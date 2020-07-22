TODAY
KALB bags and grabber giveaway
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is hosting a “Drive-Thru Bags-N-Grabber Giveaway” from 4 to 6 p.m. today. The KALB office is located at 125 East St., across from the duck pond and Big Spring Memorial Park. KALB will be giving away 200 metal litter grabbers and 200 sample-size boxes of Glad trash bags along with a washable, reusable litter bag. One of each item will be distributed per vehicle.
THURSDAY
Mystery Book Club
Visit the scene of the crime with the Athens-Limestone Public Library’s Mystery Book Club, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the library. This month, they are reading Lisa Jackson's latest thriller, “You Betrayed Me.” Copies are available for check out at the circulation desk.
Republican Women's Club
The Athens-Limestone Republican Women's Club is having a membership drive party 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Canebrake Club of Athens, 23015 Founders Circle. Special guests are Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Athens City Board of Education president and candidate for Athens mayor Russell Johnson. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available. It is a $35 yearly fee to be a voting member, and a $15 yearly fee to be an associate member.
SATURDAY
Swamp John's dinner
Owens Volunteer Fire Department is having a Swamp John's dinner 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 25th at the rodeo arena. There will be parking roped off for Swamp John's customers. More information: Teresa, 256-777-7981
MONDAY
Monday Book Club
This month, the Monday Book Club is reading “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly. This historical novel explored World War II from the points of view of multiple women. Join the club at the Athens-Limestone County Public Library 3 p.m. Monday, July 27.
UPCOMING
Mini yard sale and silent auction
Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad will host a scaled-back yard sale this year, but adding a silent auction. The event will take place 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the squad's building, 1401 Freeman Ave., Athens. Donors and vendors are asked to contact squad secretary Rebecca Croomes at rcroomes2009@gmail.com. Because of the virus, clothing and shoes will not be accepted this year, only clean and gently used housewares.
Clothes and food giveaway
Women Empowering Women will be having a clothes and food giveaway 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park. The giveaway is open to the public. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Master Gardener classes
Master Gardener fall classes are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a 12-week training course that will meet once a week. Due to COVID-19, classes will be online, in-person via Zoom, or by watching the recorded classes at a time that fits your schedule (your choice). Classes are taught by specialists from Auburn University, Alabama A&M University, extension agents and veteran Master Gardeners. More information: Rhonda at 256-690-8979 or rcb0003@aces.edu, or Janet at 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Pleasant Point Cemetery
Pleasant Point Cemetery Decoration will be Saturday, July 25. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. If you have loved ones buried there, please attend and wear your mask. Donations may be sent to Paul Bennefield, 18780 Watson Road, Athens, AL 35611. Make checks payable to Pleasant Point Cemetery. More information: Stanley (Doc) Downs, 256-729-6746 or Paul Bennefield, 256-497-3857
Lentzville Cemetery
The Lentzville Cemetery Decoration Day will be Saturday, Aug. 1. All who have loved ones buried there are urged to attend. If you cannot attend, please send your check made out to the Lentzville Cemetery fund to Belinda Lansford, 1703 Trace End Trail, Athens, AL 35611. More information: Billy McNatt, 256-232-1601
Higgins Cemetery
Higgins Cemetery decoration will be Saturday, Aug. 8. A short meeting will take place at 10 a.m. If you wish to mail a donation for cemetery upkeep, mail to Faye Chandler, 20065 Temperance Road, Rogersville, AL 35652.
ONGOING
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship, is hosting a summer feeding program through Aug. 31. More than 50 free meals will be available for children 1-18 years old 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be drive thru pick-up only at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will have a used book sale each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St. More information: 256-232-1233
Yard of the Month
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards for the month of August. If you know a gardener whose yard is exceptional (no professionally maintained yards) and would like to have them recognized, the association would like to know. Visit https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org or send tlt_brown@charter.netthe information and a photo.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Miller Cemetery
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miller Cemetery of Rogersville Decoration Day scheduled for Saturday, July 25, has been canceled. Mail contributions payable to Miller Cemetery of Rogersville Fund to Melanie M. Page, 17929 Hampton Cove Way, Athens, AL 35611.
Coffee Call
Due to health concerns, the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, has been canceled.
McCowan-Yarbrough reunion
The annual family reunion for descendants of Wiley and O'Leary Yarbrough McCowan scheduled Sunday, Aug. 2, at Sardis Springs Family Life Center is canceled due to widespread health concerns. More information: Annette at 256-777-9851 or Terry Adams at 256-232-9059
Robinson family reunion
The descendants of Hezekiah Robinson will not meet for the family reunion this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Korean War veterans gathering
Due to health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual gathering of the Veterans of Company "B" 1343rd Engineering Combat Battalion of the Korean War has been canceled for this year.
Singing on the Square
The remaining Singing on the Square events this summer have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association hopes to see everyone back for May 2021.
MEETINGS
• NARFE. NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives on Pryor Street, for the first time since February. The guest speaker will be Pamela Kiyak, from Legal Shield. Masks are required. People will be seated 6 feet apart, unless they attend with another person. Coffee, orange juice and donuts will be served. RSVP by calling 256-232-7207. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
