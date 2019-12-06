TODAY
Winter craft fair
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host more than 20 local crafters during its winter craft fair 10 a.m.-noon today at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Crafters will sell handmade items — including donkey milk soap, pottery, quilted items and more — in time for Christmas. There will also be crafts for children and a raffle. Admission is free.
SATURDAY
Company breakfast
A breakfast for all former employees of Cutter Hammer/Eaton Corp. will be 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Shoney's restaurant, 1402 U.S. 72 East, Athens.
Coffee Call
The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives Coffee Call will be 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the museum. Event sponsor is Athens Masonic Lodge No. 16.
Elkmont Christmas parade
The Elkmont Lions Club Annual Christmas Parade will take place 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Entry forms available at Elkmont Town Hall, Citizens Bank & Trust, www.elkmontlionsclub.com or any Elkmont Lions Club member. Entry fee is $20 but free for horses and fire trucks. Cash prizes available for best antique tractor entry and best float. More information: Dickey Hobbs, 256-732-4300; Bill Bryant, 256-732-3206; Larry Pylant, 256-732-4493; Charles Christenson, 256-732-2266
Elkmont Christmas home tour
Elkmont Christmas Tour of Homes will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at seven local homes. Tickets for the event, which are $10, can be purchased from any member of the Elkmont High School Band or band boosters either before the event or during the pretour reception from 4-5 p.m. at Elkmont Methodist Church Annex, 25444 Children St. Proceeds will help fund the band's trip to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge in Tennessee. The following seven homes will be featured: Simmons home, David and Linda Smith home, Kim Shores home, Clifton and Pam Moss home, Bobby and Linda Eaves home, Coty and Lori Beth Johns home, and Tammy Hand home.
SUNDAY
Canebrake home tour
Athens Ladies Civitan Holiday Home Tour will be 1–5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Eight homes in the Canebrake Club will be open to the public. Tickets are on sale for $20 each at Class Act Salon and Spa until noon today, Pimentos until 8 p.m. Saturday and Surface World until 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets may also be purchased Sunday at any tour home for $25. More information: Carolyn Stair, 256-658-1985; Carol Malone, 256-777-2918
THURSDAY
2020 census job fair
United States Census Bureau officials will hold a job fair for prospective census workers 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The bureau needs to hire 750 people in the Limestone County area for help with the 2020 census. Starting pay is $16 per hour and includes mileage reimbursement, flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training.
UPCOMING
Memorial service
Peoples Funeral Home will host its annual "Hanging of the Ornaments" memorial service 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the funeral home, 12060 U.S. 31, Athens.
Writing group
Writers looking for honest critiques and genuine support can attend the twice-monthly writing group at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The next meeting is 6–8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. More information: Patrick Brunson, patbrunson@icloud.com
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free childrearing class, "The Importance of Movement," from 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Dec. 18, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. This class is for relatives raising another relative's child. More information: Tammie Hill, 26-724-2554
Pink Lady applications
The Pink Lady Walk application deadline is 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Prize is $250 for one qualified breast cancer patient facing economic hardship. Must be an Alabama resident. Apply online at www.pinkladywalk.org
ONGOING
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
MEETINGS
• Legion. American Legion Post 49 will hold its annual Christmas party and dinner 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Post home at 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. The event replaces the regular December meeting. Dinner is free to members who have paid their 2019 membership dues. Members may bring their spouses or one guest. Payment of 2020 dues accepted at the door. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.