Archie Macklin "Mac" Jarrett, 57, of Toney, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Jarrett was born December 19th, 1962, to Vurlon "Buck" Jarrett and Evelyn Jennings Jarrett. Funeral services for Mr. Jarrett will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 14th, 2020, at Limestone Chapel F…