THURSDAY
Yoga at the library
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a six-week yoga class beginning 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Yoga instructor Kerry Porter, with more than 15 years of experience, will lead the course in Sri Krishnamacharya yoga, which focuses on short and simple sequences, basic alignment and breathing techniques. Moderately paced and gentle, appropriate for most people and free to everyone.
FRIDAY
Will Haney run, walk
The Will Haney Foundation Race of Champions 5K Walk-Run Night Edition will be 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Athens Stadium. Cost $25. Register online, by email, or by telephone at www.imathlete.com/events/WHFROC5K2019 or willhaneyfoundation@gmail.com or 256-777-3160. T-shirts guaranteed for those who register by Sunday, July 14. Awards to top male, female and masters (40 and over) finishers plus age group awards. More information: www.willhaneyfoundation.org
SATURDAY
Free school supplies
Limestone County Churches Involved will distribute free school supplies to Athens and Limestone County students from low income families 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at First Presbyterian Church's Revival Building, 303 Washington St., Athens.
Cemetery decoration
Pleasant Point Cemetery decoration will be 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Anyone with loved ones buried there is asked to attend. Donations may be sent to: Stanley Downs, 12677 Pleasant Point Road, Athens, AL 35611. Make checks payable to Pleasant Point Cemetery. More information: 256-729-6746.
Rain date is the following Saturday.
Prestolite reunion
The annual reunion for former Prestolite employees will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Golden Corral, Decatur. More information: Karen Thacker, 256-232-7508.
Swamp John's
Athelstine Lodge No. 71 will host a Swamp John's fundraiser 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Village View Methodist Church, on the corner Plato Jones and Hine streets. Plates are $12 each.
Family night
American Legion Post 49 will host a family night for veterans and their families 6:30–8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. Doors open at 6 p.m. with an Andy Griffith Show marathon beginning at 6:30. Free admission but popcorn, soft drinks, snacks and hot dogs will be sold to raise funds for American Legion youth programs. More information: Camden Kent, 256-230-6233.
UPCOMING
Brown bag concert
Ardmore Public Library will hold a brown bag concert, featuring bluegrass music by musicians in the Ardmore community, noon Tuesday, July 30. The library is at25836 Main St., by the Ardmore, Tennessee, City Hall, across from the Dollar General Store.
Post 49 fundraiser
American Legion Post 49 and Krystal will host a fundraiser 4–9 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, and Thursday, Aug. 1, at Krystal, 1412 U.S. 72 East, Athens. Customers who redeem a flyer at the time of purchase during those hours will have 50% of the net sales from their purchase donated to support Post 49's youth activities. Flyers available at American Legion Post 49, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: Camden Kent, 256-230-6233.
Swamp John's Fundraiser
The Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department will host a Swamp John's fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the fire department. The cost is $12 per plate, which includes a choice of chicken, shrimp or catfish, and also includes tea. It can be purchased either for eat-in or carry-out. More information: Susan Pylant, 256-431-0277.
Coffee call
Drs. Joshua Hood and Jeremiah Harris of Dental Associates of North Alabama will sponsor a coffee call 8–9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.
Sandlin reunion
Anyone related to the Sandlin family is invited to the 85th consecutive annual Sandlin reunion, starting 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Cold Springs Community Center, 8821 Cullman County Road 109, Bremen. A covered dish dinner is set for noon. More information: Patsy Sandlin Medlock, 205-995-7988 or patsymedlock@bellsouth.net.
Fort Unity Celebration
The Fort Unity Celebration will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Lincoln Bridgeforth Park, 815 Westview Avenue, Athens. Activities include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, car and bike show, bouncy house for kids, face painting and school supplies for kids. There will also be a live local talent showcase, featuring gospel, rap and R&B. The event is free to the public. All are welcome.
Free HIV, STI testing
The Thrive Mobile will set up in the parking lot of the Athens-Limestone Public Library from noon-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. Thrive staff will provide testing for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and can quickly link patients to the care they need.
Master gardener class
Fall master gardener classes begin 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and continue everyThursday evening through Nov. 7. Participants will learn how to grow a healthy landscape or their own vegetable garden, while also serving the community. Class size is limited, so send application as soon as possible. More information: Call Limestone County Cooperative Extension Office or Janet Hunt at 256-614-3530, or visit the Master Gardener website at https://mg.aces.edu/limestone/
Special used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold its huge quarterly book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hardbacks, $1; paperbacks, 25 cents.
Garden pollinators, beneficials
Taylor Reed will discuss how to attract pollinators and other animals helpful to your garden from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The event is sponsored by the Limestone County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and Alabama Master Gardeners.
Board game day
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a board game day from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Games will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own, too. More information: 256-232-1233
ONGOING
Athens Saturday Market
Athens Main Street will host Athens Saturday Market 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Aug. 24. Local food, crafts and prepared food available each week. Athens Saturday Market is at 409 W. Green St., Athens, across from The News Courier office.
Yard sale donations
The Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is accepting donations for an indoor yard sale to be held Sept 6–7. Donors must call Mickey at 256-345-2212 to arrange an appointment for drop off at 1401 Freeman Ave., Athens. After Aug. 1, donors can call to arrange an appointment for pickup from their location.
Pop tab collection
The Limestone County Farmers Federation is collecting aluminum pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham. Tabs can be dropped off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the ALFA office, 524 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-233-0938.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hardbacks, $1; paperbacks, 25 cents. More information: 256-232-1233.
Karaoke night
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 21 will hold karaoke night from 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday at the Post home at 22769 Black Road, Athens. Cover charge is $5. More information: Lyle Sadler, 256-444-2793.
A Few Good Yards
Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards. Gardeners with an award-worthy yard that is not professionally maintained can be nominated at https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org/ or by emailing information about the gardener and yard with a photo to tlt_brown@charter.net.
MEETINGS
• NARFE. National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Chapter 1480 will hold its monthly meeting 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, Athens. Guest speaker Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones. Breakfast served. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248.
• Farmers Co-op. The annual membership meeting of the Limestone Farmers Co-op will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Tennessee Valley Substation in Belle Mina. The past year's business will be presented, and two board members will be elected. The meeting will conclude with a meal.
• Book club. The Third Thursday Book Club will meet 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Athens-Limestone Public Library to discuss "A Painted House" by John Grisham. Coffee and baked treats included. More information: 256-232-1233
• Toastmasters. Athens Speaking Up Toastmasters Club will meet 5:45-7 p.m. thesecond and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: 708-691-2447.
• Quilt guild. North Alabama Modern Quilt Guild meets 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, 101 W. Pryor St., Athens. All quilters interested in modern quilting are welcome.
