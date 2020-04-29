THURSDAY
Limestone NAACP scholarship
The deadline to apply for 2020 Limestone NAACP scholarships is Thursday, April 30. Scholarships are open to all Limestone County and Athens City School seniors. Contact any Limestone NAACP member or school counselor to apply. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Dement Cemetery
The semi-annual meeting and Decoration Day set for Saturday, May 9, at Dement Cemetery has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations to fund cemetery maintenance should be sent to Dement Cemetery, P.O. Box 505, Rogersville, AL 35652 or given to any board member. Friends and family members are reminded it is mowing season and are asked to secure arrangements to tombstones.
Mount Pleasant (Old Scrouge) Cemetery
Mount Pleasant (Old Scrouge) Cemetery's annual Decoration Day will be held Sunday, May 10. Mount Pleasant is a community cemetery and all upkeep of the cemetery is solely dependent on donations from friends and family members. Donations can be left in the drop box attached to the sign at the entrance of the cemetery. Donations can also be sent to Barbara Hodges, Treasurer, Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 27839 Mooresville Road, Elkmont, AL 35620.
Bethel Cemetery
Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague, 25917 Pepper Road, Athens. Total funding of the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season is set to begin soon. More information: Tommy Sprague, 256-874-8461
Limestone Church
The board of Limestone Church is accepting donations for cemetery cleanup and church upkeep. The church, established in 1893 is asking people to help maintain a historical part of the community. Donations can be mailed to Penny Krell, 1715 Haynes Ave. NE, Huntsville, AL 35811. More information: Janet Poole, 256-497-8526
ONGOING
Limestone County Head Start
Limestone County Head Start is accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. The free early childhood education program for both 3- and 4-year-olds meets at Blue Springs, Cedar Hill, Creekside, Piney Chapel, Sugar Creek and Tanner elementary schools. Due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, parents should visit capna.org/covid-applications to fill out an application. A family engagement specialist will contact families after the online form is completed. Children with disabilities, experiencing homelessness, currently in foster care or a safety plan or experiencing financial hardship are given priority seating in the program.
Garden voucher program
The Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. is accepting applications for its garden voucher program by appointment only. Residents interested in benefiting from the program should call 256-432-7333 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Monthly income eligibility requirements are as follows: $1,329 for a one-member household; $1,796 for two members; $2,263 for three; $2,729 for four; and $3,196 for five.
Yard of the Month
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards for the month of May. If you know a gardener whose yard is exceptional (no professionally maintained yards) and would like to have them recognized, the association would like to know. Visit https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org or send tlt_brown@charter.net the information and a photo.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Coffee Call
The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been canceled.
Master Gardeners plant sale
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association plant sale has been postponed. In the meantime, a huge selection of shrubs, trees, perennials, vegetable plants, annuals, house plants and more are available by appointment. More information: Janet Hunt, 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com
Shoulders-Weaver reunion
The Shoulders and Weaver family reunion, set for Saturday, May 23, at Swan Creek Park, Athens, has been canceled for this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Countywide Bingo
The third annual Countywide Bingo tournament hosted by Limestone County Council on Aging scheduled for Friday, June 5, has been canceled. More information: Madison Herron, 256-233-6412
Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo
The 38th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo has been postponed to June 12–13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rodeo will be held at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.
Libraries closed
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Athens-Limestone Public Library, Ardmore Public Library and Houston Memorial Public Library have closed until further notice. No late fees will be charged during this time, but readers can return books they've checked out to the libraries' drop boxes.
