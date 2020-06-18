FRIDAY
Singing on the Square
Athens-Limestone Tourism will have Singing on the Square featuring Tom McClung 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 19. Social distancing of 6 feet between people will be required and attendees can wear a mask if they'd like. Attendees should bring their own chairs to fully enjoy the show. Friday After 5 will also be taking place with lots of shopping and food trucks organized by Athens Main Street.
UPCOMING
Used book sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale on Tuesday, June 23, from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St. No book donations are being taken at this time due to the pandemic. More information: 256-232-1233
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Pettusville UMC
Pettusville United Methodist Church will have its annual cemetery decoration June 19-21. Someone will be at the cemetery those days to accept donations. If anyone is unable to attend, they can make donations by mail. Make checks payable to Pettusville Cemetery Fund and mail to Marcus Hobbs, 26965 Pettusville Road, Elkmont, AL 35620. While the decorations will proceed as usual, the annual homecoming service and meal at Pettusville UMC has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poplar Creek Cemetery
Poplar Creek Cemetery will have its annual Decoration Day 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 20. A cleanup day is planned for June 13. Donations can be made at the cemetery or mailed to Poplar Creek Cemetery, P.O. Box 965, Athens, AL 35612. More information: 256-771-0518 or 256-278-9171
ONGOING
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship are hosting a summer feeding program through Aug. 31. More than 50 free meals will be available for children 1-18 years old 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be drive thru pick up only at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995.
Yard of the Month
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards for the month of July. If you know a gardener whose yard is exceptional (no professionally maintained yards) and would like to have them recognized, the association would like to know. Visit https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org or send tlt_brown@charter.netthe information and a photo.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Craig family reunion
The Craig descendants of Monroe and Adaline Craig will not meet for the annual reunion this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reunion Cemetery
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, Reunion Cemetery will not have its annual goat and chicken stews fundraiser. However, you may still place flowers as usual. You may send donations made payable to Reunion Cemetery Fund, 25172 Alabama 127, Elkmont, AL 35620. More information: 256-874-8035.
