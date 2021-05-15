TODAY
Food giveaway
Beans and rice will be given away from 9–11 a.m. today by volunteers at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. No names taken; no ID required. More information: 256-232-2567; sttimothy.athens@gmail.com
Truck, tractor pull
Gates will open 9 a.m. today for the second annual Ardmore Truck & Tractor Pull at John Barnes Park, Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, Tennessee. Registration starts 10 a.m. for the antiques pull at 11, featuring farmstock class, antique class and open jackpot class. The Tennessee Pullers Association pull is set for 7 p.m. Admission is a donation to Boys & Girls Club for the first session and $10 per person 11 or older for the TPA pull. More information: Aaron Boldin, 931-205-0422; Jonathon Bryant, 256-431-2140
FRIDAY
Job fair
Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host a free job fair from 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at 406 S. Jefferson St., next to Dub's Burgers in Athens. Immediate openings for various positions. More information: alcfamilyresourcecenter.org
Senior Health Expo
Limestone Manor will host the 2021 Senior Health Expo from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the assisted living facility, 600 U.S. 31 South, Athens. Blood pressure, vision, BMI, balance/gait and other screenings available, as will be raffles, games and giveaways. Visitors can also learn more about senior health needs, rehab, long-term care, health insurance, nutrition and making the transition to assisted living.
UPCOMING
Day of Caring
Limestone County Churches Involved will host a Day of Caring from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, May 22, at the facility on Jefferson Street in Athens. LCCI will offer food and general assistance to Limestone County residents, including help with rent or utilities for those who qualify. More information: the Rev. Thom Porter, 256-262-0671
GardenTour
Limestone County Masters Gardeners Association will present the gardens of LCMGA members during GardenTour, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Tickets $15 per person in advance, $20 day of tour. Tickets available at Hyatt & Sims on the Square in Athens or by contacting 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit LCMGA. More information: 256-614-3530; jhunt9155@gmail.com
Seeds & Sharing
High Cotton Arts will host painting, planting and book reading for children ages 5–9 from 10:30 a.m.–noon Saturday, May 22, at 103 W. Washington St., Athens. Author Carissa Lovvorn will read "Seeds for Sharing," about two sisters who are inspired to start a family garden during the pandemic. Event is free. Limited spots available. More information (and to register): highcottonarts.com/events.html
Heritage Festival
The Athens John Wade Keyes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a "Heritage Festival" benefiting the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives from 3–5 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the new museum, 114 W. Pryor St., Athens. Visitors can learn more about state lineage societies, the Echota Cherokee Tribe of Alabama and best ancestry research practices. Live entertainment, silent auction, museum tours and drawing also on site. Cost is a minimum donation of $10 per adult; children free. Tickets available at the door, from any chapter member, at eventbrite.com or through the Alabama Veterans Museum's Facebook page. More information: Brenda Winter, 256-771-3536
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free child-rearing class from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, May 26, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class is designed for those raising a relative's child and will focus on "What Summer Slide Actually Means and Ways to Fight It." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Guided nature walk
Damien Simbeck will guide a free nature walk starting 8 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Marbut Bend Walking Trail in West Limestone. Participants can learn about the area and the wildlife who live there. Binoculars, comfortable walking shoes, sun screen and insect repellent are appreciated. The trail is handicapped-accessible.
Addiction Eviction Rally
The 3rd annual Addiction Eviction Rally is set for 10:30 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Swan Creek Park, 98 U.S. 31, Athens. Free meals, school supplies, hygiene bags and food boxes available. School supply and diaper donations accepted. Three scholarships will be awarded. More information: Lori Masonia, 256-374-3202
Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host its annual Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in Big Spring Memorial Park. Vendors will be located throughout the park with activities for kids, earth-friendly products, information and more. Steve Trash will perform at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. More information: KALB 256-233-8000; KALBCares@gmail.com
ONGOING
Library reopening
The Houston Memorial Library and Museum has reopened with limited hours. Patrons can visit 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Additional dates and times to be announced later. Masks and social distancing requested.
