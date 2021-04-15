SATURDAY
Rails to Trails cleanup
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a cleanup of the Richard Martin Trail from 8 a.m.–noon Saturday, April 17. Volunteers will meet at the Piney Chapel Road trailhead to sign in and receive supplies, though bringing one's own supplies is encouraged. Please wear waterproof shoes/boots and clothes that can get dirty. More information: malonerandy@hotmail.com; 256-233-8000; bit.ly/RMTcleanup
Food giveaway
Beans and rice will be given away from 9–11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, by volunteers in front of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. No names taken, no ID required. More information: 256-232-2567; sttimothy.athens@gmail.com
Chicken stew
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Athens chapter, will host a chicken stew sale from 1 p.m. until it's gone Saturday, April 17, at the VFW Post, 18615 N. Jefferson St., Athens. Cost is $7 per quart and $25 per gallon on a first-come, first-serve basis. Customers can bring their own gallon container if wanted; quart containers provided. Proceeds benefit local veterans. More information: 256-503-4855
Swamp John's
Teambluebutterflies is sponsoring a Swamp John's dinner to support autism awareness 4–7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in the Big Lots parking lot in Athens. Proceeds benefit the Make-A-Way Foundation. Cost is $12 per plate. The LifeSouth bloodmobile will also be onsite for those who wish to donate blood. Those who cannot attend but wish to send monetary donations for Make-A-Way Foundation can do so by mail to Tammy Moss, 17100 Blackburn Road, Athens, AL 35611.
TUESDAY
Health education clinic
The Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will be hosting a health screening and educational clinic for HIV and hepatitis C from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, April 20, at 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens, next to Dub's Burgers.
UPCOMING
Guided nature walk
Damien Simbeck will guide a free nature walk starting 8 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Marbut Bend Walking Trail in West Limestone. Participants can learn about the area and the wildlife who live there. Binoculars, comfortable walking shoes, sun screen and insect repellent are appreciated. The trail is handicapped-accessible.
LCCI Day of Caring
Limestone County Churches Involved will sponsor a "Day of Caring" from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at 201-A N. Jefferson St., Athens. Food and emergency general financial assistance available for those who qualify. Free COVID-19 testing also available. More information: The Rev. Thom Porter, 256-262-0671
Stewardship series
Alabama Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America is sponsoring "Stewardship Series II: Estate Planning" starting 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, as part of its McDade Virtual Spring Fling. The virtual event will focus on problems created when there is no legal will for someone who has died, including power of attorney, trusts, health care directives and state law. Visit bit.ly/stewardshipseries2 to register. More information: The Rev. Michael Jones, 256-852-8075; George Lockett, 256-316-1274; Venessa Edmonds, 256-423-7926
Gardening workshop
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will host a workshop about raised-bed gardens 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the greenhouse behind Athens Middle School. Attendees will learn about building a raised-bed garden, the best placement for one and how to prepare, plant and care for the garden from Limestone County Master Gardener Jay Shaw. Cost is $5. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. More information (and to reserve a spot): Mary Ballard, 231-649-1809, littlelady61@hotmail.com
Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host its annual Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in Big Spring Memorial Park. Vendors will be located throughout the park with activities for kids, earth-friendly products, information and more. Steve Trash will perform at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. More information: KALB 256-233-8000; KALBCares@gmail.com
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free child-rearing class from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, April 28, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class is designed for those raising a relative's child and will focus on "How to Potty Train Children with Special Needs." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Storybook Stroll
The second annual Storybook Stroll, hosted by the Athens-Limestone County Public Library Foundation, will begin April 30 in downtown Athens. A new story will be posted every two weeks until June 10, and those who visit can scan the QR code at the end of the stroll to earn a free ice cream cone from Kreme Delite.
Coffee call
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives will resume hosting its monthly coffee call starting 8 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the museum's new location (former Limestone County Event Center). This month's sponsors are Eugene and Jason Sanders.
Annual plant sale
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will host its annual plant sale from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the greenhouse behind Athens Middle School on U.S. 31. A variety of perennials, annuals, shrubs and vegetable plants will be available.
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free child-rearing class from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, May 12, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class is designed for those raising a relative's child and will focus on "Positive Parenting." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
ONGOING
Plant sale
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Greenhouse is now open from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursdays for plant sales. The greenhouse is located behind Athens Middle School on U.S. 31.
Guided walking tours
Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association will host free guided walking tours each Saturday in April. The one-hour tours will begin 10 a.m. each week, with check-in starting at 9:45 a.m. in the Athens Visitor Center meeting room at 100 N. Beaty St. for Athens walks and in the Post Office in Mooresville for the Mooresville walk. Five one-hour tours are available: Historic Beaty District, Historic Houston District, Athens State University, Donnell House or the Historic Town of Mooresville. Reservation not required. Tours held rain or shine. Participants encouraged to wear jacket or sweater and comfortable shoes. More information: 256-232-5411
Bama Zack golf tournament
Registration is open now until June 30 (or spots are filled) for the Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament. Cost is $600 per four-person scramble team. Max of 25 teams. Tournament to be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Canebrake Club, Athens, with registration for event at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. All proceeds benefit Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship for Limestone County student-athletes. Tournament sponsorships available until May 30. More information: Allison, 256-777-2381; Garth, 256-777-6530
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Clothes and food boxes also available. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
