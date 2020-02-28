SATURDAY
Chili fundraiser
Boy Scouts Troop 7221 will have a chili fundraiser to pay for summer camp Saturday, Feb. 29. One ticket will get one quart of chili. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance from a Scout member or by calling 256-762-3220. Chili can be picked up at noon.
Go Red luncheon
Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will hold a Go Red for Women's Heart Health luncheon 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Drive, Huntsville. The event will include information on heart disease and its effect on women's health. Emcee is Shenna “LaShay B” Townsend from WEUP. Cost is $50 per person or $450 per table. More information: Myrietta Shillingford, myriette_98@yahoo.com, 256-777-7779; Tynisha Dupree, tynishadupree@yahoo.com, 703-3802-8303
Singing contest
Rock The Mic Singing Contest, part of the Adoption Heritage Tour Fundraiser, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Camp Helen, 14477 Baptist Camp Road, Harvest. Those who wish to participate must submit a nonrefundable entry fee of $25 per contestant with completed entry form and CD or MP3 of song choice no later than Saturday, Feb. 22. Full band accompaniment not permitted. Youth and adult categories available. Admission to show $5 at the door or free for children under 3. More information: dreampbj@gmail.com
Swamp John's fundraiser
Owens Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Swamp John's fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Limestone County Sheriff's Arena, 18118 Alabama 99, Athens. Plates are $12. More information: Teresa Lovell, 256-777-7981
TUESDAY
Swamp John's dinner
East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department will host a Swamp John's dinner fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the fire department. Tickets are $13 and can be purchased from any member or at The Treasure Chest on Freeman Avenue.
WEDNESDAY
AHS Class of 1956 lunch
Athens High School Class of 1956 and friends are invited to a Dutch-treat lunch 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Ruby Tuesday restaurant, 21366 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens. More information: Marie Barker, 256-232-4815
UPCOMING
Coffee call
Athens Ladies Civitan Club will sponsor coffee call 8–9 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.
Combined campaign deadline
Sunday, March 8, is the deadline for local voluntary charitable health and human care agencies or federations to apply for participation in the fall 2020 state combined campaign. The campaign is designed to let state employees give to recognized state or local charities. Charitable agencies with questions or desire to participate should contact Kathleen Ross at 256-353-2609 or kross@uwmcal.org for application instructions or visit www.statecombinedcampaign.org
Exercise class
Beginning Monday, March 9, the Limestone County Council on Aging will hold balance and mobility exercise classes for those age 60 and older 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Tanner Senior Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The class, intended to improve balance and mobility, reduct fall risk and improve quality of life, is tailored to individual needs. Good for any fitness level. To RSVP, call Madison at 256-233-6412
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a child-rearing class for people raising a relative's child. Event is 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 11, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. Topic: “Managing Emotions: Alabama Lifespan Respite.” More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Beans and rice giveaway
Tanner United Methodist Church will give a free 1-pound bag of beans and rice to every adult, no questions asked, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the church, 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner.
Trash attack
Volunteers are invited to take part in a countywide cleanup effort 8 a.m.–noon Saturday, March 14. Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will provide supplies. Groups and individuals may choose a location to clean or have one provided by KALB. Check in locations include: downtown Ardmore, Hatchery Road at Elk River and Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. Opportunity for cash prizes available. Registration helpful but not required. More information: KALBCares@gmail.com or 256-233-8000
Spellers needed for bee
Three-person teams are needed for the 25th annual Athens and Limestone County Learn-to-Read Corporate Spelling Bee, hosted by the Learn-to-Read Council of Athens and Limestone County. The event is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Athens Middle School cafeteria, 100 U.S. 31. Trophies awarded for first and second places. No admission charge. Refreshments will be served. A donation of $300 per team is requested. Individuals may collectively sponsor a team, (six people at $50 each; three people at $100 each), but only three spellers and one alternate are allowed in contest. To donate to help sponsor the event, call 256-230-3050. More information: Rhonda, 256-230-3050
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a child-rearing class for people raising a relative's child. Event is 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 25, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. Topic: "Multisensory Teaching Techniques for Teaching Reading and Math." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Donkey basketball game
Clements High School will host a donkey basketball game 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the high school gymnasium. Tickets available at high school office or Blue Springs Elementary School office. Cost: $8 in advance; $10 at the door. Concessions available. Halftime performance by Blue Springs elementary physical education program.
ONGOING
Library closing
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will be closed until Feb. 29 for building and computer maintenance. No books are due this week. Tanner BookMachine, WiFi and CamelliaNet's eBook service remain available. More information: LibraryDirector@alcpl.org or RoomRentals@alcpl.org
Cash for Trash Challenge
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and Indorama Ventures have announced the Cash for Trash Challenge. Any group or individual who registers and cleans 1/2 mile of heavily littered roadway in Athens or Limestone County between Saturday, March 14, andnoon Friday, April 24, will be entered to win up to $1,000 from Indorama. One entry per half-mile cleaned. Drawing is April 25 at Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO at Athens State University. More information: KALBCares@gmail.com or 256-233-8000
Exhibitors wanted
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful seeks exhibitors for the Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO at 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Athens State University. Businesses, nonprofits, clubs and school groups welcome. Space fee $35 or $15 with contributed door prize. More information: KALBCares@gmail.com or 256-233-8000
Free tax help in Ardmore
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be at Ardmore Public Library to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their income taxes. Those needing assistance must schedule an appointment. Appointments are available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 8. Bring valid ID, last year's tax papers and proof of insurance to the appointment. Other documents may be required. More information: 931-427-4883
Free tax help in Athens
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be at 303 N. Jefferson St. in Athens to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their income taxes. This service is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 29 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from March 1-April 15. More information: 256-232-7207
Free tax help in Decatur
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be in Decatur to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their taxes. Service is available 1-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 29; and 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays from March 1-April 15. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
SNAP applications
RSVP is still taking applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for seniors, age 60 and older. Call RSVP at 256-232-7207 or come by the office at 409 W. Washington St., Athens, to apply.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Head Start
Community Action Partnership of North Alabama is accepting applications for early Head Start, preschool Head Start and state pre-K Head Start for the 2020-2021 school year. The Head Start programs are for children 3-4 years old. Early Head Start is for children from birth through age 3. Parents must provide birth certificate; verification of 2018 income in the form of a W-2 form, check stub, Social Security statement, child support, unemployment, etc.; and Medicaid or insurance card, if available. More information: www.capna.org or 256-444-1240
VFW looking for auxiliary members
VFW Post 4765 is looking for auxiliary members to support local programs for veterans and keep the post active. To apply, come by the post on North Jefferson Street, Athens, or contact George Fetter at 256-206-1788
MEETINGS
• Legion meeting. American Legion Post 49 will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