Storybook Stroll
The second annual Storybook Stroll, hosted by the Athens-Limestone County Public Library Foundation, is open now through June 10 in downtown Athens. A new story will be posted every two weeks, and those who visit can scan the QR code at the end of the stroll to earn a free ice cream cone from Kreme Delite.
Bama Zack golf tournament
Registration is open now until June 30 (or spots are filled) for the Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament. Cost is $600 per four-person scramble team. Max of 25 teams. Tournament to be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Canebrake Club, Athens, with registration for event at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. All proceeds benefit Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship for Limestone County student-athletes. Tournament sponsorships available until May 30. More information: Allison, 256-777-2381; Garth, 256-777-6530
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Clothes and food boxes also available. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
RODEO EVENTS
Rodeo
The 39th annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo will take place today at the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena on Alabama 99. Gates open 6 p.m. each night; rodeo starts 8 p.m. Advance tickets $15 per adult, $10 per child 12 and under. Gate prices $17 per adult and $12 per child. More information: Sheriff Mike Blakely, 256-232-0111
Pageant luncheon
The Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Queen Pageant Committee will host the Rodeo Queen Pageant Luncheon noon today at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives, 114 W. Pryor St., Athens. Tickets on sale now for $25 each. Must purchase in advance. Limited number of tickets available. More information: Jennifer McBay, 256-232-0111
CHURCH EVENTS
Gospel concert
Berea Baptist Church will host a free Southern gospel concert featuring New Ground starting 6 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the church, 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Love offerings accepted.
Sermon series
Alabama Fork CPCA will host a two-part virtual sermon series titled "Educational Ministry in the Small Church" 9 a.m. Sunday, May 16, and Sunday, May 23. More information: 256-431-7926; sundaymorningseminary.org
Sermon series
Alabama Fork CPCA will host a two-part virtual sermon series titled "Thirsting for More" 9 a.m. Sunday, May 16, and Sunday, May 23. More information: 256-431-7926; sundaymorningseminary.org
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Gatlin Cemetery
Gatlin Cemetery on Stateline Road in Ardmore will host decoration day today and Sunday, May 16. Social distancing will be observed. Those who cannot attend and would like to make a donation can do so at FNB Bank, 26327 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee. Donations can also be mailed to Gatlin Cemetery, c/o Stanley L. Mitchell, Treasurer, 28766 Alabama 251, Ardmore, AL 35739.
Sylone Cemetery
Decoration at Sylone Cemetery will be Sunday, May 16. Donations for upkeep are appreciated and can be mailed to Sylone Cemetery, c/o Mike Brock, 21518 Sandlin Road, Elkmont, AL 35620. More information: 256-206-0196
Reunion Cemetery
Reunion Cemetery will host decoration day with a chicken and goat stew fundraiser Saturday, June 5. Attendees are asked to bring their own container. Donations made payable to the Reunion Cemetery Fund should be sent to Nicole Collins, 25172 Alabama 127, Elkmont, AL 35620.
New Garden Cemetery
New Garden Cemetery will host a cleanup day Saturday, June 5, with the annual decoration day held Sunday, June 6. Donations are needed for upkeep and can be made both days at the cemetery. Those who cannot attend in person can mail donations to Harold Atkinson, 20321 Sandlin Road, Elkmont, AL 35620; or to Harold Robinson, 14016 Robinson Lane, Elkmont, AL 35620
Bethel Cemetery
Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague, 25917 Pepper Road, Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. More information: Tommy Sprague, 256-874-8461
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
MEETINGS
• VFW. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4765 will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the VFW building, 18615 Alabama 127, Athens. Auxiliary will also meet at this time.
• NARFE. National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives on Pryor Street. Guest speaker will be Tammy Burks of American Red Cross. Breakfast will be served. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests or services offered should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating or accepting services. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.