THURSDAY
COVID-19 testing
James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at 814 Lucas St., Athens. The testing is free to all, even those who are uninsured. Those who have health insurance should bring their health insurance card. Free masks, gloves and sanitizer will be given to the first 150 people. Those who desire can also make a blood donation at the LifeSouth bloodmobile located at Lucas Street Church of Christ, 824 Lucas St., Athens. More information: 256-230-1325 or 256-683-9912.
COVID-19 testing
Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. is providing drive-up COVID-19 testing the public from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, May 21 at the Athens-Athens Family Health Center. Testing is free to uninsured individuals and there's no out of pocket-cost to those with insurance. People are asked to bring their ID and insurance card. No appointment is needed. The test will be offered to those considered at risk by the state. Tests are provided while supplies last.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Bethel Cemetery
Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague, 25917 Pepper Road, Athens. Total funding of the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season is set to begin soon. More information: Tommy Sprague, 256-874-8461
Limestone Church
The board of Limestone Church is accepting donations for cemetery cleanup and church upkeep. The church, established in 1893, is asking people to help maintain a historical part of the community. Donations can be mailed to Penny Krell, 1715 Haynes Ave. NE, Huntsville, AL 35811. More information: Janet Poole, 256-497-8526
ONGOING
Limestone County Head Start
Limestone County Head Start is accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. The free early childhood education program for both 3- and 4-year-olds meets at Blue Springs, Cedar Hill, Creekside, Piney Chapel, Sugar Creek and Tanner elementary schools. Due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, parents should visit capna.org/covid-applications to fill out an application. A family engagement specialist will contact families after the online form is completed. Children with disabilities, experiencing homelessness, currently in foster care or a safety plan or experiencing financial hardship are given priority seating in the program.
Garden voucher program
The Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. is accepting applications for its garden voucher program by appointment only. Residents interested in benefiting from the program should call 256-432-7333 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Monthly income eligibility requirements are as follows: $1,329 for a one-member household; $1,796 for two members; $2,263 for three; $2,729 for four; and $3,196 for five.
Yard of the Month
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards for the month of June. If you know a gardener whose yard is exceptional (no professionally maintained yards) and would like to have them recognized, the association would like to know. Visit https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org or send tlt_brown@charter.netthe information and a photo.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Master Gardeners plant sale
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association plant sale has been postponed. In the meantime, a huge selection of shrubs, trees, perennials, vegetable plants, annuals, house plants and more are available by appointment. More information: Janet Hunt, 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com
Shoulders-Weaver reunion
The Shoulders and Weaver family reunion, set for Saturday, May 23, at Swan Creek Park, Athens, has been canceled for this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Memorial Day program
Due to health and safety concerns, the annual Memorial Day program set for Monday, May 25, and hosted by the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens, will be rescheduled.
Countywide Bingo
The third annual Countywide Bingo tournament hosted by Limestone County Council on Aging scheduled for Friday, June 5, has been canceled. More information: Madison Herron, 256-233-6412
Coffee Call
The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, June 6, has been canceled.
Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo
The 38th annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Libraries closed
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Athens-Limestone Public Library, Ardmore Public Library and Houston Memorial Public Library have closed until further notice. No late fees will be charged during this time, but readers can return books they've checked out to the libraries' drop boxes.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.