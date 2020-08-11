THURSDAY
COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 testing will be given 7:30 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 13, at David's Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 11273 Stewart Road, Tanner. A free mask will be given to all participants. The event is hosted by David's Temple M.B. Church, Athens-Limestone Hospital and the Limestone NAACP. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489
Fundraising banquet
The Women's Resource Center in Athens, a ministry of Sav-A-Life Limestone County, is hosting its annual fundraising banquet virtually this year due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. The banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Visit www.wrcathens.org to register for the event. There is no charge for registration. More information: 256-233-5775
Virtual political forum
The Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual political forum featuring candidates from Athens mayoral and Athens City Council District 4 races. It will take place 5:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 13, on Facebook Live.
SATURDAY
Freedom Fund celebration
The Limestone NAACP will hold its Freedom Fund 2020 Award Celebration 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. This year's event will take place virtually. The NAACP is asking people to donate $25 and Zoom in to be a part of the celebration: More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489
UPCOMING
Master Gardener classes
Master Gardener fall classes are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a 12-week training course that will meet once a week. Due to COVID-19, classes will be online, in-person via Zoom, or by watching the recorded classes at a time that fits your schedule (your choice). Classes are taught by specialists from Auburn University, Alabama A&M University, extension agents and veteran Master Gardeners. More information: Rhonda at 256-690-8979 or rcb0003@aces.edu, or Janet at 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com
Drive-thru voter registration
The League of Women Voters will help with voter registration and filling out absentee ballots 10 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Athens-Limestone Public Library. Participants will not have to leave their cars. More information: Bryan Lorge, 256-426-8078, bryanlorge7@gmail.com
ONGOING
'Righting a Wrong' exhibit
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold the “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Internment, Tsuyoshi Matsumoto and Daisy Tibbs Dawson” Smithsonian poster exhibit through Tuesday, Aug. 28 at the library. The exhibit will explore questions raised by Japaneses internment during World War II. The library will also help tell the story of two Limestone County residents — art teacher Tsuyoshi Matsumoto and peace activist Daisy Tibbs Dawson — touched by internment.
Full Tummy Project
The Oasis Community Outreach and Full Tummy Project are hosting a free student lunch pickup every Thursday in August. Food can be picked up between 10 a.m. and noon at The Oasis Center, 1609 S. Hine St., Athens. It is the gray building at the corner of Hine Street and U.S. 72. More information: Jerome Malone, 256-874-4517
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship, is hosting a summer feeding program through Aug. 31. More than 50 free meals will be available for children 1-18 years old 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be drive thru pick-up only at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will have a used book sale each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St. More information: 256-232-1233
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Tyler family reunion
The Tyler family reunion scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Singing on the Square
The remaining Singing on the Square events this summer have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association hopes to see everyone back for May 2021.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
