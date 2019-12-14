TODAY
Memorial service
Peoples Funeral Home will host its annual "Hanging of the Ornaments" memorial service 4 p.m. today at the funeral home, 12060 U.S. 31, Athens.
Swamp John's dinner
Owens Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Swamp John's dinner 4-7 p.m. today at the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena off Alabama 99. Cost is $12 per plate. Tickets can be purchased at the door. More information: Teresa, 256-777-7981
Santa coming to Athens
Santa will arrive in Athens around 5 p.m. today in a big red firetruck. The jolly old elf will stop at Big Springs Memorial Park with his friends from Athens Fire & Rescue. He will stay from 5-7 p.m. so children can give him their Christmas gift requests and parents can photograph their children with Santa. Afterward, Santa will read "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," and there will be a few songs to finish the evening. Athens Limestone Tourism Association and the Optimist Club of Athens will offer cookie decorating from 3-6 p.m. in the meeting room of the Tourism Office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens (at the duck pond). The Tourism Office will also be celebrating the state's 200th birthday. Come by and enjoy all the fun and festivities.
Sippin' Cider festival
The ninth annual Sippin' Cider Festival will be 5-8 p.m. today in downtown Athens. The event includes an evening of sipping cider prepared by downtown merchants, roasting marshmallows, shopping special sales at stores, activities for children, visit from Santa, and door prizes.
TUESDAY
Chicken stew
American Legion Post 49 will hold its monthly chicken stew lunch 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. Cost is $7 to eat in or carry out. Eat-in meal includes stew, drinks and desserts. Carryout desserts are two per quart purchased (four desserts maximum) for $1 each. Containers provided. Free delivery in Athens to businesses and homebound residents. To reserve carryouts, call 256-230-6233 between 8 a.m-noon Monday, Dec. 16, or between 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Reserved orders must be picked up by noon Tuesday, Dec. 17
Writing group
Writers looking for honest critiques and genuine support can attend the twice-monthly writing group at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The next meeting is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. More information: Patrick Brunson, patbrunson@icloud.com
WEDNESDAY
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free childrearing class, "The Importance of Movement," from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Dec. 18, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. This class is for relatives raising another relative's child. More information: Tammie Hill, 26-724-2554
Pink Lady applications
The Pink Lady Walk application deadline is 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Prize is $250 for one qualified breast cancer patient facing economic hardship. Must be an Alabama resident. Apply online at www.pinkladywalk.org
UPCOMING
Countywide fellowship
Limestone County Democratic Conference will hold an end-of-year countywide fellowship and meet and greet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Speakers: Pastor Damon Betts and Little Zion M.B. Church family. Casual dress: blue jeans and white shirts. Refreshments will be served. More information: James Lucas, 256-431-3744
Legion oratorical contest
American Legion Post 49 in Athens will hold its annual oratorical contest on the Constitution 10 a.m. Jan. 18. The event is for Limestone County high school students in grades 9 through 12. It is an opportunity to compete for scholarship money and enhance knowledge of the Constitution. No cost to compete. More information: Dean Crafton, chairman of Post 49 oratorical contest, 256-497-9638 or athensgoldbug@gmail.com
ONGOING
Garbage routes
Limestone County has announced garbage routes will run as follows during the week of Christmas: Monday — no change; Tuesday (Christmas Eve) — no change; Wednesday (Christmas Day) — no pickup; Thursday — pickup for Wednesday routes; and Friday — pickup for Thursday routes. There will be no change in pickup for the week of New Year's Day.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdaysand the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Friends of the Archives
The Friends of the Archives have several local history books available for purchase at the Limestone County Archives, 102 W. Washington St., Athens. A $10 FOA annual membership will entitle the member to 10% off their purchases through the end of 2020. All proceeds benefit the Limestone County Archives. For more information, call 256-233-6404 or e-mail limestonefoa@gmail.com
Christmas lights drive-thru
A free Christmas lights display at 8971 Lentzville Road in Athens, 35614, is available for public viewing from dusk until midnight tonight through Dec. 31. The 1/4-mile loop is a drive-around experience that includes about 20,000 lights, wooden reindeer, light arches, music, lots of inflables and other Christmas displays. We welcome all to come and enjoy.
MEETINGS
• NAACP. Limestone NAACP will hold its 2019 annual meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Hobbs Plaza, 809 U.S. 72 West, Suite D, Athens. No cost. More information: Wilbert Woodruff: 256-227-8489
• Democratic conference. Limestone Democratic Conference will not meet the month of December. The next meeting will be Jan. 21. Time and place to be determined. More information: James Lucas, 256-431-3744
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
