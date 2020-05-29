UPCOMING
Plant sale
The Limestone County Master Gardeners' 2020 plant sale will take place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the greenhouse behind Athens Middle School on U.S. 31. There is a limited selection of annuals, perennials, shrubs, grasses and trees. There will also be a silent auction. Additional items available for sale include birdhouses, gardening gloves, rain barrels and more. More information: Janet Hunt, 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com
CEMETERY CLEANUP
New Garden Cemetery
New Garden Cemetery, located just off Hays Mill Road near Elkmont, will have its annual cleanup and decoration days June 6 and 7. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetary. Donations can be made those days or, if unable to attend, can be sent to Harold Robinson, 14016 Robinson Lane, Elkmont, AL 35620; or to Harold Atkinson, 20321 Sandlin Road, Elkmont, AL 35620. More information: 256-732-4548
Jackson Cemetery
Jackson Cemetery, located near Minor Hill Tennessee, will have its annual decoration day Saturday, June 6. Those unable to attend, can send donations to Bradley Alsup, 686 Alsup Hollow Road, Minor Hill, Tennessee 38473.
ONGOING
Garden voucher program
The Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. is accepting applications for its garden voucher program by appointment only. Residents interested in benefiting from the program should call 256-432-7333 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Monthly income eligibility requirements are as follows: $1,329 for a one-member household; $1,796 for two members; $2,263 for three; $2,729 for four; and $3,196 for five.
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship are hosting a summer feeding program June 8-Aug. 31. More than 50 free meals will be available for children 1-18 years old 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be drive thru pick up only at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995.
Yard of the Month
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards for the month of June. If you know a gardener whose yard is exceptional (no professionally maintained yards) and would like to have them recognized, the association would like to know. Visit https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org or send tlt_brown@charter.netthe information and a photo.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Countywide Bingo
The third annual Countywide Bingo tournament hosted by Limestone County Council on Aging scheduled for Friday, June 5, has been canceled. More information: Madison Herron, 256-233-6412
Coffee Call
The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, June 6, has been canceled.
Mitchell family reunion
The Mitchell annual family reunion scheduled to take place Saturday, June 13, has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus and guidelines set by Gov. Kay Ivey. It will be rescheduled for a later date. More information: Louis, 256-232-7783 or mitchell4044@gmail.com
Reunion Cemetery
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guiduelines, Reunion Cemetery will not have its annual goat and chicken stews fundraiser. However, you may still place flowers as usual. You may send donations made payable to Reunion Cemetery Fund, 25172 Alabama 127, Elkmont, AL 35620. More information: 256-874-8035.
MEETINGS
• American Legion. The American Legion Post 49 will have its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Post Home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. Members and guests are requested to observe and cooperate with the COVID-19 safety protocols currently in place. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
