TODAY
Food Pantry
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will hold a food pantry 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today, at 1911 Hine St., Athens. To participate one must: be eligible to receive food stamps/Supplemental Food Assistance Program (SSI); be eligible for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TNAF/AFDC); be eligible to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI); be able to meet income minimums (available at distribution site); be facing special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.); and be able to complete eligibility form at distribution site. Bring valid driver's license or ID card. Only one food distribution per household. More information: 256-444-2628
UPCOMING
Plant sale
The Limestone County Master Gardeners' 2020 plant sale will take place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the greenhouse behind Athens Middle School on U.S. 31. There is a limited selection of annuals, perennials, shrubs, grasses and trees. There will also be a silent auction. Additional items available for sale include birdhouses, gardening gloves, rain barrels and more. More information: Janet Hunt, 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com
CEMETERY CLEANUP
New Garden Cemetery
New Garden Cemetery, located just off Hays Mill Road near Elkmont, will have its annual cleanup and decoration days June 6 and 7. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetary. Donations can be made those days or, if unable to attend, can be sent to Harold Robinson, 14016 Robinson Lane, Elkmont, AL 35620; or to Harold Atkinson, 20321 Sandlin Road, Elkmont, AL 35620. More information: 256-732-4548
ONGOING
Garden voucher program
The Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. is accepting applications for its garden voucher program by appointment only. Residents interested in benefiting from the program should call 256-432-7333 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Monthly income eligibility requirements are as follows: $1,329 for a one-member household; $1,796 for two members; $2,263 for three; $2,729 for four; and $3,196 for five.
Yard of the Month
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards for the month of June. If you know a gardener whose yard is exceptional (no professionally maintained yards) and would like to have them recognized, the association would like to know. Visit https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org or send tlt_brown@charter.netthe information and a photo.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Shoulders-Weaver reunion
The Shoulders and Weaver family reunion, set for today, at Swan Creek Park, Athens, has been canceled for this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Memorial Day program
Due to health and safety concerns, the annual Memorial Day program set for Monday, May 25, and hosted by the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens, will be rescheduled.
Countywide Bingo
The third annual Countywide Bingo tournament hosted by Limestone County Council on Aging scheduled for Friday, June 5, has been canceled. More information: Madison Herron, 256-233-6412
Coffee Call
The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, June 6, has been canceled.
MEETINGS
• Athens-Limestone Public Library. The Athens-Limestone Public Library Board of Trustees will meet noon Tuesday, May 26, in the community room of the library. The meeting is open to the public, but seats are limited due to social distancing rules.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.