WEDNESDAY
Kids and Kin
Limestone County Kids and Kin will present "Music to our Ears: The Benefits of Music & Movement" from 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Dec. 2, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. This free class is designed for relatives raising a relative's child, such as grandparents raising a grandchild, aunts or uncles raising a niece or nephew, etc. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554 or thill@familyguidancecenter.org
THURSDAY
Christmas tree lighting
The Limestone County Commission will host the annual Christmas tree lighting 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, on the east side of the Limestone County Courthouse in Athens. Live music, snow and an appearance from Santa are planned. The event is open to the public and available via livestream at facebook.com/LimestoneCountyAL.
Christmas parade
The Athens-Limestone Christmas parade will start 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Athens Middle School and travel along Hobbs, Jefferson, Market, Marion and Washington streets before ending at Hometown Market on Jefferson Street. Betty Christopher is grand marshal. More information: tourathens.com/christmas
FRIDAY
Tinsel Trail ceremony
The Town of Ardmore will host the annual lighting of the Christmas trees in memory of loved ones or in recognition of family members, churches, local organizations or area businesses. The lighting begins 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the corner of Ardmore Avenue and First Street. Wooley Springs Childrens Choir will perform.
SATURDAY
Pictures with Santa
Children can visit Ardmore Town Hall from 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, Dec. 5, for free pictures with Santa Claus. The town hall is located at the corner of Ardmore Avenue and First Street in Ardmore.
UPCOMING
Christmas parade
The Ardmore Christmas parade will start 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, in Ardmore. Lineup begins 4 p.m. More information: Ardmore City Hall, 931-427-2124 or 25844 Main Street, Ardmore, Tennessee; Ardmore Town Hall, 256-423-2549 or 26494 First Street, Ardmore
Sippin' Cider
The 10th annual Sippin' Cider Festival is set for 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in downtown Athens. Merchants will be open late for shopping and dining, and patrons can sip cider and vote for their favorite to get the Cider Cup. More information: tourathens.com/christmas
Kids and Kin
Limestone County Kids and Kin will present "How to Talk to Kids about Bias, Race & Racism" from 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Dec. 16, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. This free class is designed for relatives raising a relative's child, such as grandparents raising a grandchild, aunts or uncles raising a niece or nephew, etc. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554 or thill@familyguidancecenter.org
Free movie night
The Athens-Limestone County Public Library is hosting a free showing of "The Muppet Christmas Carol" 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, in the library parking lot. Viewers can watch from their vehicle. Please note the library building will be closed, so restrooms and other amenities will not be available. "The Muppet Christmas Carol" is rated G.
Caregiver support group
Clements Baptist Church invites caregivers who are helping someone with dementia, Alzheimer's or any other handicap to sign up for their caregiver support group. Text the word “Care” to 256-729-1328 to sign up. The classes will begin Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Clements Baptist Church.
ONGOING
Christmas ornaments for sale
The Limestone County Historical Society has a few remaining 2020 Christmas ornaments featuring Athens Stadium. If you would like to purchase one for $15, send a request to lchsornamentsales@gmail.com
Holiday closings
The Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce will be closed Dec. 23–25 for the Christmas holiday and Dec. 30–Jan. 1 for the New Year's holiday.
Athens sanitation holiday schedule
The City of Athens has organized its sanitation schedule for the holidays occurring now through January. There will be no pickup Christmas Day, Dec. 25, with Friday's garbage being collected Saturday, Dec. 26. Sanitation will run as scheduled New Year's Day. Please have bins to the curb by 6 a.m.
North Pole Stroll
Sponsorships are available now for the sixth annual North Pole Stroll at Big Spring Memorial Park. Cost is $100 per sponsorship. Organizers require the use of solar string lights only, unbreakable ornaments and twist ties or bread ties to secure ornaments to the tree. Contact the Athens-Limestone Tourism Office at 256-232-5411 or go to visitathensal.com/2020-anps for forms to fill out and email back.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 2–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 1–2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED
Festival of Trees
Due to COVID-19, the Donnell House will not be hosting the Festival of Trees this year. However, the Donnell House is still available to rent for private events. More information: 239-249-2211
Coffee Call
Due to health concerns, the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been canceled.
MEETINGS
• Mystery Book Club. The Athens-Limestone County Public Library's mystery book club will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. This month's book is "The Second Last Chance" by Jim Nesbitt, a hardboiled detective novel by a Limestone County author. Copies available at the circulation desk of the library.
