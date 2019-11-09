TODAY
Beans and rice
Tanner United Methodist Church will give away 1-pound bags of beans and rice to every adult who visits the church at 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner, between 9-11 a.m. today. No questions asked.
Veterans Day parade
World War II veterans will lead float the annual Veterans Day parade 11 a.m. today in Athens. The public is encouraged to come out and support our veterans and active military. The route is the same as the Christmas parade. More information: 256-771-7578
MONDAY
Veterans Day program
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4765 will host a Veterans Day program 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the VFW Post, 18615 Jefferson St., Athens, one quarter-mile north of Elm Street on the left. Veteran Chinook pilot Steven Conway and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy student Katie Frederick will speak. Athens High School JROTC will perform a flag ceremony, 21-gun salute and Taps. Barbecue lunch to follow.
TUESDAY
Holiday tablescapes
Matthew Jimmerson of Athens Florist will demonstrate unique, beautiful tables settings for the holidays and beyond from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The free class is sponsored by Alabama Master Gardeners Association and the Limestone County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. No registration required.
WEDNESDAY
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a childrearing class 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Nov. 13, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The topic will be "Children, Depression and Suicide: Are There Red Flags?" More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
UPCOMING
Fall bake sale
Friends of the Ardmore Public Library will hold an annual fall bake sale 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at the library, 25836 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee. Cakes, pies, dressings, pumpkin rolls, fruitcakes and other baked goods will be sold. Proceeds will allow the group to buy books and other forms of public media for the library. Donations also accepted. More information: 931-427-4883
Turkey giveaway
Women Empowering Women of Alabama will give away turkeys and boxes of food from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. or until gone Saturday, Nov. 16, at Athens-Limestone Public Library. This year's giveaway is sponsored by the library, WEW, Cast Products Inc. and FreshWind Christian Fellowship. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Fire ant prevention
Taylor Reeder of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will present a free seminar on fire ant prevention 11 a.m.–noon Friday, Nov. 22, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Drinks and light snacks will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring a lunch to eat during the session. More information: 256-232-1233
Parade registration
The 2019 Trustmark Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 in downtown Athens. The deadline to submit registration packets to be in the parade is Friday, Nov. 22. Packets can be picked up at any of Trustmark's three Athens locations. More information: 256-232-1944
Stuff-A-Truck
First United Methodist Church will host the ninth annual Stuff-A-Truck food drive for Limestone County Churches Involved from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at First National Bank on the corner of Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72 in Athens. Items accepted include: pancake mix or syrup, boxed potatoes, boxed pasta meals, canned fruits or vegetables, dried beans, packaged rice, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned meats or tuna, bagged spaghetti, canned stew or chili, canned ravioli, canned soup, spaghetti sauce, boxed cereal, complete meal boxes, toilet tissue, boxed crackers, canned cranberry sauce, jelly, bar soap or other personal hygiene products, boxed stuffing mixes and peanut butter. More information: 256-232-6077
Pococurante Big Band Christmas
Athens High School Band Boosters will present Pococurante Big Band Christmas with special guest Erica Hand, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Athens Performing Arts Center at Athens High School. Reserved seating available. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit Athens High School Band. More information: pococurantebigband@gmail.com
Christmas dinner
The Learn-to-Read Council of Athens and Limestone County will host its annual Christmas dinner 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the Rodgers Center of First Presbyterian Church. Dinner is $10 with no charge for students and active tutors. Reservations due by Nov. 18. More information: 256-230-3050; learntoreadcouncil@gmail.com
ONGOING
Pop tab collection
Limestone County Farmers Federation is collecting aluminum soft drink pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham. Tabs can be dropped off between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the ALFA office, 524 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-233-0938
North Pole Stroll
Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association is accepting sponsorships for North Pole Stroll through Nov. 16. Sponsorships are $100 each. Trees available for decorating after Thanksgiving. Decorations should be water-resistant with solar-string lights only. Sponsorships open to everyone. Trees will remain in the park until Dec. 30. More information: the ALCTA office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens; 256-232-5411
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
Class of 1970 reunion
East Limestone High School Class of 1970 is planning a class reunion. All graduates are asked to call Larry Parvin at 256-232-9570. The goal is to reach as many grads as possible.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
MEETINGS
• Quilt guild. Friendship Quilter's Guild will meet 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives to present Quilts of Valor. A sew day for blocks of future Quilts of Valor will follow. All members encouraged to attend.
• LCMGA. Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will meet Monday, Nov. 11, at the Limestone County Extension Office, 1109 W. Market St., No. A, Athens. Meet and greet will be 12:30 p.m., followed by guest speaker Linda Coons of Crye-Leike at 1 p.m. to discuss the value of landscaping and one's home. Public meeting at 1:30 p.m. More information: 256-614-3530
• Toastmasters. Athens Toastmasters Club will meet 5:45–7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: 708-691-2447
• NARFE. Chapter 1480 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet 9 a.m Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. Guest speaker will be Janet Hunt, personal trainer. Breakfast will be served. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
• VFW. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4765 will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the VFW Post in Athens (1/4-mile north of Elm Street on Alabama 127).
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
