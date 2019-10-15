TODAY
Chicken stew
The American Legion will host its monthly chicken stew luncheon 10 a.m.–1 p.m. today. Cost is $7 for all-you-can-eat dine-ins or $7 per quart for carryouts. Dine-ins include stew, drinks and dessert. Dessert for carryouts are $1 each with a maximum of two per quart purchased or four total. Containers provided. Free delivery available to businesses and people who are homebound in the Athens city limits. Call 256-230-6233 from 8 a.m.–noon Monday, Oct. 14, or from 8–11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to place a carryout order.
Swamp John's fundraiser
Tanner United Methodist Church will hold a Swamp John's fundraiser 4-7 p.m. today at 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens. Plates are $12 and include fish, chicken, shrimp or combination, slaw, hushpuppies and a drink. Eat in or carry out. UMC women will also hold a bake sale during the event.
Memorial
The TEARS Foundation of Alabama will hold a pregnancy and infant loss memorial 7 p.m. today at the Limestone County Courthouse. There will be a candlelighting ceremony on the steps of the courthouse, which will be lighted in pink and blue. Families may submit names for the ceremony and for luminaries. More information; alabamachapter@thetearsfoundation.org
WEDNESDAY
Kids and Kin
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a childrearing class, "Keeping Children Safe from Household and Environmental Chemicals," 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554.
SATURDAY
Pancake breakfast
American Legion Post 49 will hold its annual pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Post home at 124 Cloverleaf Drive in Athens, behind Staples. Cost is $5 for dine-in and carryout orders. Containers provided for carryouts. More information: 256-230-6233.
Arts and crafts fair
First United Methodist Church will hold a fall arts and crafts fair 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the Beasley Center of FUMC on Bryan Street in Athens. Items for sale include pottery, fine arts, holiday gifts, jewelry and handmade items. More information: Susan Anderson at 256-771-2022 or the church office at 256-232-2020.
Chicken stew
Friendship Men's Group will hold a chicken stew noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Friendship Church Door No. 2. Cost is $7 per quart or $25 per gallon.
Fall festival
Sugar Creek Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization will hold a fall festival 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the parking lot behind the school. Cost is $5. There will be carnival games, train rides, inflatables, concessions stand, arts and crafts vendors and food vendors. Goodsprings Volunteer Fire Department will sell chicken stew for $4 a bowl, $10 a quart, $20 a half gallon, $40 a gallon or $35 a gallon if you bring your own gallon container. Chances to win tickets for the prize table. Free trunk-or-treat event will follow the festival. More information: sugarcreekpto@lcsk12.org; "Sugar Creek PTO" on Facebook; 256-233-6669, ext. 16433
'Pink Out'
TeamBlueButterflies will host a free "Pink Out" for breast cancer awareness 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo Arena. There will be vendors, door prizes, Bloodmobile, first responder vehicles, kid activities and a chance to have your hair cut and donated. Dinner plates from Swamp John's can be purchased for $12 per plate. Plates include hushpuppies, slaw, drink, dessert and choice of chicken, fish or shrimp.
MONDAY
Swamp John's
East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department will host a Swamp John's fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the station, 15801 E. Limestone Road, Athens. Tickets can be purchased from any member or at The Treasure Chest, 1428 Freeman Ave., Athens.
UPCOMING
Genealogy class
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will host two classes on the basics of genealogy as part of Family History Month, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, and 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Teachers with more than 30 years' experience will introduce participants to online genealogy sources, discovering and organizing documents and tracing immigrant origins. Classes will be held at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Town hall
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a town hall to discuss the opioid crisis noon–1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Representatives from Thrive Alabama and the Recovery Organization of Support Specialists will discuss and answer questions about opioid abuse and treatment in a safe, supportive environment. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch. Snacks and drinks will be provided. More information: 256-232-1233
Teen movie night
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a special free viewing of "Hocus Pocus" for teenagers 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Pizza provided. Bring a snack to share. More information: 256-232-1233
Job fair
The Family Resource Center will host a job fair 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-230-0880
Class of '62 reunion
Athens High School Class of 1962 will hold its 57th reunion Saturday, Oct. 26, at Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Arrive between 11 a.m.-noon. Lunch at noon. Cost is $17 per person for light lunch. Send personal check by Oct. 12 to: Shirley Wilkinson, 14740 Crowne Court, Athens, AL 35613.
Family reunion
Descendants of Walter Ball are invited to a reunion noon Saturday, Oct. 26, in the private dining room of 306 Barbecue, U.S. 72, Athens. RSVP before Oct. 25 by calling Tina Swindell at 256-497-3838 and providing the number of people in your family who will be attending.
Marching band festival
Athens High School Golden Eagle Marching Band will host a marching band festival Saturday, Oct. 26, at Athens Stadium on U.S. 31. Bands begin performing at 3 p.m., with awards ceremony at 8:30. Local food vendors and concessions available. Tickets $7 per person.
Trunk or treat
First Christian Church will host a trunk or treat 5–7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the parking lot across from the church (behind U.G. White's in Athens). There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks and candy available.
Childrearing class
Limestone Kids and Kin will host a childrearing class from 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. "What To Do When Children Bite" is open to grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings and others who are caring for a relative's child. Incentives available. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
NaNoWriMo
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a write-in event 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Aspiring writers can enjoy coffee, snacks and a quiet space to work in the library's tech center as part of National Novel Writing Month. Participants will also get a NaNoWriMo bookmark and sticker while supplies last. More information: 256-232-1233
Thanksgiving meal
New Life Baptist Church will host a free Thanksgiving meal for all interested, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church, 2314 S. Hine St., Athens. More information: 256-233-7228.
ONGOING
Scarecrow Ball
Residents of the Robert Beaty Historic District in Athens invite the public to view the various scarecrow characters in the district and throughout Athens during October.
Haunts Walks
Athens-Limestone Tourism Haunts Walks will resume 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October. Guests can enjoy a 90-minute tour that covers paranormal activity, ghoulish legends and hauntings in historic downtown areas. Tickets are $10 per person 12 or older and can be purchased 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the tourism office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Tickets must be purchased in advance. More information: 256-232-5411.
Parade participants wanted
Parade participants, including World War II veterans for the lead float, are needed for the annual Veterans Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Athens. The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives and members of local service organizations are resuming management of the Athens-Limestone County Veterans Day parade. The route is the same as the Christmas parade. More information: 256-771-7578.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233.
MEETINGS
• Democrats. The Limestone County Alabama Democratic Conference will meet 6:30 p.m. today at Peace Missionary Baptist Church on 12th Street in Athens. Membership drive is underway. All invited.
• Historical Society. Limestone County Historical Society will meet 6:30 p.m. today at the Rodgers Center, First Presbyterian Church, Athens. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m. "The Life and Works of Thomas Chippendale," presented by Ken Rivenbark of Rivenbark and Roper Antiques in Huntsville, at 7 p.m.
• SCV. The Capt. Thomas H. Hobbs Camp 768 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. Part 3 of a video on Jefferson Davis' life will be shown, and members can discuss their Confederate ancestry. Public invited.
• Democrats. Limestone County Democrats will host Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith as guest speaker at its next meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at 22143 U.S. 72 East, Athens. More information: 256-444-4744; communications@limestonedemocrats.org
• NAACP. Limestone NAACP will meet 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Hobbs Plaza, 809 U.S. 72 West, Suite D, Athens, AL 35611. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489
• Book club. The Athens-Limestone Public Library's mystery book club will meet 6–7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, to discuss Anne Perry's "Sins of the Wolf." Snacks provided. More information: 256-232-1233
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
