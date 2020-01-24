TODAY
CommUNITY breakfast
The Center for Lifelong Learning and the Center for Leadership and Ethics at Athens State University will host the annual CommUNITY Breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. today at 121 S. Marion St., Athens. Guest speaker is Siran Stacy, former University of Alabama and NFL player. Organizers request all who attend to RSVP. More information: https://bit.ly/CommUNITY2020
SATURDAY
Brunswick stew sale
The Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center is hosting a Brunswick stew sale. Cost is $25 per gallon and $8 per quart, to be paid for now and picked up between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Stew courtesy of Whitt's Barbecue. Tickets available at FRC, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens (next door to Dub's Burgers). More information: 256-230-0880
WEDNESDAY
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free class 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Jan. 29, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. "Moving Onwards: Encouraging Development from (ages) 6–12" is open to anyone raising a relative's child. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
THURSDAY
Master Gardener classes
Limestone County Master Gardeners will host spring master gardener classes every Thursday from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 30-April 30 at the Tennessee Valley Research Station in Belle Mina. Learn to grow healthy landscaping, vegetable gardens and more. Classes taught by Alabama Cooperative Extension System officers and university professors. Seating limited, so RSVP at Madison County Extension System office. Cost is $150, due by Jan. 28. More information: Janet, 256-614-3530 or mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org
UPCOMING
Coffee Call
Coffee Call will be 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, 100 W. Pryor St., Athens. Program sponsored by Isom's Orchard.
Managing diabetes class
Public health practitioner Brenda Fraioli will be at the Athens-Limestone Public Library 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, to help people learn how to manage diabetes. This is a free class with no registration required. Guests are invited to bring a lunch to eat during the talk. Drinks and light snacks will be provided.
Managing heart disease class
Public health practitioner Brenda Fraioli will be at Athens-Limestone Public Library from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, to help people learn how to manage heart disease. This is a free class with no registration required. Guests are invited to bring a lunch to eat during the talk. Drinks and light snacks will be provided.
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host "All About Asthma," a childrearing class geared towards individuals raising a relative's child, from 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Madison ReadyFest
The Madison ReadyFest will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Discovery Middle School, 1304 Hughes Road, Madison. The free event will feature more than 20 informational booths and exhibits covering topics such as 72-hour kits, ham radio, healthy living, storm shelters, active shooter survival tips, bicycle maintenance, basic car maintenance and first aid fundamentals. More information: MadisonReadyFest.com
ONGOING
Free tax services
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be available at Ardmore Public Library to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their taxes. Those needing assistant must schedule an appointment. Appointments are available 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 5 through April 8. Please bring valid ID, last year's tax papers and proof of insurance to the appointment. Other documents may be required. More information: 931-427-4883
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library holds a used book sale 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Free breakfast
Veterans and their family members can receive free breakfast 7:30-9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. More information: 256-444-2793
MEETINGS
• NARFE. NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. Guest speaker will be Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof. Breakfast will be served. More information: 256-233-0248
• Toastmasters. Athens Toastmasters Club will meet 5:45-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. Public invited to join and improve public speaking and leadership skills. More information: 708-691-2447
• Recovery support. R.O.S.S peer support group meets 2-3 p.m. Thursdays at Family Resource Center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Certified recovery support specialists who have life experience with addiction and recovery will lead the free meetings. Open to individuals or their loved ones who are in treatment, who want to get into treatment or who need support through the recovery process. More information: Carole Waddell, 205-573-7730
