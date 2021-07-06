WEDNESDAY
Class reunion
Athens High School Class of 1956 and friends are invited for a dutch-treat lunch 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Applebee's in Athens. More information: 256-232-3895
THURSDAY
Job fair
Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host a job fair from 9 a.m. until noon Thursday, July 8, at the center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens, next to Dub's Burgers. More information: 256-230-0880; alcfamilyresourcecenter.org
UPCOMING
Free cancer screening
The Urology Health Foundation will hold a free prostate cancer screening from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Madison County Health Department, 301 Max Luther Drive NW, Huntsville. Men 40 or older who attend will undergo a simple blood test to measure the level of prostate-specific antigen and a physical examination. More information: 256-539-3711
Singing on The Square
The Summer Concert Series: Singing on the Square with Trippin' Dixie Band will be held 7–9 p.m. Friday, July 16, on the steps of the Limestone County Courthouse on Marion Street. Bring a chair. Athens Main Street's Fridays after Five will coincide with the event. Some retail shops and restaurants will be open and food trucks will be available for those in attendance. More information: teresa@visitathensal.com or 256-232-5411
Beans and rice
Beans and rice will be given away from 9–11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, by volunteers at Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. No names taken; no ID required. More information: 256-232-2567; sttimothy.athens@gmail.com
Day of Caring
Limestone County Churches Involved will host a Day of Caring from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, July 24, at the facility on Jefferson Street in Athens. LCCI will offer food and general assistance to Limestone County residents, including help with rent or utilities for those who qualify. More information: the Rev. Thom Porter, 256-262-0671
Ladies Civitan Club yard sale
The Athens Ladies Civitan Club will be hold a yard sale 7a.m. noon Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Athens First Methodist Church Youth Building near the corner of Hobbs and Jefferson Streets (next door to LCCI). This fundraiser will support club projects for Limestone County citizens with developmental and intellectual disabilities, student scholarships and other community causes. For more information or to donate items to the sale, call Susan at 256-278-5318.
ONGOING
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Church, is offering free meals for children 1–18 years old. Meals available 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Friday, July 23.
Kiddie Carnival opening
The Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival will be open 6:30–9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through July 31 at 309 E. Forrest St., Athens. Rides, concessions and games available. Free admission. Ride tickets 50 cents each. More information: "Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival" on Facebook
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CHURCH EVENTS
Gospel singing
Berea Baptist Church in Athens is hosting Jim and Melissa Brady for a southern gospel singing 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the church, 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. A love offering will be accepted.
Elkmont VBS
Elkmont United Methodist Church will host vacation Bible school July 11–15. Kickoff will be 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, with Rocky Railway VBS classes for ages 2 to eighth grade from 5:30–7:30 p.m. July 12–15 and VBS graduation set for 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Visit bit.ly/ElkmontVBS2021 to register. Elkmont UMC is a safe sanctuary community. More information: Pastor Thom Porter, 256-732-4301
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
MEETING
• 5th District Democrats. The 5th District Alabama Democratic Conference will meet 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at First Missionary Baptist Church, Vine Street, Decatur. More information: the Rev. Marvin Pinchon, 256-466-2534; James Lucas, 256-431-3744
