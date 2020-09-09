SATURDAY
NAACP golf tournament
The Limestone County NAACP is having its annual Educational Golf Classic Saturday,Sept. 12, at Southern Gayle Golf Course, 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens. Registration begins at 7 p.m. with tee off at 8 a.m. Funds raised go directly to the Limestone NAACP's many educational youth programs.
UPCOMING
Financial workshop
A free financial literacy workshop titled “Introduction to basic budgeting” will be offered from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. The virtual workshop is free and attendees will learn about creating a budget, tips for reaching financial goals and ideas to adjust spending plans. Call 256-851-9800 ext 650 to register. Provide name and number to receive confirmation. A virtual link to the workshop will be sent through email. The workshop is sponsored by Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties, Inc.
Ghost tours
Tickets are on sale now for the never-before investigated Gray and Holt Building with Southern Ghost Tours and Paranormal Investigation and Athens-Limestone Tourism. Ticket seekers can visit eventbrite.com and search Athens, AL Gray and Holt, or Facebook.com users can search for “Ghost Hunt and Paranormal Investigation, Gray and Holt on Market Street.” The event will take place Oct. 24 with tours at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person for 12 years and older (plus fees). A portion of the proceeds benefits Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association.
ONGOING
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with Freshwind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 2-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
MEETINGS
• ALERA. The Athens-Limestone Education Retirees Association will meet 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the new Athens Recreation Center on Sportsplex Loop. Due to the ongoing pandemic, no refreshments will be served and everyone who attends is encouraged to wear a mask.
