SATURDAY
School supplies
Limestone County Churches Involved will distribute free school supplies to Athens City and Limestone County schools students 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at First Presbyterian Revival Center, 303 Washington St., Athens. Families must provide identification for proof of residency.
MONDAY
Fitting the Pieces
Athens Lions Club's Kiddie Carnival will host "Fitting the Pieces," a special carnival night for children with autism, from 6–8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the carnival grounds, 309 E. Forrest St., Athens. Admission is free. More information: Todd Tomerlin, 256-431-3511
WEDNESDAY
Class reunion
Athens High School Class of 1956 and friends are invited to a Dutch-treat lunch 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Mozza Pizza and Sports Bar, 202 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-5413
UPCOMING
Ladies Civitan Club yard sale
The Athens Ladies Civitan Club will host a yard sale 7 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Athens First Methodist Church Youth Building near the corner of Hobbs and Jefferson streets. This fundraiser will support club projects for Limestone County citizens with developmental and intellectual disabilities, support student scholarships and support other community causes. More information: Susan, 256-278-5318
Coffee call
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives' Coffee Call will take place 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the new facility, 114 W. Pryor St., Athens. Dental Associates of North Alabama is sponsoring. More information: 256-771-7578
Fall Master Gardeners class
The fall series of Master Gardener classes will be 9:30–11:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Thursdays from Aug. 12 through Nov. 18 via Zoom. Those who cannot watch live can watch at a time convenient for them. Class size is limited. Visit mg.aces.edu to register. More information: Janet, 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com
ONGOING
Rescue squad donations
Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is currently accepting items for an upcoming yard sale. To arrange pickup, call Mickey at 256-345-2212. For dropoff, visit 1401 Freeman Ave., Athens. More information: Mickey, 256-345-2212
Kiddie Carnival opening
The Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival will be open 6:30–9:30 p.m. through Saturday, July 31, at 309 E. Forrest St., Athens. Rides, concessions and games available. Free admission. Ride tickets 50 cents each. More information: "Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival" on Facebook
Used book sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum's used book sale room is now open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. More information: 256-233-8770
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CHURCH EVENTS
Gospel singing
Seven Mile Post Road Church will host a gospel singing 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the church, 14435 Seven Mile Post Road, Athens. One Voice, from Athens, will sing. More information: Mike Moore, 256-777-3390
Bluegrass gospel singing
Nebo Community Church will host a bluegrass gospel singing 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the church on Nuclear Plant Road, west of Lucas Ferry Road. Musical guest Dry Creek from Eva. Admission free but a love offering will be accepted. More information: Kay Wilson, 256-527-3372
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Pleasant Point
Pleasant Point Cemetery will host Decoration Day 9 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the cemetery. Rain date will be Saturday, Aug. 7. More information: Paul Bennefield, 256-497-3857; Doc Downs, 256-374-1804
Cunningham Cemetery
Cunningham Cemetery will host a cleanup Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7, at the cemetery on Dupree Hollow Road in West Limestone. Anyone willing to help or bring tools (rake, weed eater, lawn mower, ant killer, chain saw and/or garbage bags) welcomed to attend. Rain day Saturday, Aug. 14. Donations for upkeep may be mailed to Billy Jackson, Caretaker, 25788 Hunter Gates Road, Lester, AL 35647. More information: bwjgto@hotmail.com; 256-233-0171
Lentzville Cemetery
Lentzville Cemetery's Decoration Day will be Saturday, Aug. 7. Those with loved ones buried there are urged to attend. Those who cannot attend can send donations for upkeep in the form of a check to the Lentzville Cemetery fund to Belinda Lansford, 1703 Trace End Trail, Athens, AL 35611. More information: Billy McNatt, 256-232-1601
Salem cemeteries
Decoration of Salem cemeteries will be Saturday, Aug. 7. Covered dish lunch at noon. If you cannot attend, please mail contribution for upkeep to Joyce McGill, 28980 Alabama 99, Lester, AL 35647. More information: 256-232-6452
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests or services offered should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating or accepting services. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email your event to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
