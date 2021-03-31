TODAY
Job fair
Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host a job fair from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. today at 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens, next to Dub's Burgers. Recruiters will be on site for immediate hiring. More information: 256-230-0880; alcfamilyresourcecenter.org
THURSDAY
Autism Acceptance
Limestone County will light the county courthouse in blue Thursday, April 1, to help kick off Autism Acceptance Month. Those who visit The Square around 7:30 p.m. can receive a free balloon and Chick-fil-A coupon as part of the celebration.
SATURDAY
Free dump day
Limestone County residents can bring one pickup truck or trailer load of trash to the Republic Services Transfer Station located at 16100 BFI Lane from 7 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 3. Max of four automobile tires. Appliances with Freon must have compressor removed or be accompanied by certificate showing professional Freon removal. No hazardous household or medical waste. Contractors cannot participate. Must provide proof of residency at dropoff.
Clothing giveaway
Women Empowering Women of Alabama will host its annual spring clothes giveaway from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 3, at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
UPCOMING
Blood drive
The Leader Saves Lives Blood Drive will be held 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at TLC Pediatrics, 22335 U.S. 72 East, Suite C, Athens. The blood drive will help Sparkman High School student Jaylan Knight enter to win a scholarship for college. Call 256-509-6721 to schedule an appointment, or just show up. More information: RedCross.org with sponsor code Leader
Blood drive
Limestone Manor Assisted Living and LifeSouth will host a blood drive from 3–7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at 600 U.S. 31 South, Athens. Sweet Tee's Food Truck will be onsite. All eligible donors will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies. All donors will receive a recognition item and free cholesterol screening. Donors must be 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and show photo ID. More information: lifesouth.org
Elkmont Beauty Walk
The 15th annual Elkmont Beauty Walk will take place April 9 and 10 at Elkmont High School. Contestants in the kindergarten through fifth-grade divisions will compete starting 7 p.m. Friday, with infant and preschool divisions 2 p.m. Saturday and 6th–12th grade girls and 12th grade guys divisions Saturday evening. Tickets are $5 each. Live entertainment between categories. Proceeds benefit Elkmont Band. More information: Keila Berzett, kberzett@ardmore.net
Community yard sale
The East Limestone Band will host a community yard sale from 7 a.m.–noon Saturday, April 10, in the old gym. Donations of gently used items for resale will be accepted 3:30–6 p.m. April 7–9. Tax receipts available. Proceeds benefit the band.
Hazardous waste collection
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a household hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 10, in the Athens Middle School parking lot. The collection is open to Limestone County residents only. Items accepted include household cleaners and chemicals, auto fluids, pool chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, weed killers, spray paint, liquid paint, fluorescent tubes and more. No medical waste, explosives, biological waste or radioactive materials allowed. Volunteers will help unload vehicles. More information: KALB, 256-233-8000
Rails to Trails cleanup
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a cleanup of the Richard Martin Trail from 8 a.m.–noon Saturday, April 17. Volunteers will meet at the Piney Chapel Road trailhead to sign in and receive supplies, though bringing one's own supplies is encouraged. Please wear waterproof shoes/boots and clothes that can get dirty. More information: malonerandy@hotmail.com; 256-233-8000; bit.ly/RMTcleanup
Guided nature walk
Damien Simbeck will guide a free nature walk starting 8 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Marbut Bend Walking Trail in West Limestone. Participants can learn about the area and the wildlife who live there. Binoculars, comfortable walking shoes, sun screen and insect repellent are appreciated. The trail is handicapped-accessible.
Stewardship series
Alabama Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America is sponsoring "Stewardship Series II: Estate Planning" starting 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, as part of its McDade Virtual Spring Fling. The virtual event will focus on problems created when there is no legal will for someone who has died, including power of attorney, trusts, health care directives and state law. Visit bit.ly/stewardshipseries2 to register. More information: The Rev. Michael Jones, 256-852-8075; George Lockett, 256-316-1274; Venessa Edmonds, 256-423-7926
Gardening workshop
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will host a workshop about raised-bed gardens 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the greenhouse behind Athens Middle School. Attendees will learn about building a raised-bed garden, the best placement for one and how to prepare, plant and care for the garden from Limestone County Master Gardener Jay Shaw. Cost is $5. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. More information (and to reserve a spot): Mary Ballard, 231-649-1809, littlelady61@hotmail.com
Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host its annual Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in Big Spring Memorial Park. Vendors will be located throughout the park with activities for kids, earth-friendly products, information and more. Steve Trash will perform at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. More information: KALB 256-233-8000; KALBCares@gmail.com
Annual plant sale
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will host its annual plant sale from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the greenhouse behind Athens Middle School on U.S. 31. A variety of perennials, annuals, shrubs and vegetable plants will be available.
ONGOING
Plant sale
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Greenhouse is now open from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursdays for plant sales. The greenhouse is located behind Athens Middle School on U.S. 31.
Guided walking tours
Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association will host free guided walking tours each Saturday in April. The one-hour tours will begin 10 a.m. each week, with check-in starting at 9:45 a.m. in the Athens Visitor Center meeting room at 100 N. Beaty St. for Athens walks and in the Post Office in Mooresville for the Mooresville walk. Five one-hour tours are available: Historic Beaty District, Historic Houston District, Athens State University, Donnell House or the Historic Town of Mooresville. Reservation not required. Tours held rain or shine. Participants encouraged to wear jacket or sweater and comfortable shoes. More information: 256-232-5411
Vidalia onion sales
Athens Ladies Civitan Club is now taking orders for their annual Vidalia onion sale. Ten-pound bags from a Georgia farm are $10 each and will arrive in May. Make check payable to ALCC. Include name, address, telephone number and number of bags ordering. Deadline for orders and payment April 10. To order: Phyllis Mammana, 256-232-6086; Marilyn Ford, 256-771-7672; Athens Ladies Civitan Club, P.O. Box 1814, Athens, AL 35612.
Bama Zack golf tournament
Registration is open now until June 30 (or spots are filled) for the Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament. Cost is $600 per four-person scramble team. Max of 25 teams. Tournament to be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Canebrake Club, Athens, with registration for event at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. All proceeds benefit Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship for Limestone County student-athletes. Tournament sponsorships available until May 30. More information: Allison, 256-777-2381; Garth, 256-777-6530
Tax assistance
RSVP is offering free income tax assistance at local libraries. Participants must call 256-232-7207 to schedule an appointment for Athens-Limestone Public Library or Decatur Public Library. Call 931-427-4883 to schedule an appointment at the Ardmore Public Library. Hours vary by location. More information: 256-232-7207
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-444-2628
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Clothes and food boxes also available. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
HOLIDAY EVENTS
Maundy Thursday
St. Timothy's will host Maundy Thursday services 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1, in the church sanctuary, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. More information: 256-232-3541; sttimothy.athens@gmail.com
Good Friday
St. Timothy's will host Stations of the Cross noon Friday, April 2, in the church's outdoor prayer garden, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. More information: 256-232-3541; sttimothy.athens@gmail.com
Son-Rise Service
Athens-Limestone Ministerial Alliance will host a community-wide Son-Rise Service starting 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at the Swan Creek Pavilion beside Athens Middle School. Please bring your own chair.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Bottom's Cemetery
Bottom's Cemetery's cleanup day will be held starting 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10. Family members requested to participate. No rain day scheduled. The cemetery is located near the intersection of Alabama 251 and Oakdale Road.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
CANCELED
Coffee call
Due to health concerns, the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, April 3, has been canceled.
