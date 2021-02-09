WEDNESDAY
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free class for relatives raising a relative’s child 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Feb. 10, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class’ theme will be “Children’s Growth.” More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
UPCOMING
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free class for relatives raising a relative’s child 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Feb. 24, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class’ theme will be “What is the Period of Purple Crying?” More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Swamp John’s dinner
Copeland Presbyterian Church will host a Swamp John’s fundraiser 4–5 p.m. Friday, March 5, in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Athens. Plates $12 each and include chicken, catfish or shrimp with slaw, fries, hush puppies, onion, dill pickle spear and glass of tea. Pickup only.
ONGOING
Pre-K registration
Registration is open now through March 23 for prekindergarten programs in Athens and Limestone County. Classes begin in the fall. More information: acs-k12.org/Page/1773; lcsk12.org
Heating assistance
Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone counties is scheduling appointments now through Feb. 12 for those needing assistance with their utility or heating bills. To qualify, households must: be a first-time client; have a monthly income less than 150% of the federal poverty line; provide proof the household has been directly affected by COVID-19, either by loss of income, additional expenses, positive diagnosis or job loss. More information: 256-907-1550; caa-htsval.org/services/utilities
Tax assistance
RSVP is offering free income tax assistance at local libraries. Participants must call 256-232-7207 to schedule an appointment for Athens-Limestone Public Library or Decatur Public Library. Call 931-427-4883 to schedule an appointment at the Ardmore Public Library. Hours vary by location. More information: 256-232-7207
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-444-2628
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Clothes and food boxes also available. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
HOLIDAY HOURS
Veterans Museum
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
HOLIDAY SERVICES
Pooja
Maha Kali Pooja on the occasion of Amavasya will be streamed live via Zoom for devotees at Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama starting 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Sponsorship is $31 and can be paid at paypal.me/hccna or by mailing a check to HCCNA, P.O. Box 12362, Huntsville, AL 35815-2362. The priest will perform pooja on your behalf by chanting your name and gotra. Email sarbajana.mandir@gmail.com or text 256-585-4948 with names of family members, nakhshtras (if known) and gotra. Zoom meeting ID: 431 404 098; password: 14800.
Ash Wednesday
Ashes will be distributed in front of Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, to mark Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent. The Rev. Rose Veal Esby, priest in charge at Saint Timothy’s will distribute ashes to the top of the recipient’s head instead of their forehead as persons drive up in front of the church at 207 E. Washington St., Athens. More information: 256-232-3541
MEETINGS
• DAV. Chapter 51 of the Disabled American Veterans will meet 6 p.m. today at the chapter house, 25936 Airport Road, Athens. Meet and greet starts at 6 p.m., with membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
