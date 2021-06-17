TODAY
Senior Rx
The Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will have a representative from the Senior Rx program at the center, 406 S. Jefferson St. in Athens, from 9 a.m. until noon today to assist senior residents with getting reduced costs on their medication bills.
SATURDAY
Beans and rice
Beans and rice will be given away 9–11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, by volunteers at Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. No names taken; no ID required. More information: 256-232-2567; sttimothy.athens@gmail.com
Juneteenth Festival
A Juneteenth Festival will be held 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, on The Square in Athens. Food, vendors, live music, art and more available. Free admission.
NAACP Juneteenth event
Limestone NAACP will hold a Juneteenth event 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park, 815 Westview Ave., Athens. The event includes free COVID-19 vaccinations, free COVID-19 testing, free gift cards for ages 12 through 40 who are vaccinated and a free T-shirt and mask for all who are vaccinated. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489
MONDAY
Blood drive
Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon until 4 p.m. Monday, June 21, in the meeting room of the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Donors can visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass to pre-register and enter their health history ahead of the event.
WEDNESDAY
Childcare class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free child-rearing class from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, June 23, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The class is designed for those raising a relative's child and will focus on "Tails and Tales, Part 2." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
UPCOMING
Kiddie Carnival opening
The Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival will start the 2021 season 6:30–9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at 309 E. Forrest St., Athens. The carnival will open at those hours Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through July 31. Rides, concessions and games available. Free admission to carnival. Ride tickets 50 cents each. More information: "Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival" on Facebook
Singing on the Square
The Summer Concert Series: Singing on the Square with Matt Prater and friends will be help 7–9 p.m. Friday, June 25, on the steps of the Limestone County Courthouse. Bring a chair. Register with Athens-Limestone Tourism for a chance to win a lawn chair. Athens Main Street's Fridays after Five will coincide with the event and food trucks will be available for those in attendance.
Day of Caring
Limestone County Churches Involved will host a Day of Caring from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, June 26, at the facility on Jefferson Street in Athens. LCCI will offer food and general assistance to Limestone County residents, including help with rent or utilities for those who qualify. More information: the Rev. Thom Porter, 256-262-0671
Free cancer screening
The Urology Health Foundation will hold a free prostate cancer screening from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Madison County Health Department, 301 Max Luther Drive NW, Huntsville. Men 40 or older who attend will undergo a simple blood test to measure the level of prostate-specific antigen and a physical examination. More information: 256-539-3711
ONGOING
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Church, is offering free meals for children 1–18 years old. Meals available 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Friday, July 23.
Walk-in vaccine clinic
The Athens-Limestone Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic will accept walk-ins for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis for ages 12 and older. Clinic hours are 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1917 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: ALH COVID-19 hotline, 256-262-6188
New library hours
The Houston Memorial Library and Museum has extended its hours. Patrons can now visit 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Book sale room also now open. Additional changes may be announced later. Masks and social distancing requested. More information: 256-233-8770
Vaccine rides
The Limestone County NAACP is offering free rides at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for those wishing to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Athens-Limestone Hospital clinic. More information: 256-227-8489; 256-216-5668
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CHURCH EVENTS
Elkmont VBS
Elkmont United Methodist Church will host vacation Bible school July 11–15. Kickoff will be 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, with Rocky Railway VBS classes for ages 2 to eighth grade from 5:30–7:30 p.m. July 12–15 and VBS graduation set for 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Visit bit.ly/ElkmontVBS2021 to register. Elkmont UMC is a safe sanctuary community. More information: Pastor Thom Porter, 256-732-4301
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Popular Creek Cemetery
Popular Creek Cemetery Committee will host Decoration Day at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the cemetery. A business meeting will be held and refreshments will be provided. A work day will be held Saturday, June 12. Donations can be made at the meeting. Those unable to attend, can make donations to Popular Creek Cemetery, Inc., P.O. Box 965, Athens, AL 35612.
Shoal Buff Cemetery
Shoal Buff Cemetery in Minor Hill will host Decoration Day 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 19. Donations made to Ginger Roberts, 20252 Highway 99, Athens, AL 35614. More information: 256-497-5169
Pettusville Cemetery
Pettusville Cemetery will host Decoration Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 20, at the cemetery. Andrew Dressler will be the guest speaker. Music will be provided by the Hogan family. The covered dish meal will not place due to COVID-19 concerns. Donations made payable for cemetery maintenance should be marked “Pettusville Cemetery Fund” and mailed to Marcus Hobbs, 26965 Pettusville Road, Elkmont, AL 35620. More information: MDH9700@gmail.com
Valley View Cemetery
Valley View Cemetery will host cleanup day has been rescheduled due to rain and will take place 7 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Those willing and able to help are asked to bring garden tools (rake, clippers, lawn mower, weed eater, weed and ant killer, etc.)A trailer will be provided to haul limbs and debris. Donations made payable to the Valley View Cemetery upkeep fund should be sent to Tammy Nixon Moss, 17100 Blackburn Road, Athens, AL 35611.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
