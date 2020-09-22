WEDNESDAY
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will host a child-rearing class for individuals who are raising a relative's child titled “Mind, Body and Soul.” The class will take place 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Sept. 23, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammy Hill, 256-724-2554 or thill@familyguidancecenter.org
SATURDAY
Shred, Drug Take Back Day
Athens-Limestone Shred and Drug Take Back Day will take place 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Athens Middle School parking lot. Free drive-up services include document shredding (up to three large boxes or bags) and drug take back (no needles). Used clothing, household items and monetary donations will be accepted to benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama. Attendees are asked not to exit their vehicles. This will be a no-contact service.
UPCOMING
Financial workshop
A free financial literacy workshop titled “Introduction to basic budgeting” will be offered from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. Attendees will learn about creating a budget, tips for reaching financial goals and ideas to adjust spending plans. Call 256-851-9800, ext. 650, to register. Provide name and number to receive confirmation. A virtual link to the workshop will be sent through email. The workshop is sponsored by Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc.
Clothes giveaway
Women Empowering Women is sponsoring a free clothes giveaway 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park, 815 Westview Ave., Athens. There will be children’s, women's and men's clothing in all sizes. There will also be free refreshments and snacks.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. Classes are one hour each and will take place Mondays and Fridays at 1 p.m. beginning Oct. 5. More information: 256-233-6412
Ghost tours
Tickets are on sale now for the never-before-investigated Gray and Holt Building with Southern Ghost Tours & Paranormal Investigation and Athens-Limestone Tourism. Ticket seekers can visit eventbrite.com and search Athens, AL Gray and Holt, or Facebook users can search for “Ghost Hunt and Paranormal Investigation, Gray and Holt on Market Street.” The event will take place Oct. 24 with tours at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person for 12 years and older (plus fees). A portion of the proceeds benefits Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association.
Haunt Walks
Haunt Walks tickets are on sale and available for pickup at the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Tours are held 6:30 and 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday in October. Limit of 15 ticketholders per tour. Tickets are $10 each (cash or check) for 12 years and older. Masks and social distancing required during tour. More information: 256-232-5411
ONGOING
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 2-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office at 256-232-7207.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Coffee Call
Due to health concerns, the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, October 3, has been canceled.
MEETINGS
• NARFE. NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives on Pryor Street in Athens. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks will be the guest speaker. Donuts, coffee and juice will be available. Please wear your mask. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
