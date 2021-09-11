TODAY
NAACP golf classic
The Limestone County NAACP will host its annual Educational Golf Classic on today at Southern Gayle Golf Course, 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens. Registration starts at 7 a.m. with tee off at 8 a.m. Fund raised will benefit NAACP educational youth programs. More information: Al Rainey, 256-684-7311, raineya34@gmail.com.
Dog wash
Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad will host a dog wash fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sept. 12 at 1401 Freeman Ave., Athens. Premium bath, standard bath and microchipping available. More information: Andrew Nicholas, 256-651-0917
Gen. Wheeler birthday
The Friends of Gen. Joe Wheeler Home Foundation will host a celebration in honor of the 185th anniversary of Gen. Joe Wheeler's birth 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Pond Spring, 12289 Alabama 20, Trinity. Admission $10 with home tours available for extra cost. Gates open 9:30 a.m. Planned events include welcome ceremony with raising of U.S. flag and 9/11 victims tribute, vintage car show hosted by Hillsboro Fire Department, live music from the Kyote Creek band and educational opportunities arranged by the Foundation.
Fish fry and raffle
The Disabled American Veterans James L. Daniels Chapter 51 will host the Second Annual Fish Fry and Gun Raffle from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. today at 25396 Airport Road, Athens. Fish fry plate with fixings $10 per plate. Firearm raffle tickets $20 each or six for $100. Only 500 raffle tickets available. All proceeds benefit disabled veterans in Limestone County. More information: Randy Welcher, 808-397-8446, randy.welcher.aldav51@outlook.com
Swamp John's fundraiser
Owens Volunteer Fire Department will host a Swamp John's fundraiser from 4–7 p.m. today at Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo Arena. Cost is $13 per plate. Plates include fish, chicken and/or shrimp; fries; hushpuppies; slaw; pickle; drink; and a dessert. Inflatable bounce house onsite for kids. Donations of cases of water bottles for firefighters will also be accepted.
MONDAY
Free Medicare class
Stephen Korpi will host a free Medicare education class online at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, and at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Athens Rec Center, 21821 Sportsplex Loop, Athens. The class will cover Medicare and all its parts, including how and when to enroll, what happens if you are on Medicare and turning 65, when to change plans, coverage choices, prescription drug plans, qualifying for extra help with premiums and how employment can affect coverage. The class lasts one hour and will include a Q&A period. More information: Korpi, 256-566-1179, stephen.korpi@gmail.com
UPCOMING
Duck and Run 5K
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host the 17th annual Duck and Run 5K starting 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Big Spring Memorial Park. Early registration $25; late/day-of registration $30. More information: 256-233-8000; KALBCares.com
Beans and rice
Beans and rice will be given away 9–11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. No names taken; no ID required. More information: 256-232-2567; sttimothy.athens@gmail.com
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free child-rearing class for relatives raising a relative's child 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Sept. 22, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The theme is "The Brain-Changing Power of Conversation." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
ELVFD 50 years
East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department will host a free, public, 50-year anniversary celebration starting 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Music, car show, things for kids and free food among planned events.
Trash Attack
Limestone County and Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a free Trash Attack event 7 a.m.–noon Saturday, Oct. 2. Limestone County residents can take a loaded trailer or pickup truck of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station, 16100 BFI Lane, for free disposal. Rules: Four tires maximum; appliances with Freon must have the compressor removed or a certificate stating Freon has been professionally removed from the appliance; no hazardous household or medical waste; no contractors; must provide proof of residency, such as a current utility bill.
Benefit yard sale
VFW Post 4765 Auxiliary will host a yard sale to benefit veterans 7 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at VFW Post 4765, 18615 N. Jefferson St., Athens. Donations for this yard sale will be accepted after 4 p.m. at the Post until the day of the yard sale.
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free child-rearing class for relatives raising a relative's child 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Oct. 13, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The theme is "My Child is Sick Again." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
ONGOING
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum's used book sale room is now open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. More information: 256-233-8770
Rescue squad donations
Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is currently accepting items for a garage sale scheduled to begin 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15-16. More information: Mickey, 256-345-2212
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CHURCH EVENTS
Virtual prayer vigil
Alabama Fork CPCA will host a virtual prayer vigil for local schools, local students, leaders, the nation and the world starting 2 p.m. today via Zoom. To join, visit https://bit.ly/AFCPCAprayervigil and use Meeting ID 720 1132 2768 with password ZjvVP.
Gospel singing
Nebo Community Church will host a Southern gospel singing featuring The Kellys of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, starting 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at 17772 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
CANCELED
Garden Club
Athens Garden Club has canceled their monthly meetings until further notice.
Coffee Call
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives has canceled its monthly coffee call until further notice.
