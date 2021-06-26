TODAY
Day of Caring
Limestone County Churches Involved will host a Day of Caring from 9 a.m.–noon today at the facility on Jefferson Street in Athens. LCCI will offer food and general assistance to Limestone County residents, including help with rent or utilities for those who qualify. More information: the Rev. Thom Porter, 256-262-0671
Pollinator Day
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and the Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host Pollinator Day starting 10:30 a.m. today at the library. Kids can hear a story about bees, make a craft, walk through the new pollinator garden at the library and more. The event is part of the library's Summer Reading Program for children. More information: 256-232-1233; 256-233-8000
Ham radio field day
Ham radio operators from the Limestone Amateur Radio Emergency Service will participate in a national amateur radio exercise from 1 p.m. today until 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Swan Creek Park (by Athens Middle School), U.S. 31 in Athens. Stations will be set up for public use and demonstrations. Attendance is free.
Swamp Johns
Owens Volunteer Fire Department will host a Swamp Johns dinner fundraiser 4–7 p.m. today at the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena on Alabama 99. Cost is $12 per plate. More information: Teresa, 256-777-7981
THURSDAY
Ribbon cutting
Gov. Kay Ivey will visit the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives to cut the ribbon on its new facility 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at 114 W. Pryor St., Athens. This event will also serve as the grand opening of the museum's new location. More information: alabamaveteransmuseum.com
UPCOMING
Coffee call
Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives will host Coffee Call, sponsored by Dwight and Debra Gooch and Tink and Sharon Haney, starting 8 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at the new facility, 114 W. Pryor St., Athens.
Free cancer screening
The Urology Health Foundation will hold a free prostate cancer screening from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Madison County Health Department, 301 Max Luther Drive NW, Huntsville. Men 40 or older who attend will undergo a simple blood test to measure the level of prostate-specific antigen and a physical examination. More information: 256-539-3711
Beans and rice
Beans and rice will be given away from 9–11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, by volunteers at Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. No names taken; no ID required. More information: 256-232-2567; sttimothy.athens@gmail.com
ONGOING
Kiddie Carnival opening
The Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival will be open 6:30–9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through July 31 at 309 E. Forrest St., Athens. Rides, concessions and games available. Free admission. Ride tickets 50 cents each. More information: "Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival" on Facebook
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Church, is offering free meals for children 1–18 years old. Meals available 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Friday, July 23.
New library hours
The Houston Memorial Library and Museum has extended its hours. Patrons can now visit 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Book sale room also now open. Additional changes may be announced later. Masks and social distancing requested. More information: 256-233-8770
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CHURCH EVENTS
Gospel meeting
Sanderfer Road Church of Christ will host a gospel meeting today and Sunday, June 27, at the church, 807 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens. Speakers include Warren Jackson, 6 p.m. today; Bobby Pepper, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; and Tim Goode, 4 p.m. Sunday. More information: Goode, 606-416-8505; Jeff Barnett, 931-607-8610; Jackson, 901-505-1030; Malone, 256-874-8658; Pepper, 256-206-0873
Church singing
Nebo Community Church will host a free music performance featuring gospel bluegrass musicians, including local pickers, starting 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the church on Nuclear Plant Road. More information: Kay Wilson, 256-527-3372
Elkmont VBS
Elkmont United Methodist Church will host vacation Bible school July 11–15. Kickoff will be 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, with Rocky Railway VBS classes for ages 2 to eighth grade from 5:30–7:30 p.m. July 12–15 and VBS graduation set for 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Visit bit.ly/ElkmontVBS2021 to register. Elkmont UMC is a safe sanctuary community. More information: Pastor Thom Porter, 256-732-4301
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Valley View Cemetery
Valley View Cemetery will host cleanup day has been rescheduled due to rain and will take place 7 a.m. today. Those willing and able to help are asked to bring garden tools (rake, clippers, lawn mower, weed eater, weed and ant killer, etc.)A trailer will be provided to haul limbs and debris. Donations made payable to the Valley View Cemetery upkeep fund should be sent to Tammy Nixon Moss, 17100 Blackburn Road, Athens, AL 35611.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
MEETINGS
• NARFE. National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. today at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives on Pryor Street. Breakfast will be served. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests or services offered should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating or accepting services. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.