Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.