Learn-to-Read Spelling Bee canceled
The 25th annual Athens and Limestone County Learn-to-Read Corporate Spelling Bee, hosted by the Learn-to-Read Council of Athens and Limestone County, set for today is canceled. More information: Rhonda, 256-230-3050
Owens chicken stew canceled
Owens Volunteer Fire Department has canceled the chicken stew fundraiser set for today at the station.
Annual banquet canceled
Athelstine Lodge No. 71 has canceled its annual banquet, "Unity in the Community." The banquet was set for today at Round Island Creek Mission Center. More information: Mansfield Scott, 256-777-8393
Genealogy classes canceled
Athens-Limestone County Public Library has canceled the free genealogy classes scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, and Wednesday, March 25.
Donkey basketball canceled
Clements High School has canceled the donkey basketball game set for Friday, March 27, at the high school gymnasium.
Hazardous waste collection rescheduled
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful has canceled its household hazardous waste collection Saturday, March 28, at the Athens Middle School parking lot. The collection day has been postponed to 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 28. Items accepted include, but are not limited to, household cleaners and chemicals, auto fluids, pool chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, paint and florescent tubes. No medical waste, explosives, biological waste or radioactive materials will be accepted. If unsure about whether an item is eligible for collection, call 256-233-8000
Mom Prom
The Adoption Heritage Tour Mom Prom fundraiser set for Saturday, March 28, at Heritage Church in Madison, has been postponed. A new date will be announced. Tickets are $20 at the door or in advance by calling 256-777-9671.
Smart Driver canceled
The AARP Smart Driver course at Ardmore Library, 25836 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee, has been canceled.
Miss Spring Day Pageant
The Adoption Heritage Tour Miss Spring Day Pageant, set for Saturday, April 4, at Camp Helen in Harvest, has been postponed. A new date will be announced. Categories include tiny miss, mini miss, little miss, preteen miss, junior miss and teen miss. Entry fee is nonrefundable $25. Additional categories include best hair, best dress and most photogenic. Cost is $5 per entry. People's choice category will cost $1 per vote. More information: 256-777-9671
Vidalia onion sales
Athens Ladies Civitan Club's annual Vidalia onion sale is underway. Ten-pound bags dug from a Georgia farm are $10. Delivery will be available in early May. Deadline to order is April 15. Orders may be placed with any Ladies Civitan member or by calling Carolyn Stair at 256-658-1985. Mail orders can be made by sending your order and a check for payment to Athens Ladies Civitan Club, P. O. Box 1814, Athens, AL 35612. Include name, address, phone number, the number of bags you are ordering and a check made payable to Athens Ladies Civitan.
Elkmont Beauty Walk
Registration is open through April 6 for the 15th annual Elkmont Beauty Walk in the lunchroom of Elkmont High School. Kindergarten through fifth grade competition will be 7 p.m. Friday, April 24. Babies through preschool competition will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Sixth through 12th grade girls and 12th grade girls will be 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Registration is $35 per entry and $5 per photogenic entry. Tickets are $5 at the door. Proceeds benefit Elkmont Band.
Decoration reminder
Athens City Cemeteries reminds residents that flowers and decorations on the ground are not allowed from April 1 to October 31, unless following a funeral, due to grass-mowing and trimming routines. Placement of flowers is acceptable year-round on monuments, at the base of monuments or at foot markers. Flowers will be removed seven days after a funeral if fresh and 21 days if silk. Approval required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod. Trees and shrubs may be removed if they interfere with adjacent lots or prevent grave openings. Worn flags will be removed but will not be replaced by the City of Athens. These rules apply to the following cemeteries: City, Hine-Hobbs Street, Old City, Roselawn and Thatch-Mann.
Cash for Trash Challenge
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and Indorama Ventures have announced the Cash for Trash Challenge. Any group or individual who registers and cleans 1/2 mile of heavily littered roadway in Athens or Limestone County between Saturday, March 14, and noon Friday, April 24, will be entered to win up to $1,000 from Indorama. One entry per half-mile cleaned. Drawing is April 25 at Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO at Athens State University. More information: KALBCares@gmail.com or 256-233-8000
Free tax help
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be not be offering free tax help at any location. The service has been suspended indefinitely.
Limestone NAACP scholarship
The deadline to apply for 2020 Limestone NAACP scholarships is April 30. Scholarships are open to all Limestone County and Athens City School seniors. Contact any Limestone NAACP member or school counselor to apply. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489
Library closing
The Houston Memorial Public Library in Athens has closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. There will be no late fees for books checked out during this time, but readers can return books they've checked out to the library's drop box.
Library closing
Ardmore Public Library will be closed through April 6 due to COVID-19 concerns. Due dates are extended to April 6. Fines will be waived during this period. OverDrive and Libby (READS) are still available with a library card number, and Wi-Fi is available in the parking lot. More information: ardmorelib@ardmore.net; ardmorelib@yahoo.com
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
