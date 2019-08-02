TODAY
Heritage days
The 27th annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days will be Aug. 2-3 at 20147 Elkton Road, Athens. Gates open at 7 a.m. Admission is free; parking is $5. Golf cart and UTV registration is $5. Friday events include a tractor ride, fish fry and wheat threshing exhibits. Event presented by the Piney Chapel Antique Engine and Tractor Association. More information: 256-206-5926
SATURDAY
Cemetery decoration
Salem Cemetery's decoration day will be 8 a.m.–noon Saturday, Aug. 3, with a covered-dish lunch at noon. Donations may be mailed to: Joyce McGill, 28980 Alabama 99, Lester, AL 35647. More information: Joyce McGill, 256-232-6452
Cemetery decoration
Decoration at Lentzville Cemetery will be Saturday, Aug. 3. Those who have loved ones buried there are urged to attend. Lentzville Cemetery fund donations may be mailed to Belinda Lansford, 1703 Trace End Trail, Athens, AL 35611. More information: Billy McNatt, 256-232-1601
Coffee call
Drs. Joshua Hood and Jeremiah Harris of Dental Associates of North Alabama will sponsor a coffee call 8–9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.
Free giveaway
Women Empowering Women will host a free food and clothing giveaway for men, women and children 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Robert Allen Tinnon Park, 802 Fifth Ave., Athens. Food and refreshments available.
Sandlin reunion
Anyone related to the Sandlin family is invited to the 85th consecutive annual Sandlin reunion, starting 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Cold Springs Community Center, 8821 Cullman County Road 109, Bremen. A covered-dish dinner is set for noon. More information: Patsy Sandlin Medlock, 205-995-7988 or patsymedlock@bellsouth.net.
SUNDAY
McCowan, Yarbrough reunion
Descendants of Wiley McCowan and OLeavy Yarbrough McCowan are invited to a reunion Sunday, Aug. 4, at Sardis Springs Baptist Family Life Center on Alabama 251. Bring favorite dish and drink. Lunch will be at 1 p.m., after church. All family and friends welcome. More information: Terry Adams, 256-232-9059 or Annette Wales, 256-732-4532.
Fort Unity celebration
The Fort Unity celebration will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Lincoln Bridgeforth Park, 815 Westview Avenue, Athens. Activities include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, car and bike show, bouncy house for kids, face painting and school supplies for kids. There will also be a live local talent showcase, featuring gospel, rap and R&B. The event is free to the public. All are welcome.
Scholarship meeting
High school senior girls who live in Limestone, Morgan or Lawrence County are invited to an informational session 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Athens State University's Center for Lifelong Learning on The Square in Athens. Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama will provide information on its scholarship program to girls and their parents or guardians.
UPCOMING
Class reunion
Athens High School Class of 1956 and friends will meet at Mozza Pizza (formerly Little Texas Buffet) 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. More information: 256-777-0516
Free HIV, STI testing
The Thrive Mobile will set up in the parking lot of the Athens-Limestone Public Library from noon-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. Thrive staff will provide testing for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and can quickly link patients to the care they need.
Master gardener class
Fall master gardener classes begin 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and continue every Thursday evening through Nov. 7. Participants will learn how to grow a healthy landscape or their own vegetable garden, while also serving the community. Class size is limited, so send application as soon as possible. More information: Call Limestone County Cooperative Extension Office or Janet Hunt at 256-614-3530, or visit the Master Gardener website at https://mg.aces.edu/limestone/
Venue change
The next event in the Athens-Limestone Summer Concert Series will be 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in the new auditorium of Athens High School. The Athens State Community Band will perform. No food or drinks allowed inside the auditorium.
Cemetery decoration
Myers Cemetery Decoration Day is Saturday, Aug. 10. More information: Lynn Nelson, 256-777-4431 or 18347 Cross Key Road, Athens, AL 35614
Cemetery decoration
Hester Cemetery Decoration Day is Saturday, Aug. 10, in Lester. Mail donations for upkeep to Betty Christopher, 1410 Redbud Street, Athens, AL 35611. More information: 256-232-6491
Cemetery decoration
Sandlin Cemetery's annual Decoration Day will be Saturday, Aug. 10. Donations may be mailed to: Harold Adams, 22664 Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, AL 35614; or Mark Blakely, 20931 Brackeen Road, Athens, AL 35614; or to any Sandlin Cemetery Committee member. Make checks payable to Sandlin Cemetery. More information: 256-729-1485; 256-729-8340
Free book club for kids
Limestone County NAACP is offering a free motivational book club for children ages 3 to 13 from 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The club — Students Taking Excellence Personally = Success, or STEPS — motivates students who may not enjoy reading. It also gives students who already like reading an opportunity to showcase their enjoyment. Free transportation and lunch provided. More information: Diane Steele, 256-216-5668, 256-797-1333 or dsteele50@gmail.com.
