TODAY
Chicken sale pickup
Those who placed an order in the Friendship UMC’s chicken sale fundraiser can pickup their food today at 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Last names A-J can pick up from 9–10 a.m., K–R can pick up 10–11 a.m., and S–Z can pick up 11 a.m.–noon. Must show receipt at pickup. More information: statelyfoods.com
Blood drive
Athens Chapter 51 of the Disabled American Veterans and LifeSouth are hosting a blood drive 9 a.m.–noon today at the Vietnam Veterans Association building, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens. Food plates will be available for $10 each starting at 11 a.m. Tickets for door prizes and raffle drawing also available. Funds raised benefit local veterans.
Buzzard Roost cleanup
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and the Limestone County Commission are partnering for a cleanup event 10 a.m.–2 p.m. today starting at the intersection of Shoal Creek and Buzzard Roost roads. Trash bags, litter grabbers, gloves, buckets and safety vests will be available. Lunch provided. More information: KALBcares@gmail.com; 256-233-8000
SUNDAY
East Limestone fundraiser
The East Limestone Band will host its fourth annual mattress fundraiser 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at East Limestone High. Name-brand mattresses will be sold for up to 40% off retail, with proceeds benefiting the band. More information: facebook.com/eastlimestoneband
MONDAY
Drive-in Medicare seminar
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a free drive-in Medicare seminar from 5:30–6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the library. Representatives from Coffman Retirement Group will speak. More information: 256-759-9987
UPCOMING
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free class for relatives raising a relative’s child 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Feb. 10, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class’ theme will be “Children’s Growth.” More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free class for relatives raising a relative’s child 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Feb. 24, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class’ theme will be “What is the Period of Purple Crying?” More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Swamp John’s dinner
Copeland Presbyterian Church will host a Swamp John’s fundraiser 4–5 p.m. Friday, March 5, in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Athens. Plates $12 each and include chicken, catfish or shrimp with slaw, fries, hush puppies, onion, dill pickle spear and glass of tea. Pickup only.
ONGOING
Valentine’s raffle
Athens Chapter 51 of the Disabled American Veterans is hosting the 2nd Annual Valentine’s Day Raffle and Fundraiser. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Ten prizes available, including fine jewelry, a stay in a hotel suite and gift certificates. Drawing will be held noon today at the Vietnam Veterans Association, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens. Winners need not be present. To purchase, call 256-508-2151 or 256-431-7180.
Pre-K registration
Registration is open now through March 23 for prekindergarten programs in Athens and Limestone County. Classes begin in the fall. More information: acs-k12.org/Page/1773; lcsk12.org
Heating assistance
Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone counties is scheduling appointments now through Feb. 12 for those needing assistance with their utility or heating bills. To qualify, households must: be a first-time client; have a monthly income less than 150% of the federal poverty line; provide proof the household has been directly affected by COVID-19, either by loss of income, additional expenses, positive diagnosis or job loss. More information: 256-907-1550; caa-htsval.org/services/utilities
Tax assistance
RSVP is offering free income tax assistance at local libraries. Participants must call 256-232-7207 to schedule an appointment for Athens-Limestone Public Library or Decatur Public Library. Call 931-427-4883 to schedule an appointment at the Ardmore Public Library. Hours vary by location. More information: 256-232-7207
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-444-2628
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 2–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 1–2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED
Coffee call
Due to health concerns, the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Coffee Call scheduled for today has been cancelled.
HOLIDAY HOURS
Veterans Museum
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
MEETINGS
• DAV. Chapter 51 of the Disabled American Veterans will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the chapter house, 25936 Airport Road, Athens. Meet and greet starts at 6 p.m., with membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests or services offered should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating or accepting services. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.