UPCOMING
Vidalia onion sales
Athens Ladies Civitan Club's annual Vidalia onion sale is underway. Ten-pound bags dug from a Georgia farm are $10. Delivery available in early May. Deadline to order is Wednesday, April 15. Orders may be placed with any Ladies Civitan member or by calling Carolyn Stair at 256-658-1985. Mail orders can be made by sending your order and a check for payment to Athens Ladies Civitan Club, P.O. Box 1814, Athens, AL 35612. Include name, address, phone number, the number of bags you are ordering and a check made payable to Athens Ladies Civitan.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Bethel Cemetery
Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague, 25917 Pepper Road, Athens. Total funding of the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season is set to begin soon. More information: Tommy Sprague, 256-874-8461
Decoration reminder
Due to grass-mowing and trimming routines at Athens City Cemeteries, residents should refrain from placing flowers and decorations on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, except following a funeral. Placement of flowers is acceptable year-round on monuments, at the base of monuments or at foot markers. Fresh flowers will be removed seven days after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral. Approval is required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod. Trees and shrubs may be removed if they interfere with adjacent lots or prevent grave openings. Worn flags will be removed but will not be replaced by the city. These rules apply to the following cemeteries: City, Hine-Hobbs Street, Old City, Roselawn and Thatch-Mann.
ONGOING
April driving tours
Driving tour CDs will be available from 10 a.m.-noon each Saturday at the Athens-Limestone Tourism office for those wishing to learn more about the historic areas of Athens and Limestone County. The CDs may be purchased for $5 each or returned after use to the steps of the office. Participants will receive a companion brochure with the CD.
Limestone NAACP scholarship
The deadline to apply for 2020 Limestone NAACP scholarships is Thursday, April 30. Scholarships are open to all Limestone County and Athens City School seniors. Contact any Limestone NAACP member or school counselor to apply. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489
Yard of the Month
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards for the month of May. If you know a gardener whose yard is exceptional (no professional maintained yards) and would like to have them recognized, the association would like to know. Visit https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org or send tlt_brown@charter.net the information and a photo.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Coffee call
The coffee call scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives has been canceled.
Miss Spring Day Pageant
The Adoption Heritage Tour Miss Spring Day Pageant, set for Saturday, April 4, at Camp Helen in Harvest, has been postponed. A new date will be announced. Categories include tiny miss, mini miss, little miss, preteen miss, junior miss and teen miss. Entry fee is nonrefundable $25. Additional categories include best hair, best dress and most photogenic. Cost is $5 per entry. People's choice category will cost $1 per vote. More information: 256-777-9671
Friendship quilters
The April meeting of the Athens Friendship Quilters has been canceled due to the COVID-19 social distancing orders.
Cars on the Square
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and government guidelines against large public gatherings, the 13th annual Athens Cars on the Square car, truck and bike show set for April 25 has been canceled. Organizers have requested to host the event again in the fall, but no date has been announced.
April walking tours
Due to the new coronavirus outbreak and social distancing orders, the annual walking tours of historic areas of Athens and Limestone County have been canceled.
Master Gardeners plant sale
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association plant sale has been postponed. In the meantime, a huge selection of shrubs, trees, perennials, vegetable plants, annuals, house plants and more are available by appointment. More information: Janet Hunt, 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com
Shoulders-Weaver reunion canceled
The Shoulders and Weaver family reunion, set for Saturday, May 23, at Swan Creek Park, Athens, has been canceled for this year due to new coronavirus.
Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo
The 38th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo has been postponed to June 12–13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rodeo will be held at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.
Libraries closed
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Athens-Limestone Public Library, Ardmore Public Library and Houston Memorial Public Library have closed until further notice. No late fees will be charged during this time, but readers can return books they've checked out to the libraries' drop boxes.
