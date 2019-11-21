FRIDAY
Fire ant prevention
Taylor Reeder of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will present a free seminar on fire ant prevention 11 a.m.-noon Friday, Nov. 22, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Drinks and light snacks will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring a lunch to eat during the session. More information: 256-232-1233
Parade registration
The 2019 Trustmark Christmas Parade will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in downtown Athens. Deadline to submit registration packets to be in the parade is Friday, Nov. 22. Packets can be picked up at any of Trustmark's three Athens locations. More information: 256-232-1944
SATURDAY
Stuff-A-Truck
First United Methodist Church will host the ninth annual Stuff-A-Truck food drive for Limestone County Churches Involved from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at First National Bank on the corner of Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72 in Athens. Items accepted include: pancake mix or syrup, boxed potatoes, boxed pasta meals, canned fruits or vegetables, dried beans, packaged rice, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned meats or tuna, bagged spaghetti, canned stew or chili, canned ravioli, canned soup, spaghetti sauce, boxed cereal, complete meal boxes, toilet tissue, boxed crackers, canned cranberry sauce, jelly, bar soap or other personal hygiene products, boxed stuffing mixes and peanut butter. More information: 256-232-6077
Chicken stew sale
Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Department will have a chicken stew sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the fire station. The cost is $5 per bowl, $8 per quart, $15 per half gallon and $25 per gallon. Preorders are appreciated. More information: 256-998-0194 or 256-998-0195
Food pantry
Ebenezer MB Church will have a Thanksgiving meal food pantry 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church, 1911 S. Hine St., Athens. All food must be consumed on site. There will also be food basket pickup for eligible candidates only. More information: Pastor Brye McMillon, 256-444-2628
SUNDAY
Pococurante Big Band Christmas
Athens High School Band Boosters will present Pococurante Big Band Christmas with special guest Erica Hand, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Athens Performing Arts Center at Athens High School. Reserved seating available. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit Athens High School Band. More information: pococurantebigband@gmail.com
Christmas concert
The Athens State University Band Christmas concert will be 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in Carter Gymnasium on Pryor Street in Athens. Santa will visit, and there will be a reception hosted by the Athens State Alumni Association. The event is free.
UPCOMING
Alabama Veterans Museum
The Alabama Veterans Museum will be closed Nov. 28-30 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The museum will reopen Monday, Dec. 2.
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will host a childrearing class titled “Grab a paintbrush, your dancing shoes and come explore the arts with PBS Kids: Alabama Public Television.” The class will take place 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Dec. 4, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Christmas tree lighting
The Limestone County Commission's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, on the east side of the courthouse in downtown Athens. Jamie and Gloria Cooper will again be masters of ceremony. Friends of Ripley will perform Christmas songs. Mother Christmas and Santa Claus are also scheduled to appear. Public invited.
Christmas dinner
The Learn-to-Read Council of Athens and Limestone County will host its annual Christmas dinner 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the Rodgers Center of First Presbyterian Church. Dinner is $10 with no charge for students and active tutors. Reservations due by Monday, Nov. 18. More information: 256-230-3050; learntoreadcouncil@gmail.com
ONGOING
Pop tab collection
Limestone County Farmers Federation is collecting aluminum soft drink pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham. Tabs can be dropped off between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the ALFA office, 524 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-233-0938
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
MEETINGS
• SCV. Sons of Confederate Veterans Capt. Thomas H. Hobbs Camp 768 will meet 6 p.m. today at the Alabama Veterans Museum. The guest speaker will be SCV Army of Tennessee Commander Jason Boshers. The topic will be “If not us, who?” The public is invited.
