FRIDAY
Job fair
Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host a job fair from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Friday, March 5, at 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens, next door to Dub’s Burgers.
Swamp John’s dinner
Copeland Presbyterian Church will host a Swamp John’s fundraiser 4–5 p.m. Friday, March 5, in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Athens. Plates $12 each and include chicken, catfish or shrimp with slaw, fries, hush puppies, onion, dill pickle spear and glass of tea. Pickup only.
SATURDAY
Trash Attack
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation, will host the third annual Countywide Trash Attack from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 6. Volunteers should meet at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens, corner of Main Street and Ardmore Avenue in Ardmore or Hatchery Road Boat Launch off Alabama 99 in West Limestone. Breakfast provided. Wear long pants and appropriate footwear. Trash bags, vests and litter grabbers provided. More information (and to register): KALBCares@gmail.com; 256-233-8000
UPCOMING
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free class for relatives raising a relative’s child 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, March 10, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class’ theme will be “Addressing Homelessness.” More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
ONGOING
Vidalia onion sales
Athens Ladies Civitan Club is now taking orders for their annual Vidalia onion sale. Ten-pound bags from a Georgia farm are $10 each and will arrive in May. Make check payable to ALCC. Include name, address, telephone number and number of bags ordering. Deadline for orders and payment April 10. To order: Phyllis Mammana, 256-232-6086; Marilyn Ford, 256-771-7672; Athens Ladies Civitan Club, P.O. Box 1814, Athens, AL 35612.
Bama Zack golf tournament
Registration is open now until June 30 (or spots are filled) for the Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament. Cost is $600 per four-person scramble team. Max of 25 teams. Tournament to be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Canebrake Club, Athens, with registration for event at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. All proceeds benefit Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship for Limestone County student-athletes. Tournament sponsorships available until May 30. More information: Allison, 256-777-2381; Garth, 256-777-6530
Pre-K registration
Registration is open now through March 23 for prekindergarten programs in Athens and Limestone County. Classes begin in the fall. More information: acs-k12.org/Page/1773; lcsk12.org
Tax assistance
RSVP is offering free income tax assistance at local libraries. Participants must call 256-232-7207 to schedule an appointment for Athens-Limestone Public Library or Decatur Public Library. Call 931-427-4883 to schedule an appointment at the Ardmore Public Library. Hours vary by location. More information: 256-232-7207
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-444-2628
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Clothes and food boxes also available. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
HOLIDAY EVENTS
Easter egg hunt
Make A Way Foundation will host a come-and-go egg hunt, bunny spotting and other activities 1–2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21, in the courtyard at Athens High. Open to children and young adults with special needs. Families are asked to bring their own Easter baskets and to park in the north parking lot near Entrance D, from which they will be directed to the enclosed courtyard.
Son-Rise Service
Athens-Limestone Ministerial Alliance will host a community-wide Son-Rise Service starting 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at the Swan Creek Pavilion beside Athens Middle School. Please bring your own chair.
CANCELED
Coffee call
Due to health concerns, the coffee call scheduled for Saturday, March 6, at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives has been canceled. More information: 256-771-7578
MEETINGS
• Legion. The American Legion Post 49 will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the Post Home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. Members and guests are asked to observe and cooperate with COVID-19 safety protocols currently in practice by area residents. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
