day. Please have bins to the curb by 6 a.m.
Caregiver support group
Clements Baptist Church invites caregivers who are helping someone with dementia, Alzheimer's or any other handicap to sign up for their caregiver support group. Text the word “Care” to 256-729-1328 to sign up. The classes will begin Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Clements Baptist Church.
ONGOING
North Pole Stroll
Sponsorships are available now for the sixth annual North Pole Stroll at Big Spring Memorial Park. Cost is $100 per sponsorship. Organizers require the use of solar string lights only, unbreakable ornaments and twist ties or bread ties to secure ornaments to the tree. Contact the Athens-Limestone Tourism Office at 256-232-5411 or go to visitathensal.com/2020-anps for forms to fill out and email back.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 2–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 1–2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED
Festival of Trees
Due to COVID-19, the Donnell House will not be hosting the Festival of Trees this year. However, the Donnell House is still available to rent for private events. More information: 239-249-2211
Coffee Call
Due to health concerns, the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been canceled.
MEETINGS
• NARFE. NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives on Pryor Street. The guest speaker will be Brent Seaman, sales representative for Humana Insurance. Donuts, coffee and juice will be served. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248.
