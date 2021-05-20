FRIDAY
Job fair
Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host a free job fair from 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at 406 S. Jefferson St., next to Dub's Burgers in Athens. Immediate openings for various positions. More information: alcfamilyresourcecenter.org
Senior Health Expo
Limestone Manor will host the 2021 Senior Health Expo from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the assisted living facility, 600 U.S. 31 South, Athens. Blood pressure, vision, BMI, balance/gait and other screenings available, as will be raffles, games and giveaways. Visitors can also learn more about senior health needs, rehab, long-term care, health insurance, nutrition and making the transition to assisted living.
Live art event
Athens Main Street will present "Athens Amplified: A Live Art Event" 1–7 p.m. Friday, May 21, on the northeast corner of the Limestone County Courthouse lawn. ARCY, an artist known for paint-splashed, large-scale street art, will create a Brittany Howard tribute board for display in Merchants Alley.
Fridays After Five
Athens Main Street will present the first of 2021's Fridays After Five from 5–8 p.m. Friday, May 21, around The Square in Athens. Food trucks and outdoor seating available. Shops will offer specials and extended hours.
Summer Concert Series
The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association will host the first of its free 2021 Summer Concert Series 7–9 p.m. Friday, May 21, on the east side of the Limestone County Courthouse. Briana and Garrett Dean will perform.
SATURDAY
Day of Caring
Limestone County Churches Involved will host a Day of Caring from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, May 22, at the facility on Jefferson Street in Athens. LCCI will offer food and general assistance to Limestone County residents, including help with rent or utilities for those who qualify. More information: the Rev. Thom Porter, 256-262-0671
GardenTour
Limestone County Masters Gardeners Association will present the gardens of LCMGA members during GardenTour, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Tickets $15 per person in advance, $20 day of tour. Tickets available at Hyatt & Sims on the Square in Athens or by contacting 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit LCMGA. More information: 256-614-3530; jhunt9155@gmail.com
Seeds & Sharing
High Cotton Arts will host painting, planting and book reading for children ages 5–9 from 10:30 a.m.–noon Saturday, May 22, at 103 W. Washington St., Athens. Author Carissa Lovvorn will read "Seeds for Sharing," about two sisters who are inspired to start a family garden during the pandemic. Event is free. Limited spots available. More information (and to register): highcottonarts.com/events.html
SUNDAY
Heritage Festival
The Athens John Wade Keyes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a "Heritage Festival" benefiting the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives from 3–5 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the new museum, 114 W. Pryor St., Athens. Visitors can learn more about state lineage societies, the Echota Cherokee Tribe of Alabama and best ancestry research practices. Live entertainment, silent auction, museum tours and drawing also on site. Cost is a minimum donation of $10 per adult; children free. Tickets available at the door, from any chapter member, at eventbrite.com or through the Alabama Veterans Museum's Facebook page. More information: Brenda Winter, 256-771-3536
TUESDAY
COVID-19 testing
Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host free COVID-19 testing 9–11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, in a tent in the center's parking lot on South Jefferson Street. More information: 256-230-0880; alcfamilyresourcecenter.org
WEDNESDAY
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free child-rearing class from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, May 26, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class is designed for those raising a relative's child and will focus on "What Summer Slide Actually Means and Ways to Fight It." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
ONGOING
Library reopening
The Houston Memorial Library and Museum has reopened with limited hours. Patrons can visit 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Additional dates and times to be announced later. Masks and social distancing requested.
Storybook Stroll
The second annual Storybook Stroll, hosted by the Athens-Limestone County Public Library Foundation, is open now through June 10 in downtown Athens. A new story will be posted every two weeks, and those who visit can scan the QR code at the end of the stroll to earn a free ice cream cone from Kreme Delite.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Clothes and food boxes also available. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
CHURCH EVENTS
Sermon series
Alabama Fork CPCA will host the second part in a two-part virtual sermon series titled "Educational Ministry in the Small Church" 9 a.m. Sunday, May 23. More information: 256-431-7926; sundaymorningseminary.org
MEETINGS
• NARFE. National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives on Pryor Street. Guest speaker will be Tammy Burks of American Red Cross. Breakfast will be served. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
