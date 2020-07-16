TODAY
Third Thursday Book Club
The Third Thursday Book Club is reading “The Princess Bride” by William Goldman. Copies are available for check-out at the circulation desk. Join the club at 9 a.m. today, at the Athens-Limestone Public Library for coffee, baked treats and conversation.
TODAY
Spaghetti Day
The VVA Spaghetti Day will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 20. Spaghetti will be available for carry-out only. The cost is $8 each. Call ahead at 256-431-3213 to place large orders.
UPCOMING
Mystery Book Club
Visit the scene of the crime with the Athens-Limestone Public Library’s Mystery Book Club, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the library. This month, they are reading Lisa Jackson's latest thriller, “You Betrayed Me.” Copies are available for check out at the circulation desk.
Monday Book Club
This month, the Monday Book Club is reading “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly. This historical novel explored World War II from the points of view of multiple women. Join the club at the Athens-Limestone County Public Library 3 p.m. Monday, July 27.
Mini yard sale and silent auction
Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad will host a scaled-back yard sale this year, but adding a silent auction. The event will take place 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the squad's building, 1401 Freeman Ave., Athens. Donors and vendors are asked to contact squad secretary Rebecca Croomes at rcroomes2009@gmail.com. Because of the virus, clothing and shoes will not be accepted this year, only clean and gently used housewares.
Clothes and food giveaway
Women Empowering Women will be having a clothes and food giveaway 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park. The giveaway is open to the public. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Baker Cemetery
Cemetery Day is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the cemetery's location on Upper Snake Road. Anyone unable to attend can send donations to Helen Duncan, 303 N. Madison St., Athens, AL 35611.
ONGOING
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship, is hosting a summer feeding program through Aug. 31. More than 50 free meals will be available for children 1-18 years old 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be drive thru pick-up only at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will have a used book sale each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St. More information: 256-232-1233
Yard of the Month
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards for the month of August. If you know a gardener whose yard is exceptional (no professionally maintained yards) and would like to have them recognized, the association would like to know. Visit https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org or send tlt_brown@charter.netthe information and a photo.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Yarbrough-Kennedy-McCowan reunion
The family reunion for the relatives of Alvie and Beulah McCowan Kennedy Yarbrough that was scheduled for Sunday,July 19 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller Cemetery
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miller Cemetery of Rogersville Decoration Day scheduled for Saturday, July 25, has been canceled. Mail contributions payable to Miller Cemetery of Rogersville Fund to Melanie M. Page, 17929 Hampton Cove Way, Athens, AL 35611.
McCowan-Yarbrough reunion
The annual family reunion for descendants of Wiley and O'Leary Yarbrough McCowan scheduled Sunday, Aug. 2, at Sardis Springs Family Life Center is canceled due to widespread health concerns. More information: Annette at 256-777-9059 or Terry Adams at 256-232-9059
Robinson family reunion
The descendants of Hezekiah Robinson will not meet for the family reunion this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Korean War veterans gathering
Due to health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual gathering of the Veterans of Company "B" 1343rd Engineering Combat Battalion of the Korean War has been canceled for this year.
Singing on the Square
The remaining Singing on the Square events this summer have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association hopes to see everyone back for May 2021.
MEETINGS
• Historical Society. The Limestone County Historical Society will meet via Zoom 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, for its quarterly meeting. The speaker will be John Allison, Morgan County archivist. He will give information about the archives and what’s going on there. All are invited to participate by sending your email address to Rdlewiseq@gmail.com to receive an invitation. If you are a member and your email is on file with the society, this is not necessary. More information: Linda Nelson, 256-206-0335
• VFW.Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4765 will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the VFW building, 18615 Alabama 127, Athens.
• NARFE. NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives on Pryor Street, for the first time since February. The guest speaker will be Pamela Kiyak, from Legal Shield. Masks are required. People will be seated 6 feet apart, unless they attend with another person. Coffee, orange juice and donuts will be served. RSVP by calling 256-232-7207. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