Cemetery decoration
Decoration for Higgins Cemetery will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Those unable to attend may send donations to Faye Chandler, 20065 Temperance Oak Road, Rogersville, AL 35652.
Family reunion
The Meadows Family Reunion will be 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Kiddie Carnival on Forrest Street in Athens. Please bring a covered dish, your drink and an item for the silent auction. Rides will be open after lunch. There will not be individual invitations this year, so attendees are encouraged to spread event info on social media and by word of mouth. More information: Christa Ball Bolton, 256-497-3952; Dianne Spence-Hall, 256-874-0702
Special used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold its huge quarterly book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hardbacks, $1; paperbacks, 25 cents.
STEM banquet
David's Temple Missionary Baptist Church will host the "Empowering Minorities for STEM" banquet 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the church's family life center, 11273 Stewart Road, Tanner. Tickets are $30 each. More information: 256-771-7716
Garden pollinators, beneficials
Taylor Reed will discuss how to attract pollinators and other animals helpful to your garden from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The event is sponsored by the Limestone County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and Alabama Master Gardeners.
Kids & Kin
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a childrearing class 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 14, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. Theme will be "Plan Ahead, Be Prepared." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554.
Laxson reunion
The fifth annual Laxson reunion will begin 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the fellowship hall of Isom's Chapel United Methodist Church, 16230 Mooresville Road, Athens. There will be a covered-dish potluck lunch.
Board game day
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a board game day from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Games will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own, too. More information: 256-232-1233
Freedom Fund Banquet
Limestone NAACP will host the 2019 Freedom Fund Banquet 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Limestone County Event Center, 114 W. Pryor St., Athens. Guest speaker will be Alethea Bonello. Tickets are $40 each. More information: Janice Porter, 256-227-8489
Crape Myrtle Festival
The 27th annual Crape Myrtle Festival is set for Aug. 23-24, at the Ardmore pavilion. A variety of vendors and food trucks will be on hand, as well as crape myrtles for sale. From 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Astro Diggins and Jed Eye will perform. From 5-9 p.m. Saturday, John Douglas & The Pickin' & Grinnin' Pickers, Straight Shift and TriplePlay will perform. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. More information: 256-423-6177
Kids & Kin
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a childrearing class 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 28, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. Theme will be "School Readiness & Backpack Safety." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554.
Class reunion
Trinity High School Class of 1963 will host a class reunion Saturday, Aug. 31. Reunion breakfast will be 9 a.m. at Tanner Nutrition Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Attire should be casual and in pink or green (the school colors). A banquet will begin 5 p.m. at Pincham-Lincoln Center, 606 Trinity Circle, Athens. Attire should be casual and all white. Tickets are $50 per person. More information: Dorothye Malone-Lloyd, 205-994-6557 or 256-431-6425
ONGOING
Tutoring help
David's Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Tanner is offering after-school tutoring and homework help in all subjects from 3-5 p.m. beginning Aug. 12 and running through the school year. Cost is $10 per week. More information: Geraldine McDonald, 256-355-1343
New Veterans Affairs hours
The Limestone County Veterans Affairs office will be open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through the month of August. The office is closed each day from noon to 1 p.m. More information: 256-233-6459
Athens Saturday Market
Athens Main Street will host Athens Saturday Market 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Aug. 24. Local food, crafts and prepared food available each week. Athens Saturday Market is at 409 W. Green St., Athens, across from The News Courier office.
Yard sale donations
The Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is accepting donations for an indoor yard sale to be held Sept 6–7. Donors must call Mickey at 256-345-2212 to arrange an appointment for drop off at 1401 Freeman Ave., Athens. Donors can also call to arrange an appointment for pickup from their location.
DV vigil training
Crisis Services of North Alabama will hold weekly meetings for those who wish to participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Oct. 9. The meetings are at 6 p.m. starting Wednesday, Sept. 11, and each Wednesday until Oct. 9. at the Family Resource Center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: Stacy Owens, 256-230-1240.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hardbacks, $1; paperbacks, 25 cents. More information: 256-232-1233
Karaoke night
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 21 will hold karaoke night from 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday at the Post home at 22769 Black Road, Athens. Cover charge is $5. More information: Lyle Sadler, 256-444-2793
MEETINGS
• LCMGA. The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will meet Monday, Aug. 12, at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center on Beaty Street in Athens. Light refreshments and social time begin at 5:30 p.m., with speakers Wes Brown and Teresa Brown to discuss LCMGA's charity garden at 6. A business meeting will follow.
• Book club. The Third Thursday Book Club will meet 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Athens-Limestone Public Library to discuss "A Painted House" by John Grisham. Coffee and baked treats included. More information: 256-232-1233
• NAACP. Limestone County NAACP will meet 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Hobbs Plaza, 809 U.S. 72, Suite D, Athens. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-233-8489
