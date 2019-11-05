TODAY
Financial fraud seminar
A Fighting Financial Fraud seminar will be presented for businesses and consumers 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. today at 306 Barbecue, 23101 U.S. 72, Athens. The workshop brings local and government experts together to educate attendees on protecting their money and investments from cybersecurity threats, imposter scams, data breaches and identity theft. There is no cost to attend but registration is required by calling 256-355-5170. Lunch will be provided by the Investor Protection Trust.
WEDNESDAY
Toys for Tots
The United States Marine Corps and United Way of Athens-Limestone County will accept applications for Toys for Tots program 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, and Thursday, Nov. 7, at the United Way office, 419 S. Marion St., Athens. The program is for children from birth to 12 years. Parents or guardians must bring proof of income, picture ID, proof of Limestone County residency, birth certificates for eligible children and Social Security cards for eligible children. More information: 256-233-2323
THURSDAY
Veterans program
Athens High School invites all local veterans and their families to join the school for a Veterans Day assembly 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the AHS competition gymnasium. A reception will be held after the assembly in the Founders Room next to the gym.
SATURDAY
Beans and rice
Tanner United Methodist Church will give a 1-pound bag of beans and rice to every adult, no questions asked, who visits the church at 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner, between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
UPCOMING
Holiday tablescapes
Matthew Jimmerson of Athens Florist will demonstrate unique, beautiful tables settings for the holidays and beyond from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The free class is sponsored by Alabama Master Gardeners Association and the Limestone County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. No registration required.
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a childrearing class 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Nov. 13, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The topic will be "Children, Depression and Suicide: Are There Red Flags?" More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Fall bake sale
Friends of the Ardmore Public Library will hold its annual fall bake sale 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at the library, 25836 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee. Cakes, pies, dressings, pumpkin rolls, fruitcakes and other baked goods will be sold. Proceeds will allow the group to buy books and other forms of public media for the library. Monetary donations also accepted. More information: 931-427-4883
Turkey giveaway
Women Empowering Women of Alabama will give away turkeys and boxes of food from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. or until gone Saturday, Nov. 16, at Athens-Limestone Public Library. This year's giveaway is sponsored by the library, WEW, Cast Products Inc. and FreshWind Christian Fellowship. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Fire ant prevention
Taylor Reeder of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will present a free seminar on fire ant prevention 11 a.m.–noon Friday, Nov. 22, at the Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Drinks and light snacks will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring a lunch to eat during the session. More information: 256-232-1233
Pococurante Big Band Christmas
The Athens High School Band Boosters present Pococurante Big Band Christmas with special guest Erica Hand, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Athens Performing Arts Center at Athens High School. Reserved seating available. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. All proceeds benefit Athens High School Band. More information: pococurantebigband@gmail.com
ONGOING
North Pole Stroll
The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association is accepting sponsorships for North Pole Stroll through Nov. 16. Sponsorships are $100 each. Trees available for decorating after Thanksgiving. Decorations should be water-resistant with solar-string lights only. Sponsorships open to everyone. Trees will remain in the park until Dec. 30. More information: the ALCTA office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens; 256-232-5411
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
Class of 1970 reunion
East Limestone High School Class of 1970 is planning a class reunion. All graduates are asked to call Larry Parvin at 256-232-9570. The goal is to reach as many grads as possible.
Parade participants wanted
Parade participants, including World War II veterans for the lead float, are needed for the annual Veterans Day parade 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Athens. The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives and members of local service organizations are resuming management of the Athens-Limestone County Veterans Day Parade. The route is the same as the Christmas parade. More information: 256-771-7578
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
MEETINGS
• LCMGA. The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will meet Monday, Nov. 11, at the Limestone County Extension Office. Meet and greet starts at 12:30 p.m. with guest speaker Linda Coons of Crye-Leike at 1 p.m. to discuss the value of landscaping and one's house. Public meeting to follow at 1:30 p.m. More information: 256-614-3530
