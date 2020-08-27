SATURDAY
Drive-thru voter registration
The League of Women Voters will help with voter registration and absentee voting 10 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Athens-Limestone Public Library. Participants will not have to leave their cars. More information: Bryan Lorge, 256-426-8078, bryanlorge7@gmail.com
Household Hazardous Waste Collection
A household hazardous waste collection event will be held 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 29, at Athens Middle School, 100 U.S. 31, Athens. Only Limestone County residents may drop off items. Materials accepted include paint, mineral spirits, turpentine, thinners, transmission fluid, brake fluid, antifreeze, lawn and garden chemicals and poisons, household cleaners, pool chemicals, solvents, mercury thermometers and fluorescent tubes. Materials not accepted include explosives, radioactive or biological waste, medical waste and medications. The event is sponsored by the Solid Waste Authority of Limestone County. More information: Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, KALBCares@gmail.com or 256-233-8000
WEDNESDAY
Swamp John's sale
Copeland Presbyterian Church will be selling Swamp John's plates from 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Athens. Plates are $12 each, and include a choice of fish shrimp or chicken fingers, or a combination of fries, hushpuppes, slaw and a drink.
UPCOMING
Dove shoot
The Elkmont Dove Shoot will start noon Sept. 5 and daylight Sept. 6 at Hobbs Farms in Elkmont. Sixty spots are available, with prepick set for noon Sept. 4. Participants should call ahead to register for the event. More information: 256-431-4493, 256-732-4304, 256-732-4300
ONGOING
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 2-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
'Righting a Wrong' exhibit
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will host the “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Internment, Tsuyoshi Matsumoto and Daisy Tibbs Dawson” Smithsonian poster exhibit through Friday, Aug. 28 at the library. The exhibit explores questions raised by Japanese internment during World War II. The library will also help tell the story of two Limestone County residents — art teacher Tsuyoshi Matsumoto and peace activist Daisy Tibbs Dawson — who were affected by internment.
Indorama Cash For Trash Challenge
Any individual or group cleaning up a half-mile of heavily littered roadway in Limestone County now through Monday, Aug. 31, will be entered into a prize drawing sponsored by Indorama Ventures in Athens. Individual or group names can be entered for every half-mile cleaned. Participants must register to participate. More information: KALBCares.com, KALBCares@gmail.com or 256-233-8000.
Full Tummy Project
The Oasis Community Outreach and Full Tummy Project are hosting free student lunch pickup 10 a.m.–noon every Thursday in August at The Oasis Center, 1609 S. Hine St., Athens. It is the gray building at the corner of Hine Street and U.S. 72. More information: Jerome Malone, 256-874-4517
Used book sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Coffee Call
Due to health concerns, the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, has been canceled.
MEETINGS
• American Legion. The American Legion Post 49 will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Post Home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive in Athens. Members and guests are requested to observe and cooperate with the COVID-19 safety protocols currently in practice by the area's residents. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
• ALERA. The Athens-Limestone Education Retirees Association will meet 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the new Athens Recreation Center on Sportsplex Loop. Due to the ongoing pandemic, no refreshments will be served and everyone who attends is encouraged to wear a mask.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
