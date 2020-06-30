TODAY
Used book sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. today at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
UPCOMING
Third Thursday Book Club
The Third Thursday Book Club is reading “The Princess Bride” by William Goldman. Copies are available for check-out at the circulation desk. Join us at 9 a.m. Thursday,July 16, at the Athens-Limestone Public Library for coffee, baked treats, and great conversation.
Mystery Book Club
Visit the scene of the crime with the Athens-Limestone Public Library’s Mystery Book Club, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 23 at the library. This month, they are reading Lisa Jackson's latest thriller, “You Betrayed Me.” Copies are available for check-out at the circulation desk.
Monday Book Club
This month, the Monday Book Club is reading “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly. This historical novel explored World War II from the points-of-view of multiple women. Join us at the Athens-Limestone County Public Library 3 p.m., Monday, July 27.
ONGOING
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship are hosting a summer feeding program through Aug. 31. More than 50 free meals will be available for children 1-18 years old 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be drive thru pick up only at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Yard of the Month
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards for the month of July. If you know a gardener whose yard is exceptional (no professionally maintained yards) and would like to have them recognized, the association would like to know. Visit https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org or send tlt_brown@charter.netthe information and a photo.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Craig family reunion
The Craig descendants of Monroe and Adaline Craig will not meet for the annual reunion this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coffee Call
Due to health concerns, the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, July 4, has been canceled.
Reunion Cemetery
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, Reunion Cemetery will not have its annual goat and chicken stews fundraiser. However, you may still place flowers as usual. You may send donations made payable to Reunion Cemetery Fund, 25172 Alabama 127, Elkmont, AL 35620. More information: 256-874-8035
MEETINGS
American Legion. The American Legion Post 49 will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. Members and guests are requested to observe and cooperate with the COVID-19 safety protocols currently in practice by the area's residents. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
