TODAY
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a free childrearing class, "Sharing the Caring: Partnering with Relatives to Care for Children," 10 a.m.-noon today at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554.
THURSDAY
Golf tournament
The Foundation for Mental Health's seventh annual golf tournament will be Thursday, Sept. 19, at Canebrake Golf Course, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Registration at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and golf at 1 p.m. Cost is $150 per person. First to get a hole-in-one on hole 3 wins a car from Jimmy Smith Buick GMC. Putting contest is $5 per putt or three for $10. More information: Suzanne Linneman, suzannelinnemann@charter.net or 256-497-6044; Bill Giguere, bgiguere@mhcnca.org or 256-260-7325; www.mhcnca.org/golf-tournament
SATURDAY
Walk-A-Thon
Limestone NAACP will host its annual 2019 Walk-A-Thon from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Athens Middle School track off U.S. 31. More information: Janice Porter, 256-617-3966.
Road to recovery
Donations are being accepted for the Limestone Recovery Fest, courtesy of Recovery Organizations of Support Specialists. Monetary donations, as well as food and volunteer time, are needed. Limestone Recovery Fest will be 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Wellness Park, 940 W. Washington St., Athens. The event will feature guest speakers, testimonies, food, fun and live entertainment throughout the day. Monetary donations not used for the setup or maintenance of the event will be raffled off to event attendees. More information: Carole Waddell, 205-573-7730
UPCOMING
STDs 101
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host experts from Thrive Alabama to teach a class about the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases in a safe, nonjudgmental atmosphere from 6–7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the library.
Shred day, electronic recycling, drug take-back
The Better Business Bureau and the American Association of Retired Persons will hold a free shred day, electronics recycling and drug take-back 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Athens Middle School parking lot, 100 U.S. 31, Athens. Items accepted at drive-thru station include three large boxes or bags of documents, anything that plugs in or runs on batteries, and prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs with no needles or liquids. All services free except TV recycling, which is $10. More information: 256-355-5170. Other sponsors: City of Athens, Limestone County, Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, McClary Ford, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, Athens Police Department, Athens-Limestone Recycling Center, The News Courier, Quest Prevention Services, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Document Destruction Services.
Battle history
Local historians will commemorate the 155th anniversary of the 1864 Battle of Sulphur Creek Trestle from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, along the Richard Martin Trail. Visitors can hike or bike 1.2 miles south from the downtown Elkmont access point or 2.2 miles north of the Hays Mill parking lot to witness presentations every half hour about the battle and the men who fought in it. Speakers include retired Brig. Gen. John Scales, author of "The Battles and Campaigns of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest" and "Sherman Invades Georgia," and retired Lt. Col. Edwin Kennedy, former tactics and history instructor at U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.
Kids safety event
Lowe's annual kids safety event will be 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Lowe's parking lot, 1109 U.S. 72, Athens. The free event allows children to meet with firefighters, sheriff's deputies, policemen and other first responders while enjoying food, live music, games and other activities. The event, organized by two moms who work at Lowe's, aims to honor the memory of Matthew and Andrew, two children who died in a house fire, by teaching other children how to handle similar emergencies. More information: 256-771-5600
Rainmakers vs. Lions
The undefeated Birdie Thornton Rainmakers basketball team will play the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy Lions in a playoff game 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 705 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens, AL 35611. Admission is free.
Yard sale
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a community yard sale and used book sale Saturday, Oct. 5, at the library. The yard sale will be 8 a.m.-noon, with book sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Clothing giveaway
St. Mark Primitive Baptist Church will hold a free clothing giveaway 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at the church at 740 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens.
Board game day
The Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a free board game day from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the library. Visitors can bring their own board game or play one provided at the library. Event is open to all but recommended for ages 12 and up. Younger participants should be accompanied by an adult.
Portrait fundraiser
Ark of Promise Church, 15199 Brownsferry Road, Athens, will host a portrait fundraiser Oct. 17-19 to raise money to build a new sanctuary. For $10, participants will receive one 10-by-13-inch color portrait, with the option of buying a package at pickup. Photo dates are 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. More information: Deborah Scott, 256-278-9375.
ONGOING
Haunt walks
Athens-Limestone Tourism Haunt Walks will resume 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October. Guests can enjoy a 90-minute tour that covers paranormal activity, ghoulish legends and hauntings in historic downtown areas. Tickets are $10 per person 12 or older and can be purchased 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the tourism office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 256-232-5411 for available dates and times.
DV vigil training
Crisis Services of North Alabama meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays for those who wish to participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Oct. 9. Meetings are at the Family Resource Center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: Stacy Owens, 256-230-1240
Scarecrow Ball
The Robert Beaty Historical District invites all Athenians to decorate their homes for the third annual October Athens Scarecrow Ball, Oct. 1–31. Organizers emphasize this is not a competition or chance for judging and prizes but instead an opportunity to "add a special fall excitement" and "promote our unique town." Decorators can visit https://bit.ly/MBSFimagesearch for ideas. More information: goehlerlee@gmail.com
Tutors needed
Retired Senior Volunteer Program is seeking tutors for students in kindergarten through third grade, with focus on reading, in Athens and Limestone County schools. More information: 256-232-7207
SNAP assistance
Retired Senior Volunteer Program can provide SNAP assistance for elderly in Limestone County. SNAP is the United States Department of Agriculture's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program provides food benefits, access to a healthy diet, and education on food preparation and nutrition to low-income households. More information: 256-232-7207.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. every Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233.
Burial detail donations
The Limestone County Burial Detail is seeking donations to buy uniforms, gloves, shoes, patches, brass and general supplies. There is no charge for a full military service at veteran funerals, but donations are appreciated. Donations may by made at any Regions Bank or sent to: Limestone County Burial Detail, 18188 Mooresville Road, Athens, 35613. More information: Burial Detail Commander Roger Keyes, 256-374-2072
MEETINGS
• SCV. Capt. Thomas H. Hobbs Camp 768 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives. Rich Garcia, whose ancestor was a member of the 8th Texas Infantry, will discuss Tejano Confederates.
• Book club. Athens-Limestone County Public Library's mystery book club will meet 6–7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, to discuss "Miss Zukas and the Library Murders" by Jo Dereske.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
