FRIDAY
Job fair
Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host a job fair from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the center, next to Dub's Burgers on Jefferson Street in Athens. Multiple employment opportunities available; most companies offering bonuses and benefits. More information: 256-230-0880
Swamp John's
Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Department will host a Swamp John's fundraiser from 4–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, in the Big Lots parking lot in Athens. Cost is $13 per plate and includes choice of fish, chicken or shrimp with sides and drink.
SATURDAY
Day of Caring
Limestone County Churches Involved will host a Day of Caring from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, Aug. 28, at LCCI. Food and general assistance available to Limestone County residents who qualify. More information: Thom Porter, 256-262-0671
MONDAY
COVID-19 testing
The Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will offer free COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at the center, next to Dub's Burgers in Athens. No symptoms necessary to get tested.
UPCOMING
Reunion
Athens High Class of 1956 will meet for lunch 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Mildred's in Ardmore.
Ribbon cutting
The Athens-Limestone Public Library and Foundation will host a ribbon-cutting and open house for its garden library from 6–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the library on South Jefferson Street. Live music from the Malones; Beer Belly BBQ food truck will be onsite.
Coffee Call
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Coffee Call, sponsored by Tommy Sprague, will be 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 located at 114 W. Pryor St., Athens. More information: 256-771-7578
Closing
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
Fish fry and raffle
The Disabled American Veterans James L. Daniels Chapter 51 will host the Second Annual Fish Fry and Gun Raffle from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 25396 Airport Road, Athens. Fish fry plate with fixings $10 per plate. Firearm raffle tickets $20 each or six for $100. Only 500 raffle tickets available. All proceeds benefit disabled veterans in Limestone County. More information: Randy Welcher, 808-397-8446, randy.welcher.aldav51@outlook.com
Duck and Run 5K
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host the 17th annual Duck and Run 5K starting 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Big Spring Memorial Park. Early registration $25; late/day-of registration $30. More information: 256-233-8000; KALBCares.com
ONGOING
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Rescue squad donations
Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is currently accepting items for an upcoming garage sale scheduled to begin 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15-16. More information: Mickey, 256-345-2212
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CHURCH EVENTS
Gospel singing
Berea Baptist Church will host the Inspirations for a night of Southern gospel singing starting 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. A love offering will be received.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Oak Grove
Oak Grove Cemetery will host Decoration Day on Saturday, Aug. 28. Donations for upkeep can be sent to Carla McPeters, 33535 Alabama 99, Anderson, AL 35610. Make checks payable to Oak Grove Cemetery.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
MEETINGS
• NARFE. NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Alabama Veterans Museum. Guest speaker will be Dana Henry of Athens City Council. Breakfast will be served. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
• ALERA. Athens-Limestone Education Retirees Association will meet 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Friendship Church on Lucas Ferry Road. Guest speaker Suzanne Paysinger, executive director of Hospice of Limestone County. Box lunch served at $10 per person; must be preordered by emailing tressiemclemore@yahoo.com.
