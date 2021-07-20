SATURDAY
Day of Caring
Limestone County Churches Involved will host a Day of Caring from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, July 24, at the facility on Jefferson Street in Athens. LCCI will offer food and general assistance to Limestone County residents, including help with rent or utilities for those who qualify. More information: the Rev. Thom Porter, 256-262-0671
UPCOMING
Ladies Civitan Club yard sale
The Athens Ladies Civitan Club will host a yard sale 7 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Athens First Methodist Church Youth Building near the corner of Hobbs and Jefferson streets. This fundraiser will support club projects for Limestone County citizens with developmental and intellectual disabilities, support student scholarships and support other community causes. More information: Susan, 256-278-5318
Fall Master Gardeners class
The fall series of Master Gardener classes will be 9:30–11:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Thursdays from Aug. 12 through Nov. 18 via Zoom. Those who cannot watch live can watch at a time convenient for them. Class size is limited. Visit mg.aces.edu to register. More information: Janet, 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com
ONGOING
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Church, is offering free meals for children 1–18 years old. Meals available 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Friday, July 23.
Kiddie Carnival
The Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival will be open 6:30–9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through July 31 at 309 E. Forrest St., Athens. Rides, concessions and games available. Free admission. Ride tickets 50 cents each. More information: "Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival" on Facebook
Used book sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum's used book sale room is now open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. More information: 256-233-8770
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CHURCH EVENTS
West Highland VBS
West Highland Baptist Church will host vacation Bible school July 22–24 at the church, 1013 Fifth Avenue, Athens. Schedule is as follows: meal served 5:30–6 p.m. and VBS held 6–8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23; family day with parents welcome and meal served from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24. More information: contact@whbcathens.org; 256-232-3397
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Barker Cemetery
Barker Cemetery Decoration Day will be 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 24. Those with loved ones at the cemetery who cannot attend can send donations for upkeep to Helen S. Duncan, 303 N. Madison St., Athens, Alabama 35611. Make checks payable to Helen S. Duncan.
Miller Cemetery
Decoration day for Miller Cemetery in Rogersville will be Saturday, July 24. A business meeting will be held at 11:45 a.m., followed by potluck lunch with goat stew. Those who cannot attend may mail donations to Miller Cemetery of Rogersville, c/o Melanie M. Page, 17929 Hampton Cove Way, Athens, AL 35611.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
MEETINGS
• Historical society. The Limestone County Historical Society will host its next quarterly meeting from 5–7 p.m. today at the Athens-Limestone Public Library. Rebekah Davis, Alabama Humanities Alliance road scholar and Limestone County archivist, will present "Sisters in Suffrage: The First Female Voters of Limestone County." Public invited. Refreshments will be served.
• NARFE. NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Alabama Veterans Museum on Pryor Street. Breakfast will be served. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
