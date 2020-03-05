SATURDAY
Coffee call
Athens Ladies Civitan Club will sponsor coffee call 8-9 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.
SUNDAY
Combined campaign deadline
Sunday, March 8, is the deadline for local voluntary charitable health and human care agencies or federations to apply for participation in the fall 2020 state combined campaign. The campaign is designed to let state employees give to recognized state or local charities. Charitable agencies with questions or desire to participate should contact Kathleen Ross at 256-353-2609 or kross@uwmcal.org for application instructions or visit www.statecombinedcampaign.org
UPCOMING
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a child-rearing class for people raising a relative's child. Event is 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 11, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. Topic: “Managing Emotions: Alabama Lifespan Respite.” More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Trash attack
Volunteers are invited to take part in a countywide cleanup effort 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 14. Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will provide supplies. Groups and individuals may choose a location to clean or have one provided by KALB. Check in locations include: downtown Ardmore, Hatchery Road at Elk River and Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. Opportunity for cash prizes available. Registration helpful but not required. More information: KALBCares@gmail.com or 256-233-8000
Beans and rice giveaway
Tanner United Methodist Church will give a free 1-pound bag of beans and rice to every adult, no questions asked, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the church, 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner.
Financial literacy seminar
The Limestone NAACP will hold its “Financial Literacy and Generational Wealth” seminar from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St, Athens. Topics include: banking with financial institutions, steps to home ownership and understanding credit scores, credit reports, debt to income ratio and FICO scores. Lunch will be served. More information: Mildred Horton, 256-431-3759
Spellers needed for bee
Three-person teams are needed for the 25th annual Athens and Limestone County Learn-to-Read Corporate Spelling Bee, hosted by the Learn-to-Read Council of Athens and Limestone County. The event is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Athens Middle School cafeteria, 100 U.S. 31. Trophies awarded for first and second places. No admission charge. Refreshments will be served. A donation of $300 per team is requested. Individuals may collectively sponsor a team, (six people at $50 each; three people at $100 each), but only three spellers and one alternate are allowed in contest. To donate to help sponsor the event, call 256-230-3050. More information: Rhonda, 256-230-3050
Owens chicken stew fundraiser
Owens Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chicken stew lunch 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the station at 15359 Elk River Mills Road, Athens. Stew is $22 per gallon, $12 per half gallon and $6 per quart. Bring your own container. More information: Tiese Chambers, 256-874-2962.
Annual banquet
Athelstine Lodge No. 71 will hold its annual banquet, "Unity in the Community," 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Speaker: Eunice B. Scott. Cost: $30 adults; $12 children age 12 and under. Soft music provided. Catering: JP LLC. More information: Mansfield Scott: 256-777-8393.
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a child-rearing class for people raising a relative's child. Event is 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 25, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. Topic: "Multisensory Teaching Techniques for Teaching Reading and Math." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Donkey basketball game
Clements High School will host a donkey basketball game 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the high school gymnasium. Tickets available at high school office or Blue Springs Elementary School office. Cost: $8 in advance; $10 at the door. Concessions available. Halftime performance by Blue Springs Elementary physical education program.
Hazardous waste collection day
Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful will hold a household hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 28 at the Athens Middle School parking lot. Items accepted include, but are not limited to, household cleaners and chemicals, auto fluids, pool chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, paint and florescent tubes. No medical waste, explosives, biological waste or radioactive materials will be accepted. If unsure about whether an item is eligible for collection, call 256-233-8000.
Mom Prom
The Adoption Heritage Tour will host its Mom Prom fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Heritage Church, 29768 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Madison. The event will include a disc jockey, online auction, non-alcoholic bar, dessert bar, prom queen contest and award for the tackiest dress. Tickets are $20 at the door, or can be purchased by calling 256-777-9671.
Miss Spring Day Pageant
Adoption Heritage Tour will host the Miss Spring Day Pageant at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Camp Helen, 14477 Baptist Camp Road, Harvest. Categories include tiny miss, mini miss, little miss, preteen miss, junior miss and teen miss. The entry fee for the fundraiser is $25 and is non-refundable. Additional categories include best hair, best dress and most photogenic and cost $5 per entry. The people's choice category will cost $1 per vote. Applications will be accepted through March 28. More information: 256-777-9671
Vidalia onion sales
Athens Ladies Civitan Club's annual Vidalia onion sale is underway. Ten-pound bags dug from a Georgia farm are $10. Delivery will be available in early May. Deadline to order is April 15. Orders may be placed with any Ladies Civitan member or by calling Carolyn Stair at 256-658-1985. Mail orders can be made by sending your order and a check for payment to Athens Ladies Civitan Club, P. O. Box 1814, Athens, AL 35612. Include name, address, phone number, the number of bags you are ordering and a check made payable to Athens Ladies Civitan.
ONGOING
Cash for Trash Challenge
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and Indorama Ventures have announced the Cash for Trash Challenge. Any group or individual who registers and cleans 1/2 mile of heavily littered roadway in Athens or Limestone County between Saturday, March 14, andnoon Friday, April 24, will be entered to win up to $1,000 from Indorama. One entry per half-mile cleaned. Drawing is April 25 at Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO at Athens State University. More information: KALBCares@gmail.com or 256-233-8000
Exhibitors wanted
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful seeks exhibitors for the Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO at 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Athens State University. Businesses, nonprofits, clubs and school groups welcome. Space fee $35 or $15 with contributed door prize. More information: KALBCares@gmail.com or 256-233-8000
Used book sale
The Friends of the Athens Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale every Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 10:15 a.m.- 2:15 p.m. at the Athens Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St. More information: 256-232-1233
Free tax help in Ardmore
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be at Ardmore Public Library to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their income taxes. Those needing assistance must schedule an appointment. Appointments are available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 8. Bring valid ID, last year's tax papers and proof of insurance to the appointment. Other documents may be required. More information: 931-427-4883
Free tax help in Athens
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be at 303 N. Jefferson St. in Athens to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their income taxes. This service is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through April 15. More information: 256-232-7207
Free tax help in Decatur
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be in Decatur to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their taxes. Service is available 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through April 15. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
Exercise class
Beginning Monday, March 9, the Limestone County Council on Aging will hold balance and mobility exercise classes for those age 60 and older 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Tanner Senior Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The class, intended to improve balance and mobility, reduct fall risk and improve quality of life, is tailored to individual needs. Good for any fitness level. To RSVP, call Madison at 256-233-6412
MEETINGS
• Legion meeting. American Legion Post 49 will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. today, at the Post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
• Quilters guild. The Athens Friendship Quilters Guild will hold a meeting 9:15 a.m. Monday, March 9. The meeting will take place at the Rogers Center of First Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: Bettina Carter, 256-679-7106
•Master Gardeners. Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will hold its monthly meeting 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, March 10, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson Street, Athens. Topics include “Gettin' Dirty at the Library” and “Wetland Ecosystems” with Master Gardener Karen Malone. Social time will start at 12:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting from 1-2:30 p.m. More information: 256-777-2145
•NAACP. Limestone NAACP will meet 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Hobbs Plaza, 809 U.S. 72 West, Suite D, Athens, AL 35611. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489.
