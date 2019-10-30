TODAY
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a childrearing class — "What To Do When Children Bite" — from 10 a.m.–noon today at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. Class is open to grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings and others who are caring for a relative's child. Incentives available. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Haunts Walks
The final Athens-Limestone Tourism Association's Haunts Walks will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Guests can enjoy a 90-minute tour that covers paranormal activity, ghoulish legends and hauntings in historic downtown areas. Tickets, which are $10 per person for ages 12 and older, must be purchased in advance between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today and Thursday at the tourism office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. More information: 256-232-5411
HALLOWEEN
Magnolia Ways
Magnolia Ways will host a neighborhood trick-or-treat 4–6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the corner of Hine and Brownsferry streets in Athens. Event includes costume contest, prizes, free food and refreshments. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489.
Publix
Publix will host a trick-or-treat 4–7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at its Athens location. Kids can pick up a free Halloween bag and travel the aisles for candy and a coloring sheet. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
On The Square
Residents are invited to attend Trunk or Treat on The Square 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in downtown Athens. The event is sponsored by Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Athens Police Department, Athens Fire & Rescue, Walmart and Tennessee Valley Jeeps.
Tanner UMC
Tanner United Methodist Church will host a Halloween event 5–7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the church, 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens. Hot dogs, drinks and candy will be provided.
SATURDAY
Coffee Call
Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives will hold Coffee Call 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the museum, 100 W. Pryor St., Athens. Sponsor is Limestone County Farmers Federation. More information: Steve Hornberger, 256-771-7578.
NaNoWriMo
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a write-in event 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Aspiring writers can enjoy coffee, snacks and a quiet space to work in the library's tech center as part of National Novel Writing Month. Participants will also get a NaNoWriMo bookmark and sticker while supplies last. More information: 256-232-1233
Thanksgiving meal
New Life Baptist Church will offer a free Thanksgiving meal for all 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church, 2314 S. Hine St., Athens. More information: 256-233-7228
SUNDAY
Community memorial service
Hospice of Limestone County and MADD will host "Celebration of Remembrance and Hope," a communitywide memorial service to honor loved ones lost during the holidays, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Athens Church of God, 17835 Quinn Road. Each Limestone County family that has experienced a loss is encouraged to bring a framed standup photograph of a loved one for the memorial table. Refreshments after service.
UPCOMING
Financial fraud seminar
A Fighting Financial Fraud seminar will be presented for businesses and consumers 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 306 Barbecue, 23101 U.S. 72, Athens. The workshop brings local and government experts together to educate attendees on protecting their money and investments from cybersecurity threats, imposter scams, data breaches and identity theft. There is no cost to attend but registration is required by calling 256-355-5170. Lunch will be provided by the Investor Protection Trust.
Toys for Tots
The United States Marine Corps and United Way of Athens-Limestone County will accept applications for Toys for Tots program 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, and Thursday, Nov. 7, at the United Way office, 419 S. Marion St., Athens. The program is for children from birth to 12 years. Parents or guardians must bring proof of income, picture ID, proof of Limestone County residency, birth certificates for eligible children and Social Security cards for eligible children. More information: 256-233-2323
Holiday tablescapes
Matthew Jimmerson of Athens Florist will demonstrate unique, beautiful tables settings for the holidays and beyond from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The free class is sponsored by Alabama Master Gardeners Association and the Limestone County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. No registration required.
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a childrearing class 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Nov. 13, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The topic will be "Children, Depression and Suicide: Are There Red Flags?" More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Fall bake sale
Friends of the Ardmore Public Library will hold its annual fall bake sale 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at the library, 25836 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee. Cakes, pies, dressings, pumpkin rolls, fruitcakes and other baked goods will be sold. Proceeds will allow the group to buy books and other forms of public media for the library. Monetary donations also accepted. More information: 931-427-4883
Turkey giveaway
Women Empowering Women of Alabama will give away turkeys and boxes of food from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. or until gone Saturday, Nov. 16, at Athens-Limestone Public Library. This year's giveaway is sponsored by the library, WEW, Cast Products Inc. and FreshWind Christian Fellowship. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Pococurante Big Band Christmas
Athens High School Band Boosters will present Pococurante Big Band Christmas, with special guest Erica Hand, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Athens Performing Arts Center at Athens High School. Reserved seating available. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit Athens High School Band. More information: pococurantebigband@gmail.com
ONGOING
Scarecrow Ball
Residents of the Robert Beaty Historic District in Athens invite the public to view the various scarecrow characters in the district and throughout Athens during October.
North Pole Stroll
Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association is accepting sponsorships for North Pole Stroll through Nov. 4. Sponsorships are $100 each. Trees available for decorating after Thanksgiving. Decorations should be water-resistant with solar-string lights only. Sponsorships open to everyone. Trees will remain in the park until Dec. 30. More information: ALCTA office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens; 256-232-5411
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
Class of 1970 reunion
East Limestone High School Class of 1970 is planning a class reunion. All graduates are asked to call Larry Parvin at 256-232-9570. The goal is to reach as many grads as possible.
Parade participants wanted
Parade participants, including World War II veterans for the lead float, are needed for the annual Veterans Day parade 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Athens. The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives and members of local service organizations are resuming management of the Athens-Limestone County Veterans Day Parade. The route is the same as the Christmas parade. More information: 256-771-7578
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
MEETINGS
• LCMGA. Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will meet Monday, Nov. 11, at the Limestone County Extension Office in Athens. Meet and greet starts at 12:30 p.m., with guest speaker Linda Coons of Crye-Leike at 1 p.m. to discuss the value of landscaping and one's house. Public meeting to follow at 1:30 p.m. More information: 256-614-3530
