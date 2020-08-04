FRIDAY
'Righting a Wrong' exhibit
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold the “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Internment, Tsuyoshi Matsumoto and Daisy Tibbs Dawson” Smithsonian poster exhibit Friday, Aug. 7 through Tuesday, Aug. 28 at the library. The exhibit will explore questions raised by Japaneses internment during World War II. The library will also help tell the story of two Limestone County residents — art teacher Tsuyoshi Matsumoto and peace activist Daisy Tibbs Dawson — touched by internment.
UPCOMING
Fundraising banquet
The Women's Resource Center in Athens, a ministry of Sav-A-Life Limestone County, is hosting its annual fundraising banquet virtually this year due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. The banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Visit www.wrcathens.org to register for the event. There is no charge for registration. More information: 256-233-5775
Master Gardener classes
Master Gardener fall classes are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a 12-week training course that will meet once a week. Due to COVID-19, classes will be online, in-person via Zoom, or by watching the recorded classes at a time that fits your schedule (your choice). Classes are taught by specialists from Auburn University, Alabama A&M University, extension agents and veteran Master Gardeners. More information: Rhonda at 256-690-8979 or rcb0003@aces.edu, or Janet at 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com
Drive-thru voter registration
The League of Women Voters will help with voter registration and filling out absentee ballots 10 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Athens-Limestone Public Library. Participants will not have to leave their cars. More information: Bryan Lorge, 256-426-8078, bryanlorge7@gmail.com
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Sandlin Cemetery
Sandlin Cemetery decoration will be held Aug. 7 and 8. Donations will be accepted onsite or can be mailed to Mark Blakely, 20931 Bracken Road, Athens, AL 35611. Through PayPal use email SandlinCemetery@yahoo.com to make donations electronically. Decoration participants are asked to honor social-distancing guidelines at the cemetery.
Higgins Cemetery
Higgins Cemetery decoration will be Saturday, Aug. 8. A short meeting will take place at 10 a.m. If you wish to mail a donation for cemetery upkeep, mail to Faye Chandler, 20065 Temperance Road, Rogersville, AL 35652.
Myers Cemetery
The Meyers Cemetery decoration will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. The cemetery is located at 18347 Cross Key Road in Athens. More information: Lynn Nelson, 256-777-4431
Hester Cemetery
Hester Cemetery in Lester will have Decoration Day Saturday, Aug. 8. Please mail donations for upkeep to Betty Christopher, 1410 Redbud St., Athens, AL 35611. More information: 256-232-6491
ONGOING
Summer feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship, is hosting a summer feeding program through Aug. 31. More than 50 free meals will be available for children 1-18 years old 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be drive thru pick-up only at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will have a used book sale each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St. More information: 256-232-1233
Yard of the Month
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards for the month of August. If you know a gardener whose yard is exceptional (no professionally maintained yards) and would like to have them recognized, the association would like to know. Visit https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org or send tlt_brown@charter.netthe information and a photo.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CANCELED OR POSTPONED
Korean War veterans gathering
Due to health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual gathering of the Veterans of Company "B" 1343rd Engineering Combat Battalion of the Korean War has been canceled for this year.
Tyler family reunion
The Tyler family reunion scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16, has been canceled dueu to COVID-19.
Singing on the Square
The remaining Singing on the Square events this summer have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association hopes to see everyone back for May 2021.
MEETINGS
• Limestone Farmers Co-Op. The annual membership meeting of the Limestone Farmers Co-Op will be held at the Tennessee Valley Substation, Belle Mina, 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. This past year's business will be presented and board members will be elected. There will be a proposed plan of merger to consider wherein the association would be merged into Lauderdale County Co-Op and Lawrence County Exchange. The meeting will conclude with a carry-out meal. More information: Susan Carpenter, 256-232-5500
• American Legion. The American Legion Post 49 will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
