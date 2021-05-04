FRIDAY
Job fair
Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host a free job fair from 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, at 406 S. Jefferson St., next to Dub's Burgers in Athens. Immediate openings for various positions. More information: alcfamilyresourcecenter.org
UPCOMING
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free child-rearing class from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, May 12, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class is designed for those raising a relative's child and will focus on "Positive Parenting." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Free performance
Athena Performing Arts Series will host a free performance featuring "A Night of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Musical Hits," including songs from "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Phantom of the Opera," "Evita," "Cats," "Jesus Christ Superstar" and others. The event starts 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Swan Creek Park, Athens. Food trucks will be on site. Attendees asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Job fair
Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host a free job fair from 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, at 406 S. Jefferson St., next to Dub's Burgers in Athens. Immediate openings for various positions. More information: alcfamilyresourcecenter.org
Food giveaway
Beans and rice will be given away from 9–11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, by volunteers at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. No names taken; no ID required. More information: 256-232-2567; sttimothy.athens@gmail.com
Job fair
Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host a free job fair from 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at 406 S. Jefferson St., next to Dub's Burgers in Athens. Immediate openings for various positions. More information: alcfamilyresourcecenter.org
Guided nature walk
Damien Simbeck will guide a free nature walk starting 8 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Marbut Bend Walking Trail in West Limestone. Participants can learn about the area and the wildlife who live there. Binoculars, comfortable walking shoes, sun screen and insect repellent are appreciated. The trail is handicapped-accessible.
Addiction Eviction Rally
The 3rd annual Addiction Eviction Rally is set for 10:30 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Swan Creek Park, 98 U.S. 31, Athens. Free meals, school supplies, hygiene bags and food boxes available. School supply and diaper donations accepted. Three scholarships will be awarded. More information: Lori Masonia, 256-374-3202
Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host its annual Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in Big Spring Memorial Park. Vendors will be located throughout the park with activities for kids, earth-friendly products, information and more. Steve Trash will perform at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. More information: KALB 256-233-8000; KALBCares@gmail.com
ONGOING
Storybook Stroll
The second annual Storybook Stroll, hosted by the Athens-Limestone County Public Library Foundation, is open now through June 10 in downtown Athens. A new story will be posted every two weeks, and those who visit can scan the QR code at the end of the stroll to earn a free ice cream cone from Kreme Delite.
Garden vouchers
Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. is currently accepting applications for the 2021 Garden Voucher Program. Applicants must reside in Madison or Limestone County, meet income eligibility requirements and call their local office to apply. More information: www.caa-htsval.org
Vaccine rides
Limestone NAACP is offering free rides for Limestone County residents to Athens-Limestone Hospital's walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 12:30–3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call 256-227-8489 or 256-216-5668 for more information.
Bama Zack golf tournament
Registration is open now until June 30 (or spots are filled) for the Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament. Cost is $600 per four-person scramble team. Max of 25 teams. Tournament to be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Canebrake Club, Athens, with registration for event at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. All proceeds benefit Bama Zack Memorial Scholarship for Limestone County student-athletes. Tournament sponsorships available until May 30. More information: Allison, 256-777-2381; Garth, 256-777-6530
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Clothes and food boxes also available. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CHURCH EVENTS
Gospel concert
Berea Baptist Church will host a free Southern gospel concert featuring New Ground starting 6 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the church, 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Love offerings accepted.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Mount Pleasant (Old Scrouge)
Mount Pleasant (Old Scrouge) Cemetery's annual decoration will be held May 7–9. As a community cemetery, all upkeep is dependent on donations from families and friends of those buried. This year, donations can be placed in a dropbox at the cemetery entrance. If unable to attend, please mail contribution payable to Mount Pleasant Cemetery to Barbara Hodges, Treasure, Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 27839 Mooresville Road, Elkmont, AL 35620.
Dement Cemetery
The semiannual meeting and decoration day for Dement Cemetery will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Donations can be mailed to Dement Cemetery, P.O. Box 505, Rogersville, AL 35652, or presented at the meeting. If decorating, please secure arrangements to the head or foot stone.
Oneal Cemetery
Oneal Cemetery decoration will be held Saturday, May 8. Donations may be mailed to Kay Moran, 18543 Tillman Mill Road, Athens, AL 35614.
Limestone Church
The Board of Limestone Church is accepting donations for cemetery cleanup and church upkeep. The church, established in 1893, will host decoration day Saturday, May 8. Donations can be mailed to Penny Krell, 1715 Haynes Ave. NE, Huntsville, AL 35811. More information: Janet Poole, 256-497-8526
Bethel Cemetery
Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague, 25917 Pepper Road, Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. More information: Tommy Sprague, 256-874-8461
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
MEETINGS
• American Legion. The American Legion Post 49 will meet at a new location this month. The meeting will begin 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Disabled American Veterans building at 25396 Airport Road, Athens. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
