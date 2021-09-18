SATURDAY
Duck and Run 5K
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host the 17th annual Duck and Run 5K starting 7 a.m. today at Big Spring Memorial Park. Early registration $25; late/day-of registration $30. More information: 256-233-8000; KALBCares.com
Beans and rice
Beans and rice will be given away 9–11 a.m. today at Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. No names taken; no ID required. More information: 256-232-2567; sttimothy.athens@gmail.com
MONDAY
Constitution Day
The Athens John Wade Keyes chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its annual Constitution Day Celebration 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in Athens State University's McCandless Hall. The program will observe the 234th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Guest speaker Tom Walker, president and founder of American Village in Montevallo. More information: Brenda Winter, 256-614-2092
WEDNESDAY
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free child-rearing class for relatives raising a relative's child 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Sept. 22, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The theme is "The Brain-Changing Power of Conversation." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
UPCOMING
ELVFD 50 years
East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department will host a free, public, 50-year anniversary celebration starting 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Music, car show, things for kids and free food among planned events.
Day of Caring
Limestone County Churches Involved will host a Day of Caring community event from 9–11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at LCCI for working families who may not be able to visit during weekdays. Families who wish to receive benefits must bring valid ID, proof of Limestone County residency, proof of income and verification of need. Free COVID-19 testing also available onsite. More information: lcci@knology.net
Trash Attack
Limestone County and Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a free Trash Attack event 7 a.m.–noon Saturday, Oct. 2. Limestone County residents can take a loaded trailer or pickup truck of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station, 16100 BFI Lane, for free disposal. Rules: Four tires maximum; appliances with Freon must have the compressor removed or a certificate stating Freon has been professionally removed from the appliance; no hazardous household or medical waste; no contractors; must provide proof of residency, such as a current utility bill.
Clothing giveaway
Women Empowering Women will host a free food and clothing giveaway 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, Oct. 2, at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park. Children's, women's and men's clothes available. Masks strongly encouraged.
Cemetery stroll
The Athens City Cemetery Stroll is set for 2–4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the City Cemetery between Hobbs and Washington streets, across from Athens State University. Hear about the city's founding fathers from local actors in period attire, many of whom are descendants of the people they're portraying.
Benefit yard sale
VFW Post 4765 Auxiliary will host a yard sale to benefit veterans 7 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at VFW Post 4765, 18615 N. Jefferson St., Athens. Donations for this yard sale will be accepted after 4 p.m. at the Post until the day of the yard sale.
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free child-rearing class for relatives raising a relative's child 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Oct. 13, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The theme is "My Child is Sick Again." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
ONGOING
Job fair
The Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host job fairs from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. each Friday through Nov. 26. Full and part-time positions available at different companies with benefits packages. More information: alcfamilyresourcecenter.com; 256-230-0880
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum's used book sale room is now open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. More information: 256-233-8770
Rescue squad donations
Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is currently accepting items for a garage sale scheduled to begin 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15-16. More information: Mickey, 256-345-2212
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
MEETING
• NARFE. NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives, Pryor Street, Athens. Breakfast will be served. More information: 256-233-0248
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests or services offered should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating or accepting services. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email your event to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
