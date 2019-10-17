SATURDAY
Pancake breakfast
American Legion Post 49 will hold its annual pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Post home at 124 Cloverleaf Drive in Athens, behind Staples. Cost is $5 for dine-in and carryout orders. Containers provided for carryouts. More information: 256-230-6233.
Arts and crafts fair
First United Methodist Church will hold a fall arts and crafts fair 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the Beasley Center of FUMC on Bryan Street in Athens. Items for sale include pottery, fine arts, holiday gifts, jewelry and handmade items. More information: Susan Anderson at 256-771-2022 or the church office at 256-232-2020.
Chicken stew
Friendship Men's Group will hold a chicken stew noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Friendship Church Door No. 2. Cost is $7 per quart or $25 per gallon.
Fall festival
Sugar Creek Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization will hold a fall festival 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the parking lot behind the school. Cost is $5. There will be carnival games, train rides, inflatables, concessions stand, arts and crafts vendors and food vendors. Goodsprings Volunteer Fire Department will sell chicken stew for $4 a bowl, $10 a quart, $20 a half gallon, $40 a gallon or $35 a gallon if you bring your own gallon container. Chances to win tickets for the prize table. Free trunk-or-treat event will follow the festival. More information: sugarcreekpto@lcsk12.org; Sugar Creek PTO on Facebook; 256-233-6669, ext. 16433.
Pink Out
TeamBlueButterflies will host a free Pink Out for breast cancer awareness 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo Arena. There will be vendors, door prizes, bloodmobile, pink first-responder vehicles, kid activities and a chance to have your hair cut for making a donation. Dinner plates from Swamp John's can be purchased for $12 per plate. Plates include hushpuppies, slaw, drink, dessert and choice of chicken, fish or shrimp.
MONDAY
Swamp John's
East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department will host a Swamp John's fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the station, 15801 E. Limestone Road, Athens. Tickets may be purchased from any member or at The Treasure Chest, 1428 Freeman Ave., Athens.
TUESDAY
Genealogy class
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host two classes on the basics of genealogy as part of Family History Month, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, and 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Teachers with more than 30 years of experience will introduce participants to online genealogy sources, discovering and organizing documents and tracing immigrant origins. Classes will be held at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233.
UPCOMING
Town hall
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a town hall to discuss the opioid crisis noon–1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Representatives from Thrive Alabama and the Recovery Organization of Support Specialists will discuss and answer questions about opioid abuse and treatment in a safe, supportive environment. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch. Snacks and drinks will be provided. More information: 256-232-1233.
Teen movie night
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a special free viewing of "Hocus Pocus" for teenagers 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Pizza provided. Bring a snack to share. More information: 256-232-1233.
Job fair
Family Resource Center will host a job fair 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-230-0880.
Class of '62 reunion
Athens High School Class of 1962 will hold its 57th reunion Saturday, Oct. 26, at Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Arrive between 11 a.m.-noon. Lunch at noon. Cost is $17 per person for light lunch.
Family reunion
Descendants of Walter Ball are invited to a reunion noon Saturday, Oct. 26, in the private dining room of 306 Barbecue, U.S. 72, Athens. RSVP before Oct. 25 by calling Tina Swindell at 256-497-3838 and providing the number of people in your family who will be attending.
Marching band festival
Athens High School Golden Eagle Marching Band will host a marching band festival Saturday, Oct. 26, at Athens Stadium on U.S. 31. Bands begin performing at 3 p.m., with awards ceremony at 8:30. Local food vendors and concessions available. Tickets $7 per person.
Benefit trail ride
A benefit trail ride will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, on the Neal Johnston farm in Stella, Tennessee, to send Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Queen Lily Caradine to the Miss Rodeo Pageant in Oklahoma. Gates open at 9 a.m.; ride starts at 10 a.m. Includes lunch at noon and door prizes. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 12 and under, and $5 for nonriders. Directions from Athens: Take Alabama 127 north to Tennessee state line, which turns into Tennessee 166. Go 3.2 miles. Turn left on H. Smith Road. Go 2 miles, and entrance to farm is on the right, between two barns. Look for signs with balloons. More information: Jennifer, 256-216-5029.
Trunk or treat
First Christian Church will host a trunk or treat 5–7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the parking lot across from the church (behind U.G. White's in Athens). There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks and candy available.
Childrearing class
Limestone Kids and Kin will host a childrearing class from 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. "What To Do When Children Bite" is open to grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings and others who are caring for a relative's child. Incentives available. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554.
Trunk or treat
Residents are invited to attend Trunk or Treat on The Square 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in downtown Athens. The event is sponsored by Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Athens Police Department, Athens Fire & Rescue, Walmart and Tennessee Valley Jeeps.
NaNoWriMo
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a write-in event 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Aspiring writers can enjoy coffee, snacks and a quiet space to work in the library's tech center as part of National Novel Writing Month. Participants will also get a NaNoWriMo bookmark and sticker while supplies last. More information: 256-232-1233.
Thanksgiving meal
New Life Baptist Church will host a free Thanksgiving meal for all interested, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church, 2314 S. Hine St., Athens. More information: 256-233-7228.
ONGOING
Class of 1970 reunion
East Limestone High School Class of 1970 is planning a class reunion. All graduates are asked to call Larry Parvin at 256-232-9570. The goal is to reach as many grads as possible.
Scarecrow Ball
Residents of the Robert Beaty Historic District in Athens invite the public to view the various scarecrow characters in the district and throughout Athens during October.
Haunts Walks
Athens-Limestone Tourism Haunts Walks will resume 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October. Guests can enjoy a 90-minute tour that covers paranormal activity, ghoulish legends and hauntings in historic downtown areas. Tickets are $10 per person 12 or older and can be purchased 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the tourism office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Tickets must be purchased in advance. More information: 256-232-5411.
Parade participants wanted
Parade participants, including World War II veterans for the lead float, are needed for the annual Veterans Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Athens. The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives and members of local service organizations are resuming management of the Athens-Limestone County Veterans Day parade. The route is the same as the Christmas parade. More information: 256-771-7578.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233.
MEETINGS
• SCV. Capt. Thomas H. Hobbs Camp 768 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet 6 tonight at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens. Part 3 of a video on Jefferson Davis' life will be shown, and members can discuss their Confederate ancestry. Public invited.
• Democrats. Limestone County Democrats will host Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith as guest speaker at its next meeting, 7 tonight at 22143 U.S. 72 East, Athens. More information: 256-444-4744; communications@limestonedemocrats.org
• NAACP. Limestone NAACP will meet 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Hobbs Plaza, 809 U.S. 72 West, Suite D, Athens, AL 35611. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489.
• Book club. Athens-Limestone Public Library's mystery book club will meet 6–7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, to discuss Anne Perry's "Sins of the Wolf." Snacks provided. More information: 256-232-1233.
