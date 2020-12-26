TODAY
Food drive
The Limestone County NAACP and Limestone County Democrats are hosting a joint food drive for local families 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m. today. Donations should be non-perishable and can be dropped off at the Democrats headquarters, 22143 U.S. 72 East, Athens (next to Buffalo Wild Wings). Food will be distributed by Tanner United Methodist Church.
UPCOMING
Free Christmas tree removal
JunkTruk Junk Removal is offering free curbside Christmas tree pickup in January. To be eligible, the residence must be in Limestone County, the tree must be real and no more than 10 feet in height, and the tree must be left curbside or at the end of the driveway for removal. More information: bit.ly/JunkTrukChristmasTreePickup
Caregiver support group
Clements Baptist Church invites caregivers who are helping someone with dementia, Alzheimer's or any other handicap to sign up for their caregiver support group. Text the word “Care” to 256-729-1328 to sign up. The classes will begin Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Clements Baptist Church.
Cleanup at Swan Creek
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a cleanup event 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area. KALB will provide trash bags, gloves and litter grabbers. More information: 256-233-8000
ONGOING
North Pole Stroll
The sixth annual North Pole Stroll is underway through Dec. 31 at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. Contact the Athens-Limestone Tourism Office at 256-232-5411 or go to visitathensal.com for more information.
Ardmore Tinsel Trail
The Ardmore Tinsel Trial, presented by the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, is underway now through Jan. 1. The Tinsel Trail is located at the Bryan House at the corner of Ardmore Avenue and First Street.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 2–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 1–2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
HOLIDAY HOURS
Ardmore Chamber
The Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce will be closed Dec. 30–Jan. 1 for the New Year's holiday.
Coffee call/Vets museum
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives will be closed today through Sunday, Jan. 3, in observance of the Christmas/New Year holidays. The coffee call scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2, has also been canceled.
Recycling holiday hours
The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center will be closed today through Sunday, Dec. 27, in observance of the Christmas holiday. No collection bins will be available while the center is closed. Please do not leave any items at the center during this time, as this is considered illegal dumping. The center will reopen 6:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28. More information: 256-233-8746; AthensRecycling@pcl.net
Athens sanitation holiday schedule
The City of Athens has organized its sanitation schedule for the holidays occurring now through January. Sanitation will run as scheduled New Year's Day. Please have bins to the curb by 6 a.m.
County garbage pickup
All garbage routes will be run on their normal days. However, the collection times will be significantly earlier. All garbage needs to be placed curbside the night before.
